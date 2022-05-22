Please select your home edition
Jeanneau's new Merry Fisher 1295 Fly

by Jeanneau 24 Aug 04:48 PDT

Jeanneau is announcing the launch of the Merry Fisher 1295 Fly: a motor yacht whose quality is evident in even the smallest details.

Magnificent on the interior and on the exterior, with new signature windows in the hull, this model is perfectly designed for unforgettable family cruising experiences, representing the tremendous ingenuity of Jeanneau.

Merry Fisher 1295 Fly - photo © Julien Gazeau
Merry Fisher 1295 Fly - photo © Julien Gazeau

On the exterior, clever features offer an exceptional quality of life

This new model features unprecedented living spaces for relaxing with family on board.

The generous aft cockpit opens onto the sea: a very spacious, electrically controlled starboard terrace can be deployed, providing easy access to the sea for swimming, while a large, portside door facilitates access on board.

Forward, the cockpit design is unique, with three sun loungers directly integrated into the deck plan. With this clever layout, unprecedented aboard a 40-foot flybridge powerboat, the result is pure pleasure!

The flybridge enables you to enjoy an additional space for relaxation, with its U-shaped saloon, boasting a refrigerator and an optional galley, a generous sundeck, and a fully equipped helm station.

Merry Fisher 1295 Fly - photo © Julien Gazeau
Merry Fisher 1295 Fly - photo © Julien Gazeau

Refined, fluid design on the interior

The quest for ever-more comfort and the desire to create new standards have been absolute priorities in the layout of this new model.

Faithful to its design principals, flow of movement between living spaces on board is optimal. On the interior, the galley is entirely open to the aft cockpit, which favours easy movement and communication between living areas.

The large starboard-side door, aligned with the pilot's seat, provides easy access to the recessed sidedeck and forward cockpit.

A panoramic view from the saloon, with its large windows in the hull, gives this model a very bright interior, enhanced by a selection of contemporary materials and fine finishes.

Finally, three cabins offer an incomparable level of comfort for the well-being of all on board. The forward owner's cabin is equipped with a private head with a separate shower compartment, while the two guest cabins also feature head compartments with separate showers.

Copious storage throughout the interior places comfort and quality of life on board at the heart of this new model.

Merry Fisher 1295 Fly - photo © Julien Gazeau
Merry Fisher 1295 Fly - photo © Julien Gazeau

Undisputed savoir-faire and proven technology for a pure cruising experience

Powered by triple outboard engines, 3 x 300 HP, the hull of the Merry Fisher 1295 Fly has been developed specifically for safe cruising to any destination. The boat planes early, even at moderate speeds, to ensure fuel efficiency and maximum comfort on board. The power and additional space afforded by the outboard engines are further strengths.

This new model also benefits from the very latest technology for optimal comfort, worthy of a motor yacht! The interior helm station is equipped with a dual GPS screen. Triple outboard Yamaha engines are paired with the latest joystick and autopilot technologies.

The Merry Fisher 1295 Fly can also be equipped with a generator, air conditioning, a gyroscopic Seakeeper stabiliser, or even a hydraulic gangway.

A pioneer in this segment of outboard powerboats equipped with a flybridge, Jeanneau continues to expand with the launch of this major new model, which will be on display at the upcoming fall 2022 boat shows.

Merry Fisher 1295 Fly - Principle Preliminary Characteristics:

  • Overall length: 12.41 m - 40'9"
  • Overall length max: 12.56 m - 41'2"
  • Hull length: 11.92 m - 39'1"
  • Overall beam: 3.80 m - 12'6"
  • Weight without engine: 8181 kg - 18031 lbs
  • Fuel capacity: 1174 L - 310 US gal
  • Hull draft: 0.76 m - 2'6"
  • Category CE (in progress): B-10 / C-12
  • Cabins: 3
  • Berth: 6 / 8
  • Max engine power (in progress): 3x300 CV
  • Designers: Jeanneau Design / Centkowski and Denert Design

Merry Fisher 1295 Fly - Cabin - photo © Julien Gazeau
Merry Fisher 1295 Fly - Cabin - photo © Julien Gazeau
Merry Fisher 1295 Fly - profile - photo © Jeanneau America
Merry Fisher 1295 Fly - profile - photo © Jeanneau America
Merry Fisher 1295 Fly - Plan layouts - photo © Jeanneau America
Merry Fisher 1295 Fly - Plan layouts - photo © Jeanneau America
Merry Fisher 1295 Fly - Plan Flybridge - photo © Jeanneau America
Merry Fisher 1295 Fly - Plan Flybridge - photo © Jeanneau America

