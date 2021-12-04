The new Princess F50, characteristically Princess

Princess F50 © Princess Yachts Princess F50 © Princess Yachts

by Princess Yachts 12 Jul 08:51 PDT

The new Princess F50 joins Princess Yachts' award-winning F Class range as part of its' enriched line-up. The Princess F50 follows the F45, new F55, F62 and highly anticipated upcoming F65 as part of the Princess flybridge range.

Core F Class qualities are at the heart of the new F50, with bespoke design qualities inside and out. The F50 features Princess' new exterior design language characterised by an extended knife-edge hull window running from the bow, plus the eradication of the central windscreen spear for increased visibility when boating.

As seen on recent developments in the F Class range, a multitude of additional styling lines seen on the F50 have become characteristic of Princess' distinct F Class identity, with sporty aft canopy and strong foredeck feature lines.

New technology is available on-board, including Gyro stabilizers and Volvo Penta Easy boating as an option to complement the F50's advanced resin-infused hull and efficient twin Volvo D8-IPS 800 (2 x 600mhp) engines which provide speeds up to 36 knots.

Stylish and technically advanced, the new F50 features a sophisticated standard of refinement with new style helm seats, transom gates and the Princess logo to the bathing platform. Featuring a luxurious full beam master stateroom, a forward cabin and an additional twin guest cabin, space on-board has been carefully considered.

The overall design aesthetic is classically Princess, with elegant fabrics and materials; new saloon and stateroom sofas, plus Perrin and Rowe sinks featuring in the two lower deck bathrooms.

The refined F Class range includes fresh off-white, pale grey and taupe line-out materials which act as a neutral background and complement all wood selections.

Designed in collaboration with the Princess Design Studio and Princess's longstanding naval architects, Bernard Olesinski, the new F50 delivers outstanding performance.

The sociable cockpit connects to the sizeable aft galley to provide a seamless transition from outside to in, whilst patio doors open to the saloon - comprised of a large U-shaped seating area with convertible coffee/dining table; two-seater sofa; and a helm station featuring the latest Princess styling.

Up to six guests are accommodated on-board across three beautifully appointed cabins, two of which are en-suite. The spacious full-beam master stateroom invites relaxation, with a double bed, sofa and dressing area. The generous ensuite forward stateroom includes a large double bed with the option of scissor berths to provide flexibility for guests.

A cleverly designed flybridge offers ample room to enjoy the on-water experience, with a U-shaped seating area, forward L-shaped seating which converts to a sunbed plus a well equipped helm area with twin seats.

The new Princess F50 will be debuting in Autumn 2022.