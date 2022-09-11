Please select your home edition
New Sirena 78 makes its world debut at 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival

by Sirena Marine 8 Sep 07:11 PDT 6-11 September 2022

The new Sirena 78 is an all-in-one yacht that offers safe, comfortable and reliable cruising for extended voyages, but also excels as a platform for family relaxation and entertainment.

Offering unique features and creative enhancements that few others in her class can rival, she effectively advances the on-the-water experience by perfecting the combination of interior comfort, personal choice and efficient performance.

Sirena 78 - photo © Jeff Brown
Sirena 78 - photo © Jeff Brown

The Flybridge

First off, there's the luxury of choosing between no fewer than three flybridge solutions: Open, Semi-Enclosed and Fully-Enclosed. Sirena decided to offer these options as clients tend to cruise in a variety of locales with differing climates.

The Open model is obviously for fair weather cruising in sunny weather, but the robust hardtop still provides shade and shelter. The Fully-Enclosed version offers all-season comfort and enjoyment in colder climes or perhaps at the end of the season, while the Semi-Enclosed option has an open aft section for the best of both worlds.

The enclosed iterations benefit from super-sized windows (the side windows can be electronically activated for that refreshing sea breeze) to let in natural light and allow for excellent views. They all have direct access to the main deck interior via a floating, spiral staircase that maximises both space and utility.

Sirena 78 - photo © Jeff Brown
Sirena 78 - photo © Jeff Brown

The layout

The Sirena 78 takes the groundbreaking layouts exhibited across the entire range of Sirena Yachts, which have resulted in class-leading volume together with unmatched sightlines and circulation flow, and further develops them with impressive results.

The bold decision to do away with the main-deck helm station, for example, has opened up much more space and flexibility for entertainment and socialising with family or friends. As on the flybridge, the full-height windows ensure delightful, multi-use dining and seating areas in a fresh and brightly lit interior as they would be in a comfortable modern home.

Sirena 78 - photo © Jeff Brown
Sirena 78 - photo © Jeff Brown

The galley

Just like the kitchen at home, the galley is usually a focal point on family yachts and so the centerpiece on main deck is the enormous galley with a deep sink, plenty of storage and high-end appliances. Available either with a massive open-space island or wrap-around layout, the abundance of counter space makes entertaining easy and food prep a cinch. Those for whom entertaining and family-focused cooking is an essential part of the onboard experience will not be disappointed - and the same goes for their guests.

"As cooking becomes more and more central on board, the open galley concept has become a focal point in the saloon," says interior designer Cor D Rover. "By taking the design of the galley to the next level and integrating it into the overall design concept, it stands out in terms of functionality and becomes a relaxed gathering place for family and guests."

Sirena 78 - photo © Jeff Brown
Sirena 78 - photo © Jeff Brown

The interior

The Sirena 78 is especially noteworthy for her unique interior design. In particular, Sirena's loose-furniture concept encourages customers to be as creative as possible by giving them the freedom to place items such as settees and ottomans according to their own preference.

Owners can also choose between three interior styles developed by Cor D Rover: Inspiration, Serenity and Elegance. Inspiration is based on light, airy materials and colour palettes that soothe the senses and invite the outside environment in. The light honey-hued wood and soft semi-gloss lacquer of Serenity provide a warm and inviting atmosphere that makes you feel right at home. The bold dark wood and anthracite look of Elegance, on the other hand, creates a very masculine and energetic look without being heavy.

Below deck is a full-beam, amidships master stateroom with a private bath and dressing area for the owner's use. Although reminiscent of similar layouts in other Sirena models with a king-size berth, large hull windows and plenty of stowage, the Sirena 78 reinvents the space with a two-seat dinette for the ultimate private experience for an owner couple. The forward VIP stateroom has the double bed at an angle to capitalise on the deck area, while a built-in chaise longue means guest can watch the water peel away from the four-metre-long hull windows when the yacht is under way.

To port and starboard between the master and VIP are two twin guest cabins, both with ensuite bathrooms.

Sirena 78 - photo © Jeff Brown
Sirena 78 - photo © Jeff Brown

The exterior

Besides the flybridge that can be arranged according to owner preference with pop-up TV, lounging, dining and cooking facilities, there is a generous stern platform for easy access to the sea (the transom area houses a twin-berth crew cabin). But the exterior highlight is arguably the unique foredeck area with its comfy, forward-facing sofa that transforms into a sunpad with fill-in cushions, low-rise tables and accompanying L-shaped settees. The overall effect of this setup is a true alfresco lounge - one that will be a hit wherever this capable cruiser may roam.

Sirena 78 - photo © Jeff Brown
Sirena 78 - photo © Jeff Brown

The naval architecture

Like her stablemates, the Sirena 78 is built using advanced technology and craftsmanship on a hull design that seamlessly marries efficiency and performance. Thanks to the innovative semi-displacement hull lines by German Frers, the yacht delivers both comfortable cruising and world-class range at displacement speeds.

"The sea-kindly hull geometry follows that of the well-proven 68 model," says the Argentinean designer. "Various power options are available and she can reach a maximum speed of 27 knots, and a cruising range of 1550 nautical miles at 10 knots. This is the sixth model we design for Sirena Marine. We are proud of being associated with the brand known for their excellent work-manship and very high value."

Sirena 78 - photo © Jeff Brown
Sirena 78 - photo © Jeff Brown

Expertise and innovation

The Sirena 78 falls in the middle of the builder's lineup in a sweet spot for owner-operators and those who prefer to cruise with a crew. In terms of space, amenities and seaworthiness, she continues her Turkish builder's attention to the needs of families who like to spend long periods on board their yacht and benefits greatly from the brand's construction expertise and design innovation.

Sirena 78 - photo © Jeff Brown
Sirena 78 - photo © Jeff Brown

Main specifications

  • Length Overall: 25m / 82'
  • Hull Length (Net GRP-Swim platform excluded): 22.1 m/ 72'5"
  • Waterline Length: 21.5 m/ 70' 5" (at full load)
  • Hull Beam: 6.5 m/ 21'3"
  • Draft: 1.73 m/ 5' 7" (at full load)
  • Loaded Displacement Dass - mLDC: 82.4 tonnes / 181660 Ibs
  • Height above the waterline: 6.9 m/ 22' 6" (without equipment on top)
  • Light craft condition: 70.8 tonnes / 156087 Ibs
  • Diesel tank capacity: 9000 lt/ 2378 gal
  • Fresh water tank: 1800 lt / 476 gal
  • Black water tank capacity: 800 lt / 211 gal
  • Gray water tank capacity: 800 lt / 211 gal
  • Cabins: 4+1 (crew cabin)
  • Beds: 8 + (3 crew)
  • Heads: 4+1 (crew head)
  • Building material: GRP / Carbon hybrid fiber
  • Hull type: Semi-Displacement
  • Exterior styling and concept: Frers Naval Architecture & Engineering
  • Interior Decor: Cor D. Rover Design Studio
  • Hull Design: Frers Naval Architecture & Engineering
  • Engines:
    • MAN V12 1400 HP x 2
    • MAN V12 1550 HP x 2 (optional)
    • MAN V12 1800 HP x 2 (optional)
  • Marine Gears:
    • ZF 2000 V
    • ZF 2050 V (optional)
  • Reduction Ratio: 2,467:
  • Transmission: V drive
  • Propeller Diameter (max): 990mm / 39"
  • Max Speed*:
    • 23,1 knots (with 1400 HP engine)*
    • 24,2 knots (with 1550 HP engine)*
    • 25,7 knots (with 1800 HP engine)*
  • Cruising Speed: 16 knots
  • Economy Cruising Speed: 9 knots
  • Consumption at Cruising Speed 16 kn*: 240 lt/hr - 63 gal/hr
  • Consumption at 9 kn*: 49 lt /hr - 13 gal/hr
  • Range at 10 kn (inc. 10% reservoir)*: approx. 1490 nm
  • Certification: CE Category A

*NOTE: Sirena 78 Semi-Enclosed version. All performance specified in the table above are design data and applies to a standard configuration boat (standard equipment installed as per this standard list) with clean keel, propellers, and rudders. Furthermore, the performance levels indicated above have been defined under good sea and wind conditions (Beaufort Scale level 1, Douglas Scale level 1, ambient T < 25 degrees, seawater T = 15 degrees, atmospheric P = 103250 Pa) with 2 people on board, 25% fuel, and fresh, grey and black water tanks empty. Different or harsher sea conditions and additional selected optional equipment may affect the performance.

Related Articles

New Sirena 78 unveiled
Ready for its world debut at 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival Sirena Yachts is thrilled to announce the debut of its brand-new 78 at the 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival. The 78 will offer distinctive features that set her apart from her competition. Posted on 1 Jul Sirena Yachts full steam ahead
26 Sirena 68 yachts sold since official presentation in September 2021 The year 2021 proved a massive commercial success for Sirena Yachts with strong sales across the range, including a total of 26 units of the new Sirena 68 that only made its international debut at the 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival. Posted on 26 Jan Sirena 68 world debut at Cannes Yachting Festival
20 units sold since its official presentation in April 2021 "The Sirena 68 brings together all the qualities that experienced owners would seek in a new yacht - essentially an upgrade in comfort and confidence in all areas," says Sirena's Chief Commercial Officer Ali Onger. Posted on 8 Sep 2021 Sirena 68 World debut at Cannes Yachting Festival
Incorporates the innovative German Frers hull design With 11 units already sold, Sirena Yachts is proud to announce that its all-new addition to the fleet - the Sirena 68 - will make its World debut at the 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival. Posted on 10 Jul 2021 Sirena delivers units 3 and 4 in its 88-ft series
Hull #3 has been delivered to a Canadian owner and hull #4 to Spain At 26.81 metres in length overall with accommodation for up to 10 guests, the Sirena 88 is the Turkish brand's largest model with naval architecture by German Frers and interior design by Cor D. Rover. Posted on 1 Jul 2021 New Sirena 68 unveiled
The yacht for experienced cruisers Sirena Yachts is proud to announce their all-new addition to the fleet, the Sirena 68 that will make her public debut at the 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival. Posted on 15 Apr 2021 Sirena Yachts celebrates 60th yacht sold
Also LEX Ocean announced as new Croatian dealer "I don't know of another young shipyard that has sold 60 yachts in just three years!" exclaims Ali Onger, COO of Sirena Marine. Posted on 12 Nov 2020 Sixth Sirena 88 sold to US client
Upgraded foredeck amenities, custom design solutions, higher output main machinery Sirena Yachts has sold its sixth Sirena 88 after the 26.81m/88ft model, the largest in the Sirena range, was first presented at the 2019 Cannes Yachting Festival. Posted on 3 Aug 2020 Sirena Yachts launches new model Sirena 58 Coupé
Sirena's existing 58 is already the most successful yacht in the builder's portfolio The Sirena 58 Coupé is the direct result of Sirena's response to customers who have ex-pressed a preference for an "express" style yacht. Posted on 18 Mar 2020 Sirena 58 Coupé world debut at Miami Yacht Show
Sirena 58 Coupé, made her public debut at 2020 Miami Yacht Show Sirena Yachts is proud to announce that their all-new addition to the fleet, the Sirena 58 Coupé, made her public debut at the 2020 Miami Yacht Show at Biscayne Bay's Sea Isle Marina. Posted on 15 Feb 2020
