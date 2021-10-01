Lantau Yacht Club's Yachtcation package continues to attract the boating community

The Colven Family at LYC marina, picnic at LYC and hiking around DB © Lantau Yacht Club The Colven Family at LYC marina, picnic at LYC and hiking around DB © Lantau Yacht Club

by Lantau Yacht Club 16 Sep 21:16 PDT

As Lantau Yacht Club ("LYC") sailed smoothly into the second anniversary in August 2022, its picturesque setting, resort ambience and state-of-the-art facilities attract an increasing number of members from the boating community.

The Club continues to welcome new members and yachtcation visitors with its premium yachting lifestyle experience.

The first-ever Yachtcation package in Hong Kong

LYC launched Hong Kong's first-ever yachtcation package in August 2021, and since then saw an increasing number of boat owners sailing their yachts to this newest yacht club in Hong Kong. The package at HK$3,500* includes one night's wet berthing for one yacht, a four-course dinner for two with complimentary sparkling wine at Caffè Napoli, two transfers within Discovery Bay, and complimentary use of tennis courts and shower facilities. For those who fancy a spa treatment, a special 15% discount is offered for experiencing Spa Botanica in Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong hotel.

At LYC, yachtcation has been taken to the next level with unique experience programmes introduced from time to time. The recent addition is the unforgettable summer afternoon tea at an exclusive property in Discovery Bay commanding a breath-taking sunset sea view. This limited-time offer gives visiting members a rare opportunity to enjoy Hong Kong's newest marina, its facilities, and the latest luxury residential property in Discovery Bay, experiencing a world-class premium yachting and resort-living lifestyle.

Yachtcation well-received by the yachting community

"Over the past months, we saw a good response towards the Yachtcation packages, especially during weekends and holidays. Visitors enjoy the modern facilities at the marina while revelling in the tranquillity in their private space. Some also take the opportunity to explore the dynamic Discovery Bay, and enjoy the activities available here in Discovery Bay, such as hiking, beach fun, ice skating, alfresco dining at D'Deck or a relaxing spa at Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong. Some of them also take the adventure to Lantau waters, for instance, to Cheung Sha, Pui O for water activities and fishing," said Mr Ivan Lee, Vice President of LYC.

Both members and visiting members speak highly of LYC marina's quality and take pleasure in the many activities in and around Discovery Bay.

"LYC is the only yacht club in Hong Kong that offers berthing flexibility through the yachtcation package. It's the newest marina and we are impressed by the top-notch facilities and impeccable services. It's the best in town indeed," said Mr Colven. "What we particularly love about the stay is the dining experience at Caffè Napoli. We feel the team's passion for food and how they wholeheartedly create the best dining experience for their guests." The Colven family is among regular yachtcation guests at Lantau Yacht Club, averaging one visit a month.

The yachtcation stays have also been highly commended by those in the boating industry, who have supported the luxury getaway by inviting their clients for experience. Mr Thomas Woo, Chairman and Founder of the Marine Italia dealership, is among many to come with friends on their own yachts for an escape from the city. "It offers an excellent opportunity for yacht owners to explore different yachting locations, especially the western and southern waters of Hong Kong, Discovery Bay is an all-in-one destination offering diverse attractions and fun activities to spend a relaxing time with friends and family," said Mr Woo.

Bon Voyage

Being Hong Kong's newest marina in decades and the first 5 Gold Anchor accredited for its outstanding facilities and services, LYC continues its efforts to offer a premium and hassle-free yachting lifestyle to our members and guests.

Ocean lovers looking for a relaxing yacht club experience, reaching out to the many scenic water spots, or just getting away from the city's hustle for a weekend getaway, can also rejoice by sailing to LYC for an enjoyable seafaring exploration.

*Price is for a 20-metre yacht, varies according to size of yacht and choice of menu