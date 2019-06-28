A new Sherpa 80 XL is ready for the seas

by Arcadia Yachts 16 Jul 03:09 PDT

Arcadia Yachts is delighted to announce the launch of the latest Sherpa 80 XL unit featuring a new layout. As well as boasting five cabins, the aft deck has been customized to the owner's wishes with the new "JARDIN D'HIVER" option, which enables the stern deck area to be closed off without sacrificing any of the characteristics of the brand's famous pocket mega-yacht: an incredible total surface area to enjoy direct contact with the water from every point on the yacht.

On July 11, a new unit of the Sherpa 80 XL model was launched in the presence of its owner, a new customer of the Yard, at Arcadia Yachts' headquarters on the Sorrento coast looking out over the islands of Capri, Ischia and Procida. In true ARCADIA style, the 24-metre yacht offers an unbelievable total surface area of 220 square metres (interior and exterior) to enjoy unencumbered by water toys and the tender, which are stowed in the side garage.

In meeting the client's specific needs, this new Sherpa 80 XL differs from previous units in that its layout has five as opposed to the three or four cabins of the "traditional" versions. The new interior layout called for a different configuration, so the galley in this unit opens onto the sky lounge, creating an area where conviviality, hospitality and cuisine come together in perfect ITALIAN STYLE.

An interior-exterior interface that heightens the relationship with the sea and the surrounding environment has always been a distinguishing feature of ARCADIA's philosophy, and for this unit it has been carried a step further on the aft deck, where the owner can enjoy the new "JARDIN D'HIVER" layout option. Here, the aft deck dining zone can be closed and heated for enhanced comfort in winter or bad weather.

The propulsion system is based on Volvo Penta IPS technology and delivers a range of over 1,200 nautical miles at 10 knots and a top speed of around 23 knots, powered by two IPS 1350 engines.

To minimize environmental impact by using renewable energy sources, the SHERPA 80 XL has solar panels that provide around 3 kW of clean energy (enough to power the yacht's main hospitality services) and is fitted with low-power devices and LED lighting.