New generation Arvor Sportsfish at the Sydney International Boat Show

by Arvor Australia 14 Jul 07:02 PDT 28 July - 1 August 2022
Arvor 805 Sportsfish © Arvor Australia

Arvor 805 Sportsfish

Centered around fishing, the Arvor 805 Sportsfish has features focused on a complete on-water experience such as an oxygenated fish locker to keep your bait fresh and your catch fresher.

Reach your fishing spot faster with Mercury single and twin-engine options up to 350hp, and up to nine people aboard.

Read more here...

Arvor 705 Sportsfish

Fishing isn't just a hobby, it's a lifestyle, and that's abundantly clear in the Arvor 705 Sportsfish.

Arvor 705 Sportsfish - photo © Arvor Australia
Arvor 705 Sportsfish - photo © Arvor Australia

A free-flowing cabin with an ergonomic, spacious design greet you for your fishing journey on board. The sleek, sporty hull is designed for the ultimate in comfort on open ocean or harbour with best-in-class amenities.

Engine options up to 225hp and an seven-person capacity ensure a fun trip for everyone on your next fishing trip.

Read more here...

Arvor 625 Sportsfish

Spend more time with lines in the water with the new Arvor 625 Sportsfish.

Arvor 625 Sportsfish - photo © Arvor Australia
Arvor 625 Sportsfish - photo © Arvor Australia

Thoughtfully designed to maximize every bit of deck space along with a well-equipped enclosed cabin, it’s a boat that can easily double as an impromptu overnighter.

Reach your fishing grounds fast with a class leading maximum 150hp Mercury outboard, and choose from Arvor’s equipment packs for the most popular safety, convenience, and comfort options to enhance every trip.

Read more here...

