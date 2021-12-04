Please select your home edition
Edition
McConaghy 2022 - MC63p & MC75 LEADERBOARD

The new Princess F50, characteristically Princess

by Princess Yachts 12 Jul 08:51 PDT
Princess F50 © Princess Yachts

The new Princess F50 joins Princess Yachts' award-winning F Class range as part of its' enriched line-up. The Princess F50 follows the F45, new F55, F62 and highly anticipated upcoming F65 as part of the Princess flybridge range.

Core F Class qualities are at the heart of the new F50, with bespoke design qualities inside and out. The F50 features Princess' new exterior design language characterised by an extended knife-edge hull window running from the bow, plus the eradication of the central windscreen spear for increased visibility when boating.

As seen on recent developments in the F Class range, a multitude of additional styling lines seen on the F50 have become characteristic of Princess' distinct F Class identity, with sporty aft canopy and strong foredeck feature lines.

New technology is available on-board, including Gyro stabilizers and Volvo Penta Easy boating as an option to complement the F50's advanced resin-infused hull and efficient twin Volvo D8-IPS 800 (2 x 600mhp) engines which provide speeds up to 36 knots.

Stylish and technically advanced, the new F50 features a sophisticated standard of refinement with new style helm seats, transom gates and the Princess logo to the bathing platform. Featuring a luxurious full beam master stateroom, a forward cabin and an additional twin guest cabin, space on-board has been carefully considered.

The overall design aesthetic is classically Princess, with elegant fabrics and materials; new saloon and stateroom sofas, plus Perrin and Rowe sinks featuring in the two lower deck bathrooms.

The refined F Class range includes fresh off-white, pale grey and taupe line-out materials which act as a neutral background and complement all wood selections.

Designed in collaboration with the Princess Design Studio and Princess's longstanding naval architects, Bernard Olesinski, the new F50 delivers outstanding performance.

The sociable cockpit connects to the sizeable aft galley to provide a seamless transition from outside to in, whilst patio doors open to the saloon - comprised of a large U-shaped seating area with convertible coffee/dining table; two-seater sofa; and a helm station featuring the latest Princess styling.

Up to six guests are accommodated on-board across three beautifully appointed cabins, two of which are en-suite. The spacious full-beam master stateroom invites relaxation, with a double bed, sofa and dressing area. The generous ensuite forward stateroom includes a large double bed with the option of scissor berths to provide flexibility for guests.

A cleverly designed flybridge offers ample room to enjoy the on-water experience, with a U-shaped seating area, forward L-shaped seating which converts to a sunbed plus a well equipped helm area with twin seats.

The new Princess F50 will be debuting in Autumn 2022.

Related Articles

Introducing the new Princess Y85
Redesigned to align with Princess' new contemporary exterior styling Redesigned to align with Princess' new contemporary exterior styling, the Y85 joins the award-winning Princess Y72, Y78 and highly anticipated flagship of the range, the Y95 which is due to launch at the end of 2022. Posted on 22 Jun Exceptional performance of the new Princess S72
Powerful MAN V12 engines provide speeds of up to 36 knots Designed by the Princess Design Studio in collaboration with naval architects Olesinski and Italian design house Pininfarina, the S72's sweeping profile features sleek styling lines and beautiful full-length hull windows. Posted on 4 May A truly tranquil environment - New Princess F55
The latest member of the F Class family Princess Yachts announces the latest member of the F Class family, the new Princess F55. Princess Yachts' award-winning F Class range is focused on entertaining, efficiency in space and performance. Posted on 15 Apr North American debut of the all-new Princess V50
At the 2022 Palm Beach International Boat Show Princess Yachts, the UK's leading luxury yacht manufacturer, has announced that the North American debut of the all-new Princess V50 will be featured at this year's Palm Beach International Boat Show. Posted on 20 Mar Princess Yachts set for the Miami Boat Show
Five yacht line-up including the award-winning F45 and Y72 Princess Yachts, the UK's leading luxury yacht manufacturer, will present the show premiere of the award-winning Princess Y72 at the Miami International Boat Show 2022. Posted on 15 Feb Princess Yachts introduces new Princess V50
All-new V50 Deck Saloon to debut at boot Düsseldorf The first V50 recently completed her initial sea trial in the manufacturer's home of Plymouth, where she delivered impeccable performance, with sure-footed handling and a smooth ride. Posted on 4 Dec 2021 Princess Yachts to launch new models at boot 2022
Düsseldorf show will see a six-yacht display Princess Yachts, the UK's leading luxury yacht manufacturer, will present an exceptional line-up at boot Düsseldorf, including two global launches, the Princess X80 and the all new V50 - plus two show debuts, the Princess X95 and Y72. Posted on 20 Nov 2021 North American debut of the Princess Y72 at FLIBS
The all-new Y72's design features are comparable to those of larger Y Class yachts Princess Yachts, the UK's leading luxury yacht manufacturer, has announced that the North American debut of the Princess Y72 will be featured at this year's Fort Lauderdale Boat Show. Posted on 22 Oct 2021 Princess Yachts at 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival
Global debut of the all-new Princess Y72 motor yacht at Cannes Princess Yachts, the UK's leading luxury yacht manufacturer, are delighted to confirm that eight yachts will be on display at the Cannes Yachting Festival this year Posted on 3 Sep 2021 Princess Yachts all-new Y72 Flybridge Motor Yacht
The latest addition to the sophisticated Y Class range Princess Yachts are delighted to announce the launch of the all-new Princess Y72, who becomes the latest addition to the sophisticated Y Class range, delivering a new level of design, luxury, interior ambience and space alongside stunning performance. Posted on 28 Mar 2021
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy