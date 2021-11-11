Debut of the Bavaria SR36 Open Top in Venice

Please select your home edition
by Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH 15 Jul 09:12 PDT

The first innovative new Open Top model of the Bavaria SR36 celebrated its official debut in one of Europe's most beautiful cities, Venice. With its flat windshield, the Open Top combines a perfectly open driving experience with the protection of a hard top.

After its world premiere at the Palma International Boat Show, the Bavaria SR36 just celebrated its second premiere in Italy. The first Open Top model of the SR36 presented its innovative concept right in front of St. Mark's Square, on the Grand Canal and completed its first test drives in the Venetian Lagoon.

SR36 Open Top - photo © Bavaria Yachts
SR36 Open Top - photo © Bavaria Yachts

In contrast to the standard hard top version, the Open Top has a low, half-height windshield. This means that the whole cockpit is flooded not only with light, but also with fresh air, giving a real open feeling. The hard top provides shade, offering clear advantages and protection from the weather, both in port and at sea. When the GRP sunroof is open, you won't miss a single ray of sunshine while standing at the helmstation, and you can enjoy the air flowing past as you steer. All things considered, the Open Top is an elegant phenomenon and stands for a true experience of nature and driving pleasure.

Overall, the clever deck layout of the Bavaria SR36 is designed entirely around unforgettable moments on board. Whether relaxing and reading a book on the large sunbed on the foredeck, rounding off the day with dinner with friends and family at the large foldable cockpit table or letting your eyes wander across the sea while sitting at the bistro table of the lounge area right at the bathing platform, which is provided as standard, the Bavaria SR36 impresses with functionality and versatility.

SR36 Open Top - photo © Bavaria Yachts
SR36 Open Top - photo © Bavaria Yachts

Modern and well-thought-out is also a fitting description of the two cabins, the salon and the bathroom below deck of the Bavaria SR36. In the aft cabin, the two separate berths can be combined to create a king-size bed measuring 2 x 2.12 m. On the sofa, which is almost two metres long, you can relax perfectly and enjoy the view of the water through the large hull window. Plenty of storage space and a large double bed can also be found in the bow cabin. The bathroom has a separate shower.

SR36 Open Top - photo © Bavaria Yachts
SR36 Open Top - photo © Bavaria Yachts

The Bavaria Yachts development team took a good year to develop the Bavaria SR36. The core idea was to focus on life on board. Particularly life on deck and in the cockpit, fitting the new philosophy of the Bavaria SR-Line. The design comes from the pen of the well-known Italian yacht designer Marco Casali. The designers at the MICAD engineering office, also based in Italy, are responsible for the dynamics of the hull shape and the perfect, safe driving performance. Future models of the Bavaria SR36 will be manufactured in series at the 70,000 square metre production facilities in the Bavaria shipyard in Giebelstadt, offering the perfect lifestyle on board for every situation and mood.

Those wishing to configure their individual Bavaria SR36 online will find the new Bavaria yacht configurator on the official Bavaria Yachts website. Wood colours, flooring and upholstery can be simply combined for the interior and exterior, allowing customers to create their personal version of the Bavaria SR36.

The next boat show appearances of the Bavaria SR36 are already planned for September at the Yachting Festival in Cannes and the boat shows in Southampton and Genoa.

SR36 Open Top - photo © Bavaria Yachts
SR36 Open Top - photo © Bavaria Yachts
SR36 Open Top - photo © Bavaria Yachts
SR36 Open Top - photo © Bavaria Yachts

