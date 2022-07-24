The Next Experience Boat Show at Lantau Yacht Club

Sunseeker Yachts - The Next Experience Boat Show © Lantau Yacht Club Sunseeker Yachts - The Next Experience Boat Show © Lantau Yacht Club

by Lantau Yacht Club 30 Jul 18:59 PDT

On 23-24 July 2022, Lantau Yacht Club jointly organised The Next Experience Boat Show with Nextwave Yachting after months of Covid restrictions, with an impressive line-up of popular Sunseeker yachts and premium lifestyle brands.

Alongside to the latest Sunseeker yacht models including the brand new 2022 Manhattan 68 Pacific and the dramatic Predator 74, selected top luxury brands including bespoke private jet charterer L'voyage, iconic luxury British sports car Aston Martin, world's oldest watch manufacturer, Swiss luxury watch Vacheron Constantin, Bowmore Whiskey & Bollinger Champagne, and Wireless Connectivity Solution SailaWave have been invited to present the luxurious and adventurous lifestyle together with various experiences or workshops.

Over hundreds of VIPs invited by the admired brands showed up at the 2-day extravaganza. Some of the participants may be yachting enthusiasts but some may be new to sailing. It was a good opportunity for everyone to try out our state-of-the-art marina and have a glimpse into the opulent world of yachting.

LYC provides world-class mooring facilities and services that bring yacht owners peace of mind, and shares the same mission with Nextwave - to help yacht lovers get the most out of a premium and hassle-free yachting lifestyle, and ultimately, to nurture future yachting aficionados.

"As the newest marina in Hong Kong, LYC is the perfect venue for boat shows and exclusive events for luxury labels. Several industry partners have organised successful events here. With increasing number of yachts berthing and more happenings, LYC is proud to gradually become a superyacht hub and yachting activity centre in Hong Kong. We look forward to more collaborations with members of the yachting industry to promote the yachting lifestyle to a wider audience so that the leisure boating community will continue to grow and thrive." said Ivan Lee, Vice President of LYC.