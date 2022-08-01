Sydney show records 45,000 visitors in celebration of boating

ICC Marina - Sydney International Boat Show © Sydney Boat Show ICC Marina - Sydney International Boat Show © Sydney Boat Show

by Sydney Boat Show 1 Aug 22:33 PDT

Boating Industry Association (BIA) President Andrew Fielding said industry was proud to have stepped up and delivered the 53rd edition of the Sydney International Boat Show, welcoming more than 45,000 visitors over the past five days.

Mr Fielding told industry and government leaders yesterday BIA had put on the show as part of broader efforts to keep boating at the forefront as a standout choice in recreational leisure and to grow boating.

"The BIA is proud to be back in this harbour city with the Sydney International Boat Show. Two years of cancellations disrupted what was up until that time an extraordinary run of boat shows," he said.

"We responded to the NSW Government Covid Recovery Plan and call in October last year to revive events and get people back in the city.

"We understood the need for leadership and the need to put this event on for our members and for our public."

He said as an industry body, charged with making decisions for the benefit of our entire industry, BIA had stepped up and delivered.

"It was great to see the crowds in the tens of thousands of people over the past few days."

"People enjoying the opportunity to get out and ignite their passion for boating and all that a boat show like this offers."

He said it was also great to see the ripple effect of the Show where cafes, bars and restaurants across the precinct enjoyed the benefits of the return of what is a world-renowned boat show.

"It really was a fabulous showcase for the boating lifestyle, and I would like to acknowledge all those members who supported this boat show this year; well done every single one of you."

The Show not only provided a platform for impressive industry sales, but also the announcement of Stefanie Mannering of Cruise Craft Boats as 2022 Apprentice of the Year, a Heads of Agreement to merge BIA Victoria into BIA Ltd, and briefings on work with government to deliver significant wins for industry across marinas and boat yards, safety and infrastructure.