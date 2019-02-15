Lumishore launches intelligent all-in-one lighting control system for the smaller boat market

by Lumishore 6 Sep 02:26 PDT

Lumishore, leading manufacturer of high-performance boat-wide LED lighting systems, officially announces the launch of their ECLIPSE Lighting Collection.

The all-in-one ECLIPSE Command Center is the world's first ultra-compact box to include built-in drivers and Zones for multiple types of lights, with 3 built-in configurable lighting zones and expansion modules available to increase that capability to up to 6 zones. Everything is fully integrated, without the need for additional drivers, dimmer units, or voltage regulators that other lights require. This significantly reduces the time and cost of installation and ensures that boatowners can easily expand their lighting system.

Configurable lighting Zones can be set up to control Lumishore's new ECLIPSE collection of single and dual color lights; neon flex lights, strip lights, downlights, courtesy lights, flood lights and curved spotlights and a selection of underwater surface mount lights* also being compatible with the new system.

ECLIPSE is aimed at boats up to 40ft, such as sport, trailer, center console, fishing boat and tender markets, where interior space is a precious commodity and control systems need to be compact. The ECLIPSE Command Center allows seamless integration and control of your ECLIPSE lights via your MFD (through an ethernet port). Built-in Wi-Fi allows for direct smart device (iPad/iPhone etc.) connectivity, or you can control your lighting zones via a simple switch.

Lumishore is thrilled to debut it's all-new ECLIPSE LED Lighting Collection and Control System" said Lumishore CEO, Eifrion Evans. "It truly eclipses all others, in being a fully integrated, self-contained, multi-zone, Wi-Fi-enabled, plug-and-play system that integrates with the boat's MFD, making it unique in the market."

ECLIPSE delivers cost effective, easy-to-install, boat-wide lighting control and a level of quality that sets it apart from the competitors.

* SMX23 Blue, SMX23 White, SMX23 Blue and White, SMX53 Blue and White, SMX93 Color Select are compatible with the ECLIPSE Command Center.