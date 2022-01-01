Soyaslan showcases its depth of design with 24m explorer ICE already in build

by Soyaslan Marine 14 Sep 08:06 PDT

ICE by name, ice by nature - Soyaslan's striking new 24m motor yacht is designed to undertake the most challenging of cruising adventures. Her purposeful exterior is underpinned by an incredibly robust hull structure and over-specced technical platform. Meanwhile, a slick, harmonious interior by BAZ Design gives the boat a luxurious, ergonomic feel inside.

24m explorer ICE completed in just 14 months

Built in line with ice class standards for global range

4,000 miles at 10.5kn

Technically robust explorer platform

Understated luxury interior by BAZ Design

ICE is the latest in a flurry of major project launches this year from the Tuzla-based shipbuilder. Delivered in just over one year, the yacht is characteristic of the boutique yard's approach to high-quality, extraordinary design, which never fails to excite.

Extraordinary capabilities

She was built for a repeat client who had previously ordered a 49m yacht. This time, the brief was for something completely different. The owner wanted a boat that could help him fulfil the ambition of high latitude cruising in ice-strewn waters. Detailed CFD analysis led to the development of a stable, efficient displacement steel hull with a marked chine and skeg.

"In the regulations surrounding sub-24m vessels there is no Ice Class designation," explains Soyaslan founder Can Soyaslan. "However, we challenged ourselves and satisfied Ice Class regulations nonetheless. Things like using high tensile steel, applying ice belt strength, designing our sea chests and sea water lines on the same principle, speccing heat resistant glass, and an aircon system with the ability to heat."

A pair of 410hp Cummins diesels can propel the boat at up to 12 knots, but at a lively cruising pace of 10.5 knots, Ice can achieve an impressive range of over 4,000 nautical miles with her 24,000 litre fuel capacity. Highly efficient Vector Fin stabilisers from Sleipner create lift under way and provide unparalleled stability at rest.

Power distribution systems were particularly carefully studied to ensure that the boat had the range and robustness required. Electrical loads have been managed such that just one of the twin 27kW Cummins Onan generators can cover demand. In this way, the generators can be run alternately at optimal loading during longer passages - good for both servicing and redundancy.

Elegant, dynamic spaces

Smart exterior design work from Soyaslan has created a sophisticated, no-nonsense look for the boat that reinforces her capabilities. An ice-white superstructure features deep overhangs that shade the dark glazing. The wheelhouse windows are raked lightly back, protecting them from rain and the sun alike.

There's a slim hard top on the sun deck, allowing the owner to enjoy spectacular views of the polar seascape from deep comfy seating or from the sunbed. The long aft deck below serves a double purpose. A well-equipped bar makes this a prime entertaining and relaxing space. But under way, a tender up to 600kg (around 5m) can be craned up and stored on deck here.

Up to eight can dine in style at the table on the main deck aft. It leads down to a deep bathing platform where guests can swim in warm waters, dive, windsurf or simply access the tender with ease. This platform is also designed for carrying the tender or an additional toy, such as a jet-ski, on short passages.

"We have relished the challenge of creating such a technically capable vessel and fitting it into a sub-24m platform," says Soyaslan. "Our engineering team has played a key role in working around supply-chain bottlenecks and material shortages. We believe she will be one of the toughest explorer yachts on the market."

Tough on the outside, certainly, but the boat's interior is another story altogether. Turkey's BAZ Design has styled the living spaces in natural tones, contrasting light oak with a darker Alpi. Fine wool carpets and neutral coloured upholstery are matched with light stone tabletops and freestanding chairs and pouffes. Bang on trend, glass-encased mesh doors with LED backlighting give a sophisticated sense of depth to cabinetry.

Layout follows a conventional pattern, with the owner's full-beam cabin at the front of the main deck and an impressive saloon aft. Up a floating staircase, the wheelhouse is designed for an engaged owner-operator, along with a cosy upper lounge whose large TV serves to make it into an excellent movie room. Guests have the run of three large double cabins and a twin on the lower deck - all with opening portholes for natural ventilation. There is crew accommodation for three.

"Ice was built for an experienced owner, who shared a lot of valuable feedback with us," finishes Soyaslan. "The result is a yacht which we are proud to offer as a semi-series model. Discerning customers can order their own 24m Ice yacht, finished to their own custom requirements. I think she can satisfy any experienced boat owner who gives credit to technical superiority and wants smooth, stable and secure cruising."