Eyachts Sydney International Boat Show recap

Eyachts at Sydney Boat Show © Eyachts Eyachts at Sydney Boat Show © Eyachts

by eyachts 3 Aug 23:04 PDT

All we can say is WOW! Sydney really showed up for us at this year's Sydney International Boat Show. We were blessed with 5 days of glorious weather and a stand consistently filled with people excited about Eyachts exclusive range.

Eyachts had the entire range of Axopar boats ranging from 22 to 37ft as well as the premiere of Pardo Yachts 43 and 38. Eyachts was the first to bring European day boats to Australia in 2007 and even since the last show in 2019 it was exciting to see a huge shift in mentality towards day boats as people continue to lean into this style of boating for an easier and less stressful boating experience. Many cruisers are seeing these as viable reasons to downsize, realising they only spend a few nights onboard each year.

On the Axopar side of the stand each model was set for its own adventure, fit with; paddleboards, water-skis, bikes and donuts much of which was provided by Jobe, Axopars preferred water sports partner. Attendees were able to imagine these boats' ability to experience their adventure, no matter what that looks like.

From the sidewalk onlookers peeked through the gull wing doors of the Axopar 37 astonished to find a spacious cabin and separate head, once onboard they noted the incredible quality and innovation of the range. The premiering Mediterrana edition won many hearts as a clever way to make these sporty vessels more "lounge-like", also featuring an aft cabin giving sleeping capacity for 4 onboard.

The little sister, the Axopar 22 T-Top was also seen for the first time. Those looking for a tailorable option with incredible performance could not go past this 22 foot dayboat. The stand out feature was of course the hidden separate head, a luxury rare in this segment of the market. The functional and versatile layout had many imagining the usability of this boat, we are sure to see more of these hitting our shores over the coming months.

Over on the Pardo Yachts stand it was hard to resist the allure of these Italian designs. Stepping aboard it is clear why these are quickly becoming the fastest growing European walkaround day boats. The level of quality and attention to detail is second to none. On deck the functional layout left the imagination run wild with plans to entertain friends and family on the water. Downstairs patrons of the show were stunned by the size, full standing height and double cabin, each model hosting the largest bathroom in this class.

Eyachts also made a secret announcement for a new brand which is coming soon to their portfolio. The eco-dayboat brand, RAND! Every model of RAND can be specified with 100% full electric E-drive propulsion. With 40 of these innovative vessels already cruising our shores, Aussies can expect to see the new range coming in early 2022.

Eyachts thanks everyone who came to our stand and shared in the passion we have for these incredible brands.