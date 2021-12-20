Construction of Alia Sea Club 53m full custom yacht on schedule for delivery fall 2023

by Alia Yachts 7 Oct 08:10 PDT

Construction of the Alia Sea Club 53m full custom yacht is progressing smoothly and on schedule at the shipyard in Antalya, Turkey.

The 499GT yacht's exterior design and general arrangement is by Azure Yacht Design & Naval Architecture, while Diana Yacht Design handled her naval architecture.

Featuring a large covered tender bay on main deck for tenders and toys, a fully certified heli-deck, a water sport centre, and accommodation for six guest in two cabins and a master suite, the yacht is scheduled to be completed in a very fast build time of just 24 months.

Having started metal-cutting in November last year, by the end of August the steel hull and aluminium superstructure were complete. The latter was built in two blocks because of the huge helideck, which had to be built separately.

Following sandblasting and priming, the hull and superstructure were ready to be joined nine months after the keel had been laid. This delicate operation was carried out with military precision by 40 workers and five cranes with a total 800-tonne capacity.

"The joining operation marked a major milestone in the construction process and was completed in just one day," says Ömer Koray, Managing Director of Alia Yachts. "With the steel and aluminium hotworks finished, we're now completing the fitting out of the floating floors, tank connections, machinery foundations, pipe and cable penetrations, and exterior fitted furniture."

With insulation, painting, electrical and piping materials already purchased and on site, the installation teams have started working on board. Alia's in-house carpentry and design facility have already built the crew quarters and are currently constructing the luxury guest areas that will be ready for assembly in the coming weeks.

"We know we have an ambitious production schedule, which is not made easier by the current disruptions in the supply chain," says Ercan Durmus, Alia project manager. "But we're working closely with the owner's representative and the result has been a faster build and even better quality because every element of the vessel has been developed together."

The Alia SEA CLUB 53m is due to be delivered in the fall of 2023.

Alia Sea Club 53m short specifications: