Memorable boating experience at Sydney International Boat Show 2022

Sydney International Boat Show 2022 © Groupe Beneteau Sydney International Boat Show 2022 © Groupe Beneteau

by Groupe Beneteau 11 Aug 09:00 PDT

Beneteau, Lagoon Catamarans and Excess Catamarans proudly presented an impressive line-up with 12 models in the Sydney International Boat Show by working closely with the respective dealers in the region, Flagstaff Marine (Beneteau's Sail & Inboard dealer, NSW and Excess's dealer, Australia), Chapman Marine (Beneteau's Outboard dealer, NSW) and The Multihull Group (Lagoon's dealer, Australia).

Hosted in the heart of Darling Harbour, Sydney from 28th July to 1st August, the three brands has again proved to be the references of this most prestigious marine lifestyle event in the Pacific.

Beneteau: one of largest fleets at the show

Beneteau came back with one of the largest fleets at Sydney show this year, reaffirming brand's commitment to the Australian market.

Sailboats, like the best-selling Oceanis 40.1, Oceanis 46.1 and the world's first production foiling monohull, Figaro Beneteau 3 and inboards, namely Gran Turismo 36 (IB), were exhibited by Flagstaff Marine; while outboards, such as Gran Turismo 36 (OB), Gran Turismo 32 (OB), Flyer 9 Sundeck, Flyer 9 Spacedeck, Flyer 8 Sundeck, Antares 11 Fly and Antares 9 were showcased by Chapman Marine.

Beneteau Owners Nights were organized by Flagstaff Marine on 28th -29th July and Chapman Marine on 30th July respectively with the presence of Erwan Her, Beneteau Sales Director, Asia Pacific.

This is also one of the brand's coming missions to establish a supportive ecosystem for Beneteau owners, empowering like-minded individuals to have more discussions and eventually uplifting the sailing lifestyle collectively in the region.

Erwan HER, Beneteau Sales Director, Asia Pacific: "It has been a wonderful experience to be finally back in Sydney for this important boat show after 2 years of shutdown. This enabled us to meet the owners, professionals from the industry, as well as the future prospects who are passionate about water sports or boating. The feedback from the market has been very positive over the past years as evidenced by the great sales in all segments, presenting us with a good reason to further strengthen the exposure in Sydney."

Lagoon Catamarans: Story-telling lounge

Moving into digital age, Lagoon Catamarans and the Multihull Group attempted to impress audience using a virtual story-telling approach with a fresh Lagoon Discovery Lounge. Decorated with tropical furniture and carpets in Lagoon Blue color-tone, the interactive lounge allowed you to touch and feel the whole Lagoon's range via advanced virtual tours. Audience were also encouraged to explore SEANSAPPS, an advanced boating solution developed by in-house, and the demonstration from Raymarine, the navigation system adopted by Lagoon Catamarans.

Excess: Australian premiere of Excess 11

The newly arrived Excess 11, the only large-scale production boat on the market for this size of catamaran, was finally debut in Australia in such an iconic boat show in Southern Hemisphere thanks to the effort of Flagstaff Marine. As the entry model of the Excess catamaran family, she has benefited from the experience of her elders, without sacrificing all the comfort attributes needed for enjoyable cruising. Add to this a volume worthy of a larger boat, whether in the saloon or in the cabins, with for example a 2 by 2-meter (6 half'x6 half') bed in the owner's cabin or bathrooms with separate showers. On deck, she offers the comfort and friendliness of a large open cockpit and twin helm stations, offering both real steering sensations and direct contact with the rest of the crew. This is the perfect example of the Excess spirit: simple, light and comfortable.