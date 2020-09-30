Please select your home edition
DutchCraft prepares to launch its all-electric DC25 catamaran dayboat

by DutchCraft 19 Sep 06:00 PDT

Based on the experience of building the all-electric, carbon-fibre DC25 monohull, the first unit of the multipurpose DC25 e-cat is almost ready for launch.

  • Quiet and ultra-efficient electric power train
  • 65 nautical mile range at 6 knots
  • Most efficient 25-foot displacement hull
  • 100 units already sold to a charter company

The new 7.76-metre GRP model has yet to touch the water but DutchCraft has already sold 100 units to a European client who runs a chartering company.

The capable yet low-maintenance all-electric drivetrain means the DC25 e-cat can cruise marine reserves, protected waters and lakes where boats with conventional propulsion cannot - all with zero fumes and noise.

All-electric DC25 catamaran dayboat - photo © DutchCraft
All-electric DC25 catamaran dayboat - photo © DutchCraft

The range of the DC25 e-cat goes up to an impressive 65nm at its cruising speed of 6 knots and the boat reaches a top speed of 12 knots with a twin Torqeedo 12 kW propulsion system.

"The DC25 e-cat is the culmination of our search for an environmentally clean and exceptionally efficient electric dayboat that is rugged and adaptable enough to suit a wide range of activities," says Sietse Koopmans, founder and owner of DutchCraft and sister company Zeelander Yachts. "With expert help, we ran extensive computational fluid dynamics (CFD) tests and experiments to hone the most streamlined and energy-saving hull shape. We're confident the DC25 e-cat is the most efficient 25-foot displacement yacht on the market."

"Whether exploring lakes, canals, fjords or coastlines, enjoying an active day swimming and diving, or relaxing to soak up the sunshine, the DC25 e-cat offers an exceptionally versatile platform, with silent cruising and minimal environmental impact," adds Koopmans.

The first DC25 e-cat is due to be launched in November 2022.

All-electric DC25 catamaran dayboat - photo © DutchCraft
All-electric DC25 catamaran dayboat - photo © DutchCraft

Specifications:

  • Brand: DutchCraft
  • Type: DC25 CAT
  • Builder: DutchCraft
  • Exterior design: DutchCraft
  • Engineering: DutchCraft
  • Naval architecture: Icarus
  • Noise and vibration: DutchCraft
  • Lenght overall: 7.76m / 25' 6"
  • Length waterline: 7.45m / 24' 5"
  • Beam: 2.3m / 7' 7"
  • Draft: 0.5m / 1' 8"
  • Two big forward lockers of 500 liters / 132 USG
  • Two lockers midship op 130 liters / 34 USG
  • Aft deck are of 2.8 square meters / 30 square feet
  • Maximum passengers: 8 pax.
  • Classification CE-C, USCG + ECB (European Certification Bureau)
  • Standard battery capacity: 17.8 kWh
  • Max battery capacity: 36 kWh
  • Max speed: 12 knots
  • Standard continuous power: 12 kW
  • Max continuous power: 24 kW
  • Standard range: 13nm at 9 knots, 36 nm at 6 knot
  • Max range: 25nm at 12 knots, 65 nm at 6 knots
  • Hull and superstructure: GRP (Glass Reinfored Plastic)
  • Charging speed: 2h- 8h to 100% depending on options

