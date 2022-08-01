Experience the best of boating in one great location at the 2022 Sydney International Boat Show

Sydney International Boat Show © David Clare - firstlightphotography.com.au Sydney International Boat Show © David Clare - firstlightphotography.com.au

by Sydney Boat Show 22 Jul 14:49 PDT

Boatloads of family-friendly aquatic adventures await when the crowd-pleasing Sydney International Boat Show returns from July 28 to August 1, 2022 at the International Convention Centre (ICC) Sydney and Cockle Bay within the iconic Darling Harbour.

Whether an experienced boater or an amateur angler, the Sydney International Boat Show features an impressive line-up of on-water demonstrations, fishing masterclasses, entertainment, activities and VIP experiences for the whole family.

The event returns for its 53rd year with a spectacular exhibition featuring hundreds of boats, product debuts, sneak peeks, cutting-edge gear and gadgets and showstopping entertainment.

Be among the first to check out new releases from some of the industry's biggest brands with eleven Australian and Asia-Pacific product launches as well as the first-look global premiere of ILIAD Catamarans' Iliad 62.

See the latest innovations on the water from beloved brands including Sunseeker, Princess, Fleming, Performance Cruising Yachts, Windcraft, Palm Beach Motor Yachts, Flagstaff Marine, Multihull Solutions, Multihull Central, Iliad, Whitehaven, d'Albora, Chapman Marine and Short Marine.

Trailer boats, watersports and inflatable craft will appeal to all boating skill levels with Insinc Marine, TR Marine, Hunts Marine, GME Marine, Waves Overseas, Sirocco Marine, GRE Marine, Hobie and Whitewater Sports Marine among the retailers on board.

The latest engines, marine technology, gear and gadgets from Volvo Penta, Mercury Marine, FLIR Maritime, Garmin, Raymarine, Stella Systems, Dometic, Boating & RV, Navico and GME will also be on display.

A packed Main Stage program of boating, fishing and marine education sessions is scheduled with some of the country's leading experts, including boating enthusiast Andrew 'ET' Ettingshausen.

Justin Duggan shares insider tips on Fishing Sydney Harbour, Greg Reid reveals the art of Surface Fishing For Flatties, Peter 'PJ' Johnson shares his Snapper Secrets, Tim Simpson gives visitors the lowdown on Targeting Gamefish and Rhys Creed delivers expert insight on Catching Murray Cod.

Mr Ettingshausen will regale audiences with some of his favourite stories and experiences from Channel 10's Escape Fishing with ET, one of the longest-running and most popular Australian fishing shows.

Visitors to the Show can meet the star, grab a photo and autograph and also enter to win an exclusive fishing trip on Sydney Harbour with ET, just by wandering through the show and finding code words from his partners hidden among the stands.

"After growing up around people who loved fishing and boating, I was taught how valuable time on the water is for your overall health and well-being," he said. "I love getting out on the water and an event like the Sydney International Boat Show can help your children appreciate the benefits of water-based fun as well.

"It doesn't matter whether you sail, fish or stand-up paddleboard, just being on the water helps you feel better."

The giant mobile Yamaha Supertank is one of the Main Stage's major features and provides a fish-eye view of life beneath the water.

Hosted by experienced angler Brett Thomson, the Supertank Show includes casting demonstrations, expert advice on the latest lures and tips on the best angling techniques guaranteed to excite seasoned and novice fishers.

Also on the Main Stage is Paul Burt, Channel 7's boating, fishing and coastal weather expert and host of Australia's top rating fishing show Step Outside with Paul Burt seen daily on 7Mate, who will share fishing and cooking tips in his entertaining Catch 'N' Cook show.

"Whether you're a veteran fisher or new to the game, knowing how to cook your catch of the day is a skill in itself," Mr Burt said. "I'm looking forward to teaching audiences my favourite tips and tricks to get the most out of their catches."

Visitors to the Sydney International Boat Show can also stop by the 5000sqm Open-Air Event Deck and check out the on-water action with live demonstrations of kayaks, stand-up paddleboards and pedalboards in a purpose-built 35-metre pool.

Introduce kids to the thrill of boating with free supervised paddleboat rides, a treasure hunt organised by Escape Fishing with ET and a daily underwater show from Bellalina Mermaids.

NSW Police Force will display its rapid response watercraft, and visitors can step aboard the Marine Rescue NSW vessel on the marina for an up-close look at one of the contemporary, purpose-built rescue vessels.

The Open-Air Event Deck is also home to the Rooftop Bar, the ideal place to relax and connect with friends while enjoying spectacular views across the city.

Grab a selfie with colourful roving street performers as they make their way through the precinct, bringing unmistakable sparkle and festival vibes to the Show.

Water safety is top of mind for event supporters Transport for NSW and its partners, including the NSW Department of Primary Industries and Fisheries, who offer boaters the latest information for a safe and enjoyable time on the water at the Boating Safety Zone.

"Boating is an enjoyable and accessible activity if you're doing it safely and with the right safety equipment," said Chief Centres for Road Safety and Maritime Safety, Bernard Carlon.

"Our team of boating safety experts will be on-site daily to answer all your questions and guide you through safety tips for your time out on the water."

Australian sailing star Lisa Blair presents her positive, empowering story of striking out on her own, including tales of when she became the first woman to sail solo around Antarctica.

"Visitors to the Show can step aboard my racing yacht, Climate Action Now, and see where I eat, sleep and live while away on my adventures," she said.

"A sailing journey around Antarctica is packed full of epic storms, blizzards, extreme sleep deprivation and endless challenges and I can't wait to share the highs and lows of that experience with visitors."

The Berkley Super Series fishing competition gets the adrenalin pumping as anglers compete in the Grand Final of Australia's premium team-based bream catch and release fishing tournament.

The Grand Final takes place on Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 July with the final weigh-in next to the Cockle Bay Marina and the winning team walking away with $10,000 in prize money.

"Visitors to the Berkley Super Series Grand Final weigh-ins will have a chance to see some of the very best boating and fishing technology on the market," said Tournament Director Chris Gates.

"Holding the Grand Final at the Sydney International Boat Show allows visitors to not only see the huge range of options available in the show halls, but also come down to the water to see for themselves just how it can all come together."

Visitors can enjoy the Show in style at The Harbour Lounge, a brand-new VIP precinct aboard the three-level, 60m superyacht, The Jackson, moored in the iconic Darling Harbour.

The private haven gives visitors a taste of the superyacht life and is ideal for entertaining clients or enjoying an unforgettable experience with friends.

This year's show also includes a dedicated dive section where visitors can take a deep dive into the underwater world of scuba diving, boating, innovative technologies and more.

Whether a certified diver or a curious novice, there is an array of exhibitors with all the gear and information needed to enjoy diving for business, research, conservation or recreation.

Don't miss the 2022 Sydney International Boat Show, the must-see celebration of everything in, on, under and around the water.

Tickets are now on sale with early bird single-day general admission tickets available online from $25, or $29.50 at the gates, with free entry for children aged under 16 years.

All early bird ticket-buyers are automatically entered into a draw to win a Gourmet Hunter Valley Escape for them and seven friends at Bimbadgen Estate including two nights of luxury accommodation, exclusive dining experiences and private wine tastings valued at $6200.

The 53rd Sydney International Boat Show is on from July 28 to August 1, 2022, at the ICC Sydney & Cockle Bay, proudly supported by Partner in Safety - Transport for NSW.

Tickets and VIP experiences are on sale now via sydneyboatshow.com.au.