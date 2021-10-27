Feadship Stories - New episode: Serena

Serena © Feadship Serena © Feadship

by Feadship 6 Aug 07:08 PDT

The latest instalment of Feadship Stories has docked on all our channels! Take a look at the feminine perspective this time, inspired by Virginia Woolf's astute observation that every woman needs a room of one's own. And a room it is: Serena is truly as peaceful as her name suggests.

Should you have missed the previous two episodes, Bakira and Perrito, you can find them here too. Small moments of poetry and inspiration, full immersions into dimensions just beyond regular daily life. Feadship Stories are dreamscapes infused with the perspective of the owners as they welcome you into the world of Feadship.