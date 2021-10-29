Extra Villa - the new 30 meter catamaran by Extra is born

by Extra Yachts 26 Aug 07:29 PDT

EXTRA Yachts, brand of ISA Yachts, launches the new motor catamaran line announcing the VILLA X30 meter project. Exteriors and interiors are by the Dutch firm Phathom.

The Extra Villa offers the unrivalled livability of a home combining innovative architectural features in an open plan, multi-level layout, with the efficiency of a catamaran platform. Casual living was the mindset behind this project providing owners and guests with a more laid back experience and a new definition of enjoyment on the water.

X30 VILLA marks the expansion of Extra into the catamaran market. A dynamic synergy where automotive meets architecture. The exterior styling unmistakably imbues Extra Yacht's DNA with its notable usage of panoramic glass, large social areas, and open concept stern facilitating easier sea access.

This new catamaran, with a quieter electric motorisation, takes advantage of a hybrid propulsion system that significantly reduces C02 emissions. Consumption efficiency is augmented by glass impregnated solar cells that produce additional energy for on-board utilities. Sustainable or natural materials such as re-purposed fibres, sustainably assessed paints and plasters, alternative leathers and reclaimed woods will be considered without compromising quality or finish.

X30 VILLA is endowed with a beamy aft cockpit that can be configured in any manner with loose furniture.

In addition, this area is protected by a glass balustrade so as to not impede the view. The multifunctional high/low platform supports a 5+ metre tender and all the water toys. Also, it can be aligned with the swim platforms to create a much larger beach area. The current layout offers VIP cabins with direct access to the transom in order to enjoy the sea without having to traverse the interior. VILLA continues on the Extra's beach club approach of facilitating aft-ward views with direct connection to the sea.

X30 VILLA boasts a main deck with extra high ceilings and large panoramic windows intended to maximize outdoor views while letting natural sunlight indoors. The layout is subdivided into smaller convivial multi-level zones to break up the space.

One option includes the main salon, library nook, bar and galley casually flowing into each other as part of the same open plan area overlooked by the raised wheelhouse and observatory. Other proposals show the galley below deck or a separate kitchen on the main deck.

Creative architectural detailing, like the aft salon ceiling outstretching to the exterior, conveys a sense of a much larger social area when the doors are open. To further amplify the indoor feel of the aft cockpit, loose furnishings and accessories were chosen.

A combination of urban architectural features and earthy materials blends with a softer visual language. Meandering walls flow seamlessly into mullions and are finished in textured plaster. Accent panels of polished concrete are complemented by stone window ledges while contrasted by mat metal accents and walnut cabinetry. The overhead skylights flood natural light onto desaturated oak parquet, with the integration of rugs and faux concrete cladding for a warm yet industrial look.

The owner's cabin was conceived as a private destination where time can be spent in the most idyllic setting. This dynamic oasis features a relaxation area with sofas and an accommodation area area positioned in the center, while the SPA bathroom is on a lower level and has been split to port and starboard.

Nestled forward between the two hulls, the master stateroom terrace overlooking the sea may be lowered in calm waters to offer exceptional views while retaining maximum privacy. With the terrace in dropped-down position, the glass doors close it off to provide protection from wind and bad weather. When closed, the master cabin maintains its seaworthiness and offers protection and sound damping thanks to its inherent design.

Specifications: