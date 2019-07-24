Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey

Eyachts Sydney International Boat Show recap

by eyachts 3 Aug 23:04 PDT
Eyachts at Sydney Boat Show © Eyachts

All we can say is WOW! Sydney really showed up for us at this year's Sydney International Boat Show. We were blessed with 5 days of glorious weather and a stand consistently filled with people excited about Eyachts exclusive range.

Eyachts had the entire range of Axopar boats ranging from 22 to 37ft as well as the premiere of Pardo Yachts 43 and 38. Eyachts was the first to bring European day boats to Australia in 2007 and even since the last show in 2019 it was exciting to see a huge shift in mentality towards day boats as people continue to lean into this style of boating for an easier and less stressful boating experience. Many cruisers are seeing these as viable reasons to downsize, realising they only spend a few nights onboard each year.

On the Axopar side of the stand each model was set for its own adventure, fit with; paddleboards, water-skis, bikes and donuts much of which was provided by Jobe, Axopars preferred water sports partner. Attendees were able to imagine these boats' ability to experience their adventure, no matter what that looks like.

From the sidewalk onlookers peeked through the gull wing doors of the Axopar 37 astonished to find a spacious cabin and separate head, once onboard they noted the incredible quality and innovation of the range. The premiering Mediterrana edition won many hearts as a clever way to make these sporty vessels more "lounge-like", also featuring an aft cabin giving sleeping capacity for 4 onboard.

The little sister, the Axopar 22 T-Top was also seen for the first time. Those looking for a tailorable option with incredible performance could not go past this 22 foot dayboat. The stand out feature was of course the hidden separate head, a luxury rare in this segment of the market. The functional and versatile layout had many imagining the usability of this boat, we are sure to see more of these hitting our shores over the coming months.

Over on the Pardo Yachts stand it was hard to resist the allure of these Italian designs. Stepping aboard it is clear why these are quickly becoming the fastest growing European walkaround day boats. The level of quality and attention to detail is second to none. On deck the functional layout left the imagination run wild with plans to entertain friends and family on the water. Downstairs patrons of the show were stunned by the size, full standing height and double cabin, each model hosting the largest bathroom in this class.

Eyachts also made a secret announcement for a new brand which is coming soon to their portfolio. The eco-dayboat brand, RAND! Every model of RAND can be specified with 100% full electric E-drive propulsion. With 40 of these innovative vessels already cruising our shores, Aussies can expect to see the new range coming in early 2022.

Eyachts thanks everyone who came to our stand and shared in the passion we have for these incredible brands.

Related Articles

NEO Coupe has arrived
Not your ordinary yacht Gliding into the Quays Marina the Eyachts team stood in anticipation for the unveiling. There was no time to wait they ripped back the shrink wrap and boarded the bathing platform Posted on 24 Jul 2019 European Pickup - Concept with a fresh twist…
Adriatic and Mediterranean Sea are the ideal locations for a coastal summer holiday. For decades' sail boat companies have been doing European pick-ups. Not only are many of the world's best boats built in Europe but Europe is also home to some of the most picturesque waterways. Posted on 21 Mar 2019 Eyachts bringing a new era in boating to Australia
Greenline NEO debut at the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show Europe's largest boat show in Dusseldorf saw the world premiere of the Greenline NEO which was the talk of the show. Eyachts will be debuting this revolutionary yacht at Sanctuary Cove Boat Show from 23th to 26th May, 2019. Posted on 11 Feb 2019 New Greenline 48 Coupe model!
Offering a unique level of living quality The 48 Coupe is equipped with staggering 2,4 kW of solar panels on the roof in standard. Having almost unlimited amount of power onboard to run all appliances in silence, without using any fossil fuels, is not only much friendlier to the environment. Posted on 12 Dec 2018 New Sealine C390 just launched!
The Sealine C390 allows you to feel the joy of driving The Sealine C390's floor-to-ceiling windows and the large skylight mesmerise the senses with every experience. A design that presents to you all the beauty of the sea – and puts others in its wake. Posted on 11 Dec 2018 Introducing the new Sealine F430
Take your fascination to new heights The F430 is a Sealine through and through – crowned with a captivating flybridge.Reigning over the unmistakably large panoramic windows is a viewing platform that satisfies your every desire. Posted on 11 Sep 2018 The new Fjord 44 Coupé has arrived
Stylish open layout characterising the power yacht brand The Fjord 44 Coupé is being described as extravagant, powerful and seaworthy, she is Fjord transformed. Posted on 31 Aug 2018 Eyachts hosts its largest display at SCIBS 2018
Showcasing Axopar, Greenline, Sealine and Fjord models Showcasing Axopar, Greenline, Sealine and Fjord models, Eyachts will host its largest ever display at SCIBS this year, with nine boats moored across D Arm. Posted on 24 May 2018
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERSea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy