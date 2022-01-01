Cannes Yachting Festival - A great showcase of Ensign Yachts' brands

by Ensign Yachts 20 Sep 00:45 PDT

We are happy to announce that the 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival was a huge success! The festival has recently finished up, spanning 6 days from the 6th-11th of September.

Ensign Yachts' brands featured very well with representation from Bavaria (Motor & Sail), Nautitech Catamarans, Rhea Marine, Tofinou, Wauquiez, Italia Yachts, and Bering Yachts. With over 600 exhibitors, the festival attracted a wide range of interested boaties and potential buyers.

A Bavaria representative exclaimed that both the Bavaria motor and sail divisions received significant foot traffic during the event, and it was evident that people are eager to get back into boating after the last few years of restrictions.

The featured image showcases a 'special edition' gold Tofnou 9.7 which sure turned a lot of heads!

Are you interested to find out more info about any of the Ensign featured brands at the Cannes Yachting Festival? Get in touch!