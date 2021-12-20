Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

Construction of Alia Sea Club 53m full custom yacht on schedule for delivery fall 2023

by Alia Yachts 7 Oct 08:10 PDT

Construction of the Alia Sea Club 53m full custom yacht is progressing smoothly and on schedule at the shipyard in Antalya, Turkey.

The 499GT yacht's exterior design and general arrangement is by Azure Yacht Design & Naval Architecture, while Diana Yacht Design handled her naval architecture.

Featuring a large covered tender bay on main deck for tenders and toys, a fully certified heli-deck, a water sport centre, and accommodation for six guest in two cabins and a master suite, the yacht is scheduled to be completed in a very fast build time of just 24 months.

Having started metal-cutting in November last year, by the end of August the steel hull and aluminium superstructure were complete. The latter was built in two blocks because of the huge helideck, which had to be built separately.

Following sandblasting and priming, the hull and superstructure were ready to be joined nine months after the keel had been laid. This delicate operation was carried out with military precision by 40 workers and five cranes with a total 800-tonne capacity.

Alia Sea Club 53m custom yacht - photo © Alia Yachts
Alia Sea Club 53m custom yacht - photo © Alia Yachts

"The joining operation marked a major milestone in the construction process and was completed in just one day," says Ömer Koray, Managing Director of Alia Yachts. "With the steel and aluminium hotworks finished, we're now completing the fitting out of the floating floors, tank connections, machinery foundations, pipe and cable penetrations, and exterior fitted furniture."

With insulation, painting, electrical and piping materials already purchased and on site, the installation teams have started working on board. Alia's in-house carpentry and design facility have already built the crew quarters and are currently constructing the luxury guest areas that will be ready for assembly in the coming weeks.

Alia Sea Club 53m custom yacht - photo © Alia Yachts
Alia Sea Club 53m custom yacht - photo © Alia Yachts

"We know we have an ambitious production schedule, which is not made easier by the current disruptions in the supply chain," says Ercan Durmus, Alia project manager. "But we're working closely with the owner's representative and the result has been a faster build and even better quality because every element of the vessel has been developed together."

The Alia SEA CLUB 53m is due to be delivered in the fall of 2023.

Alia Sea Club 53m custom yacht - photo © Alia Yachts
Alia Sea Club 53m custom yacht - photo © Alia Yachts

Alia Sea Club 53m short specifications:

  • Length Overall: 52.5 m
  • Beam (moulded): 8.6 m
  • Draught: 2.6 m
  • Gross Tonnage: 499
  • Speed Max: 15 Knots
  • Passengers: 6+4
  • Crew: 11+1

Related Articles

Born to roam: 53m Alia Sea Club sold and in build
Simple yet sleek exterior design, nearly vertical bow and flexible general arrangement The 499GT yacht' simple yet sleek exterior design, nearly vertical bow and flexible general arrangement was conceived by Azure Yacht Design & Naval Architecture in the Netherlands. Posted on 13 Jul New superyacht sold: 45m project SAN by Sinot
Alia Yachts is proud to announce a new contract for an all-aluminum, 45-metre motor yacht Alia Yachts is proud to announce a new contract for an all-aluminum, 45-metre motor yacht designed by Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design with naval architecture by Lateral Naval Architects. Posted on 31 Mar Alia Yachts 55m Al Waab delivered
Longest steel and aluminium yacht below 500GT in the world Alia Yachts has released the first photographs and video of Al Waab following delivery of the superyacht to her owner. Posted on 17 Mar Alia Yachts new 60-metre Vripack design sold
The owner is an experienced yachtsmen who has owned several vessels of various sizes The exciting superyacht project reunites the build team responsible for Al Waab with Dutch studio Vripack for the design and naval architecture, and GCC-based SF Yachts that will serve as project manager and owner's representative throughout construction. Posted on 20 Dec 2021 Alia Yachts delivers PHI Phantom
A beautifully sculpted workhorse Hot off the presses are the first official photographs showing the stunning new 36m chase boat PHI Phantom from Alia Yachts in her element at last. Posted on 1 Dec 2021 Alia Yachts at Monaco Yacht Show
Builders have laid the keel of Al Waab II by Dutch design studio Vripack The client decided to build with the Turkish yard after carefully researching other international shipyards. SF Yachts is serving as both project manager and owner's representative throughout the build. Posted on 26 Sep 2019 Alia Yachts new contract for 55m superyacht
Contract for the construction of Project Al Waab II Alia is delighted to announce the signing of the contract for the construction of Project Al Waab II, a 55m, sub-500GT superyacht with exterior & interior design, as well as naval architecture and Class engineering, from the creative desk of Vripack. Posted on 10 Aug 2019 Samurai makes her boat show debut in Monaco
The Alia Yachts flagship has received little publicity since her launch in 2016 The Alia Yachts flagship has received little publicity since her launch in 2016. Now Samurai's power and poise is set to woo the audience at the Monaco Yacht Show in September (25-28). Posted on 17 Jul 2019 Alia Yachts start construction of Nozomi II
Following on from the delivery of the 30.5m Virgen del Mar VI Following on from the delivery of 30.5m Virgen del Mar VI (formerly Project Nozomi) last year and her enthusiastic potential buyers reception, Alia Yachts in Antalya, Turkey, has started on spec construction of project Nozomi II, a 32.40m sistership. Posted on 28 May 2019 Small is beautiful
A 16-metre fast runaboat designed by Bill Dixon proves a surprise success story for Alia Yachts Best known for its custom superyachts such as 60m Samurai, 41m Ruya and 31m Virgen del Mar, in 2014 Alia Yachts received an enquiry from a private customer looking to build a fast dayboat that he couldn't find among existing production models. Posted on 20 Feb 2019
Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMcConaghy 2022 - MC63p & MC75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy