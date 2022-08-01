Horizon Yachts returns to the Sydney International Boat Show

Horizon FD80 Hull 7 © Horizon Yachts Horizon FD80 Hull 7 © Horizon Yachts

by Horizon Yachts 14 Jul 11:27 PDT

After a two-year hiatus, the Sydney International Boat Show (SIBS) resumes this month with the 53rd edition of what has become the largest marine lifestyle event in the region.

From July 28th through August 1st, Sydney's Darling Harbour will transform into a brilliant showcase of watersports equipment, boats, yachts and the full spectrum of marine-related gear.

Horizon Yachts Australia (HYAUS) will be a key exhibitor at the show, with a prominent position situated at the Cockle Bay entrance/exit of the SIBS Marina. HYAUS will have a brand new FD80 and an E75 on full display during the show.

Launched in May 2022, the new Horizon FD80 features a semi-enclosed skylounge configuration and is the very first FD80 to feature an open galley on the main deck. Specified for the Australian market, this ground-breaking FD80 features a four-stateroom layout and many notable features designed to appeal to the Sydney yachting market.

The high-volume FD80 offers expansive floor-to-ceiling sections of glass on the main deck, spacious accommodations, a fully equipped beach club and vast exterior deck areas. The interior spaces boast a contemporary yet cozy ambience, with satin water-bleached walnut and dyed Koto as the main woods with accents of brushed dark bronze metallic inlays.

Horizon's in-house design center describes the design concept as "charcoal in snow", where modern, hi-tech materials - such as a backlit silver metallic wall feature - create accents reminiscent of a silver sky, clouds and snowflakes, and a floating lighting design mimics the warm glow from candles or a fireplace.

Forward of the main salon, the galley is open in its design - the first aboard an FD80 - and features a large island wrapped in Les Origines de Rex white stonework, which conveys the concept of snowflakes, particularly in the salon's window pillars. Forward, the full-beam master stateroom is bathed in natural light from the large windows as well as a skylight above the king-sized bed. Dressed in Brazilian jade stonework, the master ensuite features dual integrated sinks, a shower and a toilet area separated by a frosted glass partition.

Three additional staterooms are situated on the lower deck, comprised of forward and port VIPs and a convertible twin to starboard. A washer/dryer unit is housed in the foyer. Quarters for four crew complete with a washer/dryer and crew mess are situated aft of the engine room and is access the beach club and swim platform.

The aforementioned deck areas of the FD80 are yet another aspect of this model's key features. The foredeck area is a destination unto itself, complete with storage, awnings for shade and integrated speakers in the sunpad. On the uppermost deck, a wheelhouse with three helm chairs is enclosed, while the semi-enclosed skylounge extends aft to the boat deck for a complete al fresco entertaining experience. This area features dining and lounging, a bar with three bar stools and a teppanyaki grill, and a large Jacuzzi spa tub with a bar counter and additional bar stools. Additional space for tender storage is found furthest aft.

As the first Horizon FD80 to exhibit at Sydney, the yacht is expected to be a show-stopper. The HYAUS team will also have information on hand for another new Horizon yacht - an FD90 - coming to the market soon. This exciting five-stateroom new build has been constructed to AMSA 2C Survey and features a BBQ and Jacuzzi on the boat deck.

Horizon Yachts will also have an E75 yacht on hand at the show. Historically the most popular Horizon yacht model in the Australian market, the E75 features a sleek and streamlined profile, which will be on full display at the HYAUS showcase at the Cockle Bay show entrance. The proven hull design of the E75 makes her an exceptionally seaworthy build for Australian waters.

The E75 on display features a three-stateroom layout comprised of a full-beam master cabin amidships, a convertible guest cabin to starboard, and a VIP in the bow. Crew quarters are positioned aft of the engine room with both external access and internal access from the main salon. Forward of the aft deck, the salon itself features an inviting seating area. A spacious country kitchen area comprises the forward most portion of the main deck and includes a u-shaped dinette under the front windows, a wine cooler and an island with bar seating.

The enclosed skylounge on the upper deck features a helm station with dual helm chairs, a dayhead, and an l-shaped seating area with table opposite a pop-up television. A BBQ and bar area with ice maker and refrigeration are found on the boat deck aft, while an additional seating area has been specified for the bow.

"We are enthusiastic about returning to the Sydney International Boat Show this year," says HYAUS Director Mark Western. "Our prime location at the Cockle Bay entrance coupled with the exciting E75 and the ground-breaking FD80 on display is certain to draw great attention from show attendees. The E75 is the evolution of a classic and proven design, while our new FD80 and upcoming FD90 are exciting new products for clients looking for exceptional space and interior volume."

Horizon Yachts Australia will be positioned at the Cockle Bay entry/exit location of the SIBS Marina.

For more information or to make an appointment to meet with the HYAUS team during the show, please contact: Horizon Yacht Australia at +61 7 5577 9009 or email .