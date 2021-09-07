NBA Star's Infinity Nine seen out of the shed for the first time

Infinity Nine © AvA Yachts Infinity Nine © AvA Yachts

by AvA Yachts 7 Jul 10:05 PDT

Infinity Nine, the second of the Kando series of contemporary explorer yachts from AvA Yachts left its shed in the Antalya Free Zone on 5th July 2022.

Atilla Küçükdiker the Chairman and Founder of AvA Yachts said "Seeing Infinity Nine in the open air side-on, painted, and majestic in all her glory is a really proud moment for myself and the AVA Yachts team. We are now on the finishing straight to her completion and will very soon deliver Tony Parker the superb yacht he wants. Infinity Nine really is a game changer and class-beater for this size of steel explorer yacht. Having overcome covid issues and supply chain issues resulting in her delay, we are really thankful to him as a customer for being so understanding and we are looking forward to showing her off to the world at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September."

Infinity Nine is constructed with a high-grade steel hull and aluminium superstructure and is characterised by contemporary styling and full custom interior with a six stateroom interior and upper deck master with its own private deck. With a huge volume of 320 GT and a range of well over 6,000 nautical miles the plans for Infinity Nine are well and truly global.