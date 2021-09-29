Vision Marine to attempt record 100mph run with electric boat at Lake of the Ozarks Shootout

by Vision Marine Technologies 25 Aug 12:32 PDT

The Lake of the Ozarks Shootout is nearly here, and this year, Vision Marine Technologies will return with an ambitious goal: achieving a speed of 100 mph, in an electric powerboat. Success would establish a new world speed record for an electric boat.

The Shootout is a unique annual powerboat racing event, where boaters from all around the world compete to show off just how fast their boats can go. In Vision Marine's case, it's the chance to showcase their disruptive and innovative fully electric powertrain technology. The Shootout draws an estimated 100,000 attendees annually, most of whom are boaters, and the event is also streamed online, across the world.

