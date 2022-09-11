New Sirena 78 makes its world debut at 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival

by Sirena Marine 8 Sep 07:11 PDT

The new Sirena 78 is an all-in-one yacht that offers safe, comfortable and reliable cruising for extended voyages, but also excels as a platform for family relaxation and entertainment.

Offering unique features and creative enhancements that few others in her class can rival, she effectively advances the on-the-water experience by perfecting the combination of interior comfort, personal choice and efficient performance.

The Flybridge

First off, there's the luxury of choosing between no fewer than three flybridge solutions: Open, Semi-Enclosed and Fully-Enclosed. Sirena decided to offer these options as clients tend to cruise in a variety of locales with differing climates.

The Open model is obviously for fair weather cruising in sunny weather, but the robust hardtop still provides shade and shelter. The Fully-Enclosed version offers all-season comfort and enjoyment in colder climes or perhaps at the end of the season, while the Semi-Enclosed option has an open aft section for the best of both worlds.

The enclosed iterations benefit from super-sized windows (the side windows can be electronically activated for that refreshing sea breeze) to let in natural light and allow for excellent views. They all have direct access to the main deck interior via a floating, spiral staircase that maximises both space and utility.

The layout

The Sirena 78 takes the groundbreaking layouts exhibited across the entire range of Sirena Yachts, which have resulted in class-leading volume together with unmatched sightlines and circulation flow, and further develops them with impressive results.

The bold decision to do away with the main-deck helm station, for example, has opened up much more space and flexibility for entertainment and socialising with family or friends. As on the flybridge, the full-height windows ensure delightful, multi-use dining and seating areas in a fresh and brightly lit interior as they would be in a comfortable modern home.

The galley

Just like the kitchen at home, the galley is usually a focal point on family yachts and so the centerpiece on main deck is the enormous galley with a deep sink, plenty of storage and high-end appliances. Available either with a massive open-space island or wrap-around layout, the abundance of counter space makes entertaining easy and food prep a cinch. Those for whom entertaining and family-focused cooking is an essential part of the onboard experience will not be disappointed - and the same goes for their guests.

"As cooking becomes more and more central on board, the open galley concept has become a focal point in the saloon," says interior designer Cor D Rover. "By taking the design of the galley to the next level and integrating it into the overall design concept, it stands out in terms of functionality and becomes a relaxed gathering place for family and guests."

The interior

The Sirena 78 is especially noteworthy for her unique interior design. In particular, Sirena's loose-furniture concept encourages customers to be as creative as possible by giving them the freedom to place items such as settees and ottomans according to their own preference.

Owners can also choose between three interior styles developed by Cor D Rover: Inspiration, Serenity and Elegance. Inspiration is based on light, airy materials and colour palettes that soothe the senses and invite the outside environment in. The light honey-hued wood and soft semi-gloss lacquer of Serenity provide a warm and inviting atmosphere that makes you feel right at home. The bold dark wood and anthracite look of Elegance, on the other hand, creates a very masculine and energetic look without being heavy.

Below deck is a full-beam, amidships master stateroom with a private bath and dressing area for the owner's use. Although reminiscent of similar layouts in other Sirena models with a king-size berth, large hull windows and plenty of stowage, the Sirena 78 reinvents the space with a two-seat dinette for the ultimate private experience for an owner couple. The forward VIP stateroom has the double bed at an angle to capitalise on the deck area, while a built-in chaise longue means guest can watch the water peel away from the four-metre-long hull windows when the yacht is under way.

To port and starboard between the master and VIP are two twin guest cabins, both with ensuite bathrooms.

The exterior

Besides the flybridge that can be arranged according to owner preference with pop-up TV, lounging, dining and cooking facilities, there is a generous stern platform for easy access to the sea (the transom area houses a twin-berth crew cabin). But the exterior highlight is arguably the unique foredeck area with its comfy, forward-facing sofa that transforms into a sunpad with fill-in cushions, low-rise tables and accompanying L-shaped settees. The overall effect of this setup is a true alfresco lounge - one that will be a hit wherever this capable cruiser may roam.

The naval architecture

Like her stablemates, the Sirena 78 is built using advanced technology and craftsmanship on a hull design that seamlessly marries efficiency and performance. Thanks to the innovative semi-displacement hull lines by German Frers, the yacht delivers both comfortable cruising and world-class range at displacement speeds.

"The sea-kindly hull geometry follows that of the well-proven 68 model," says the Argentinean designer. "Various power options are available and she can reach a maximum speed of 27 knots, and a cruising range of 1550 nautical miles at 10 knots. This is the sixth model we design for Sirena Marine. We are proud of being associated with the brand known for their excellent work-manship and very high value."

Expertise and innovation

The Sirena 78 falls in the middle of the builder's lineup in a sweet spot for owner-operators and those who prefer to cruise with a crew. In terms of space, amenities and seaworthiness, she continues her Turkish builder's attention to the needs of families who like to spend long periods on board their yacht and benefits greatly from the brand's construction expertise and design innovation.

Main specifications

Length Overall: 25m / 82'

Hull Length (Net GRP-Swim platform excluded): 22.1 m/ 72'5"

Waterline Length: 21.5 m/ 70' 5" (at full load)

Hull Beam: 6.5 m/ 21'3"

Draft: 1.73 m/ 5' 7" (at full load)

Loaded Displacement Dass - mLDC: 82.4 tonnes / 181660 Ibs

Height above the waterline: 6.9 m/ 22' 6" (without equipment on top)

Light craft condition: 70.8 tonnes / 156087 Ibs

Diesel tank capacity: 9000 lt/ 2378 gal

Fresh water tank: 1800 lt / 476 gal

Black water tank capacity: 800 lt / 211 gal

Gray water tank capacity: 800 lt / 211 gal

Cabins: 4+1 (crew cabin)

Beds: 8 + (3 crew)

Heads: 4+1 (crew head)

Building material: GRP / Carbon hybrid fiber

Hull type: Semi-Displacement

Exterior styling and concept: Frers Naval Architecture & Engineering

Interior Decor: Cor D. Rover Design Studio

Hull Design: Frers Naval Architecture & Engineering

Engines: MAN V12 1400 HP x 2 MAN V12 1550 HP x 2 (optional) MAN V12 1800 HP x 2 (optional)

Marine Gears: ZF 2000 V ZF 2050 V (optional)

Reduction Ratio: 2,467:

Transmission: V drive

Propeller Diameter (max): 990mm / 39"

Max Speed*: 23,1 knots (with 1400 HP engine)* 24,2 knots (with 1550 HP engine)* 25,7 knots (with 1800 HP engine)*

Cruising Speed: 16 knots

Economy Cruising Speed: 9 knots

Consumption at Cruising Speed 16 kn*: 240 lt/hr - 63 gal/hr

Consumption at 9 kn*: 49 lt /hr - 13 gal/hr

Range at 10 kn (inc. 10% reservoir)*: approx. 1490 nm

Certification: CE Category A

*NOTE: Sirena 78 Semi-Enclosed version. All performance specified in the table above are design data and applies to a standard configuration boat (standard equipment installed as per this standard list) with clean keel, propellers, and rudders. Furthermore, the performance levels indicated above have been defined under good sea and wind conditions (Beaufort Scale level 1, Douglas Scale level 1, ambient T < 25 degrees, seawater T = 15 degrees, atmospheric P = 103250 Pa) with 2 people on board, 25% fuel, and fresh, grey and black water tanks empty. Different or harsher sea conditions and additional selected optional equipment may affect the performance.