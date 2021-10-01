Lantau Yacht Club joins hands with industry to offer premium and comprehensive yacht services

by Lantau Yacht Club 1 Jul 12:53 PDT

Lantau Yacht Club (LYC) endeavours to provide the highest level of service and a premium and hassle-free yachting lifestyle to our members and guests.

We are pleased that three leading yacht service providers -- Lodestone Yachts, Marine Service Asia and NextWave Yachting are now stationing at LYC's service yard to provide yacht care, maintenance and yacht management services, among others.

Unlocking the Club's full potential

Adjacent to the Marina, LYC Service Yard is a one-stop service area where boating needs are addressed. The service area is equipped with travel lift and forklift for haul-out services, with hardstand, dry stack and storage lockers available to provide regular maintenance work or storage. The yard is also supported by a diesel fuel gas station nearby. LYC hopes to strengthen its service offerings to make the sailing experience easy-peasy for all yachting aficionados.

"Lodestone Yachts, Marine Service Asia and Next Wave have recently opened their offices at our Service Yard. LYC is the first yacht club in Hong Kong to have such a range of service providers stationing onsite. Together we offer yacht owners with strong expertise and comprehensive yacht services and we are proud to gradually make LYC a superyacht hub and yachting activity centre in Hong Kong," said Mr Ivan Lee, Vice President of Lantau Yacht Club.

Our partners

Lodestone Yachts, a leading yacht management and superyacht agency in Hong Kong, shares the same vision as LYC - to enhance yacht owners' sailing experience with top-notch services. With over 15 years of experience, Lodestone offers comprehensive yacht management services for yachts of all sizes, especially superyachts. Years of experience and knowledge in the global yacht market allows Lodestone to provide logistics support to international cruising superyachts coming to Hong Kong.

A well-known full-service marine care company, Marine Service Asia (MSA) provides one-stop marine technical support from commissioning or inspections stages to all aspects of yacht maintenance oversight. "With the establishment of LYC, the latest marina in Hong Kong, we identified a need for industry-leading technology products and services to support the yachts. Our experienced engineers are ready to offer the best services to customers," noted Mr Mathew Keay, General Manager of MSA. The vision of MSA is to develop innovative technical solutions for vessels and provide all-rounded maintenance support to yacht owners.

NextWave Yachtingis one of the largest yacht management companies in Hong Kong, helping owners and captains with every aspect of yachting life. "We hope owners can make the most of simply enjoying their yacht the way it is intended and leave all the logistics and administrative work to us," said Mr Howard Chen, co-founder of NextWave Yachting. Their yacht management team offers a broad range of support services to clients, including document of compliance certification and commercial maritime operations, as well as water toys such as IAQUA, Jetsurf, inflatable pools and slides.

The contractors also shelf essential sailing supplies in their office, captains and crew no longer have to travel to downtown for supplies, which can save time and enhance efficiency.

What's next for LYC

"With yacht industry experts and partners gradually forming a network here, LYC is looking forward to more collaborations. It is our aim to build a yachting community to promote a premium yachting lifestyle for enthusiasts and more exclusive programmes for members and boat show / events open to all are in the pipeline," added Ivan.