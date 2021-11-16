Horizon Yachts launches first E90

by Horizon Yachts 6 Sep 12:21 PDT

Horizon Yachts has launched and delivered a brand new model in its successful E Series line. An evolution of the Series' popular E88 model, the new E90 combines a performance-oriented hull with a streamlined superstructure.

This first E90 motor yacht was in build as a spec boat for the American market when she was contracted by experienced American yacht owners, who appreciated her classic styling and well-planned four-stateroom layout. The yacht's plentiful deck areas were particularly appealing to the clients, who enjoy cruising the Caribbean and Bahamas. Upon taking delivery of their new Horizon E90 in the late Spring of 2022, the owners and their Captain set out for a maiden voyage to the Abacos, where Lazy Daze was officially christened at the Horizon Yacht USA's Owners' Rendezvous.

The increased interior volume of the new E90 is evident from the dock - a feature made possible by the yacht's enhanced hull design that affords a 21ft beam. Borrowing an extremely successful feature from the Horizon Fast Displacement (FD) Series, this E90 is the first E Series yacht to be designed with the proprietary High Performance Piercing Bow (HPPB), a design proven to afford excellent seakeeping and stability.

Fitted with a fixed settee and a dining table, the E90's aft deck features a wet bar to starboard, while to port, stairs lead to the enclosed wheelhouse and spacious boat deck above. Walkaround side decks to either side lead forward to the bow seating area, with crew quarter and engine room access both to port on the main deck and through the transom entrance on the swim platform.

Light white ash and silver oak woods and white Able stonework enhance the bright and airy feel of the interior. The main salon features a seating area comprised of an L-shaped white leather sofa with storage, a freestanding leather armchair and an ottoman opposite an entertainment center housing the television and a/v equipment. A dayhead is conveniently positioned aft to starboard to service both the interior and exterior areas on this deck.

Storage has been thoughtfully considered throughout the main salon, with storage nooks found within the base of the dining table, sofa and ottoman, as well as within the cupboards that run along the starboard side. Forward to port, the dining area has been fitted with an expanding oval table for eight surrounded by white leather dining chairs.

Lazy Daze features an open country-kitchen-style galley with a U-shaped dinette that occupies the forwardmost space beneath the yacht's sloped windows. A Hi/Lo partition in the large pass-through window separates the fully-equipped galley from the dining area and salon for privacy when desired. Topped with white Able stone, a center island offers even more storage in this space. To starboard, a floating staircase climbs to the enclosed wheelhouse, while another stairwell leads to the staterooms on the lower deck.

Below, the master stateroom spans the yacht's full beam amidships and features a full-beam his-and-hers ensuite with a stone-wrapped walk-in shower. A leatherette headboard in an Art Deco pattern flanked by large mirrors adorns the king-sized bed. A large VIP is situated furthest forward while two convertible twin ensuites are positioned to port and starboard. A stacked washer/dryer in the companionway conveniently services the guest accommodations.

The new E90 has been designed with crew in mind, and considerably spacious crew quarters encompass the yacht's aft section on the lower deck. The captain and up to three additional crew members are accommodated in a double and bunk cabins with a large shared en suite. The crew mess and workstation are situated in the stern, where steps lead up to the transom door and onto the aforementioned swim platform.

On the uppermost deck, the enclosed wheelhouse features the console with two fixed helm chairs, a starboard-side dinette and a dayhead to port. Aft, the boat deck is a truly enviable space for relaxation and entertainment. Protected forward by the yacht's overhang and aft by sun awnings, this area features a large Jacuzzi tub and multiple seating and lounging areas as well as a refrigerator/freezer and a wet bar.