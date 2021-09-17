Suzuki begins roll-out of micro-plastic collecting device

by Suzuki Marine 4 Aug 07:33 PDT

Suzuki Motor Corporation has started the roll-out of its innovative new micro-plastic collecting device as a standard part in four of its mid-range outboard motors.

The DF115B, DF115BG, DF140B and DF140BG will all now feature the micro-plastic collecting device and will be shipped worldwide, including to major markets such as North America and Europe.

As has been widely reported, a huge amount of plastic waste that flows into the oceans has become a significant environmental problem, and micro-plastics that are further crushed in the natural environment are having a massive impact on ecosystems.

To try and help tackle these issues, Suzuki announced the development of a micro-plastic collecting device in October 2020. By installing this device to outboard motors, micro-plastics near the water surface can be collected simply by running the engine.

After the announcement, monitoring surveys were conducted in 14 countries around the world, including Japan, the United States and Europe. As a direct result of these initial tests, improvements were made to the device to make it ready for the roll-out.

The installation of this device on outboard motors is one of the three activities that form the 'Suzuki Clean Ocean Project', which is Suzuki's commitment to address the marine plastics issue.

1. Clean-Up the World Campaign

This is a volunteer waterside clean-up campaign run by Suzuki Group employees and

Partners and has been in operation since 2011. Until March 2022, 53 distributors and more than 10,000 people worldwide have participated in total and Suzuki plans to expand and further continue this activity.

2. Reduce plastic packaging

Suzuki aims to reduce the plastic packaging for outboard motors and genuine parts, under the key considerations of:

Can we stop using it?

Can we reduce the amount?

Can we replace it with materials of less environmental impact?

Since its start in October 2020, Suzuki has avoided using over 11t in plastic packaging and the aim is to further reduce plastics by increasing the number of applicable products and genuine parts.

3. Collect marine-plastic waste

Suzuki aims to facilitate the further improvement of the marine environment and the realisation of a sustainable society, by continuing the roll-out of the micro-plastic collecting device and promoting the Suzuki Clean Ocean Project, along with its customers all over the world.

Mark Beeley, Head of Marine and ATV for Suzuki GB said, "The roll-out of the new micro-plastic collecting device is another great step forward for Suzuki. We have been talking to boaters about this unique innovation at shows and events since it was announced as a concept and it has been incredibly well received. We can't wait to see the first outboards with it fitted as standard to be sold to customers in the UK."