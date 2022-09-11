Lomac at the Cannes Yachting Festival with five boats in the water

GranTurismo 10.5 © Lomac GranTurismo 10.5 © Lomac

by Lomac 15 Jul 07:43 PDT

Lomac takes five boats to Cannes, including the new entry in the 2023 range, GranTurismo 10.5, which features a new high-performance hull and is powered by two 300 hp Yamaha outboards

The Milan-based yard led by the Lo Manto family returns to the Cannes Yachting Festival - the must-attend event for the global boating industry held on the Croisette from September 6 to 11 - with five iconic models in the range: Adrenalina 10.5 powered by two 300 hp Mercury engines, GrandTurismo 11.0 by two 300 hp Yamaha outboards, GranTurismo 12.0 by three Yamaha outboard engines rated 300 hp, GranTurismo 12.5 by three 300 hp Mercury units and 2023 newcomer, GranTurismo 10.5.

This last model, which joins Lomac's top-of-the-range family of boats, will have a brand new high-performance hull with a deep-V running from bow to stern, resulting in a smoother ride in rough seas and better performance in terms of speed and reduced fuel consumption, even at low and medium speeds. The unit presented at the French boat show will be fitted with two powerful Yamaha V6 outboard engines, each rated 300 horsepower.

The high-end GranTurismo models are designed to deliver the ideal combination of design, comfort and performance, targeting customers who are looking for sporty performance but aren't prepared to sacrifice comfort, liveability and safety, or settle for anything less than an aggressive, streamlined design. Attention to detail is another plus point for these maxi-RIBs, which offer a huge range of materials and customization options and are also in great demand as luxury tenders.

Alongside the four GranTurismo models will be the flagship of the Milan-based yard's sport range, the Adrenalina 10.5. Outstanding performance, control and sea-keeping join forces with a uniquely appealing design. Speed and safety are guaranteed by uncompromising construction quality: vacuum infusion lamination, neopentyl gelcoat, aramid fiber reinforcements and hull optimisation based on CFD studies. The Adrenaline line is perfect for a group of friends or one or more couples, but also for a dynamic family who enjoy the thrill of speed but take safety very seriously.

The Lomac range awaits you at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2022, stand QSP 143 - PAN 061.