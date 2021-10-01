Please select your home edition
Edition
McConaghy 2022 - MC63p & MC75 LEADERBOARD

Lantau Yacht Club joins hands with industry to offer premium and comprehensive yacht services

by Lantau Yacht Club 1 Jul 12:53 PDT

Lantau Yacht Club (LYC) endeavours to provide the highest level of service and a premium and hassle-free yachting lifestyle to our members and guests.

We are pleased that three leading yacht service providers -- Lodestone Yachts, Marine Service Asia and NextWave Yachting are now stationing at LYC's service yard to provide yacht care, maintenance and yacht management services, among others.

Director of Lodestone Yachts, Mr Joe Yuen (2nd from left) and his team, celebrates the opening of the office - photo © Lantau Yacht Club
Director of Lodestone Yachts, Mr Joe Yuen (2nd from left) and his team, celebrates the opening of the office - photo © Lantau Yacht Club

Unlocking the Club's full potential

Adjacent to the Marina, LYC Service Yard is a one-stop service area where boating needs are addressed. The service area is equipped with travel lift and forklift for haul-out services, with hardstand, dry stack and storage lockers available to provide regular maintenance work or storage. The yard is also supported by a diesel fuel gas station nearby. LYC hopes to strengthen its service offerings to make the sailing experience easy-peasy for all yachting aficionados.

"Lodestone Yachts, Marine Service Asia and Next Wave have recently opened their offices at our Service Yard. LYC is the first yacht club in Hong Kong to have such a range of service providers stationing onsite. Together we offer yacht owners with strong expertise and comprehensive yacht services and we are proud to gradually make LYC a superyacht hub and yachting activity centre in Hong Kong," said Mr Ivan Lee, Vice President of Lantau Yacht Club.

LYC Service Yard – travel lift for haul out service - photo © Lantau Yacht Club
LYC Service Yard – travel lift for haul out service - photo © Lantau Yacht Club

Our partners

Lodestone Yachts, a leading yacht management and superyacht agency in Hong Kong, shares the same vision as LYC - to enhance yacht owners' sailing experience with top-notch services. With over 15 years of experience, Lodestone offers comprehensive yacht management services for yachts of all sizes, especially superyachts. Years of experience and knowledge in the global yacht market allows Lodestone to provide logistics support to international cruising superyachts coming to Hong Kong.

A well-known full-service marine care company, Marine Service Asia (MSA) provides one-stop marine technical support from commissioning or inspections stages to all aspects of yacht maintenance oversight. "With the establishment of LYC, the latest marina in Hong Kong, we identified a need for industry-leading technology products and services to support the yachts. Our experienced engineers are ready to offer the best services to customers," noted Mr Mathew Keay, General Manager of MSA. The vision of MSA is to develop innovative technical solutions for vessels and provide all-rounded maintenance support to yacht owners.

LYC Service Yard – forklift for haul out service - photo © Lantau Yacht Club
LYC Service Yard – forklift for haul out service - photo © Lantau Yacht Club

NextWave Yachtingis one of the largest yacht management companies in Hong Kong, helping owners and captains with every aspect of yachting life. "We hope owners can make the most of simply enjoying their yacht the way it is intended and leave all the logistics and administrative work to us," said Mr Howard Chen, co-founder of NextWave Yachting. Their yacht management team offers a broad range of support services to clients, including document of compliance certification and commercial maritime operations, as well as water toys such as IAQUA, Jetsurf, inflatable pools and slides.

The contractors also shelf essential sailing supplies in their office, captains and crew no longer have to travel to downtown for supplies, which can save time and enhance efficiency.

Mr Mathew Keay, General Manager of MSA - photo © Lantau Yacht Club
Mr Mathew Keay, General Manager of MSA - photo © Lantau Yacht Club

What's next for LYC

"With yacht industry experts and partners gradually forming a network here, LYC is looking forward to more collaborations. It is our aim to build a yachting community to promote a premium yachting lifestyle for enthusiasts and more exclusive programmes for members and boat show / events open to all are in the pipeline," added Ivan.

Mr Howard Chen, Co-founder of NextWave Yachting - photo © Lantau Yacht Club
Mr Howard Chen, Co-founder of NextWave Yachting - photo © Lantau Yacht Club

Related Articles

Lantau Yacht Club concludes a fruitful 2021
Becoming the new superyacht hub and yachting activity centre in Hong Kong Lantau Yacht Club, the newest yacht club and marina in Hong Kong, is delighted to celebrate a year of achievements in 2021 while looking forward to welcoming a year full of opportunities and possibilities in 2022. Posted on 9 Feb Lantau Yacht Club awarded 5 Gold Anchors
Following a magnificent on-water and landside rebuild The Marina Industries Association (MIA) has awarded the stunning Lantau Yacht Club (LYC) with 5 Gold Anchors, following a magnificent on-water and landside rebuild. Posted on 1 Oct 2021 Lantau Yacht Club introduces Yachtcation Package
The number of pleasure yachts in Hong Kong has seen impressive growth since the pandemic outbreak In the most popular yachting season of the year, yachting lovers are now offered a rare opportunity to try out the new state-of-the-art LYC marina and our premium service at our exclusive Club. Posted on 4 Aug 2021 Lantau Yacht Club fully operational
With a vision to become the new superyacht hub in Hong Kong Lantau Yacht Club ("LYC"), the latest marina project in Hong Kong in decades, is gaining spotlight in the yachting industry as Hong Kong's new superyacht hub. Posted on 1 Jun 2021 Lantau Yacht Club Officially Opens its Doors
First boats into new Lantau Yacht Club marina The Lantau Yacht Club ("LYC") welcomed its first member yacht and first visiting yacht on 30 August 2020, marking a key milestone of Hong Kong's newest state-of-the-art marina. Posted on 2 Sep 2020 New Lantau Yacht Club - opening soon
LYC can accommodate superyachts up to 100m The new marina at Lantau Yacht Club (LYC) is taking shape – phase 1 of the marina refurbishment is scheduled for completion in July, and the whole marina will be fully operational by the fourth quarter of this year. Posted on 16 Jul 2020 LYC target re-opening in the second half of 2020
Room for 100m superyachts. Progress on target. Hong Kong Resort Company Limited is pleased to update that refurbishment works for the Lantau Yacht Club ("LYC") Marina is well underway. Phase 1 of the works, which covers about half of the Marina area Posted on 12 Mar 2020
Marine Resources 2022 - FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 2McConaghy 2022 - MC63p & MC75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy