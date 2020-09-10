Vetus connected systems take the stress out of electric boating

VETUS battery monitoring shunt and multifunction display enables crucial visibility of the remaining battery charge and runtime © Vetus VETUS battery monitoring shunt and multifunction display enables crucial visibility of the remaining battery charge and runtime © Vetus

by Vetus 13 Oct 09:44 PDT

The company's latest range of plug-and-play systems offers full integration with VETUS' electric propulsion systems to deliver high levels of connectivity and control for boat owners.

VETUS, the global innovator for complete marine product systems, has underlined its commitment in the field of electric boating to provide compact, complete, highly efficient, plug-and-play systems that offer full integration with its range of E-DRIVE electric propulsion systems for smooth and silent boating with no emissions.

VETUS' E-DRIVE electric propulsion systems, E-POD and E-LINE are suitable for both newbuild and refit electric boats. Both packages integrate with NMEA2000 solutions via the VETUS CANV2N CANverter and modular digital CAN bus communication system VETUS V-CAN. Unique to VETUS, this connectivity means the user has crucial visibility of remaining battery charge and runtime when installing the CANNS500 battery monitoring shunt and the CANNME7 multifunction display.

The VETUS E-POD is ideal as a space-saving refit solution for sailboats with a sail drive, as well as for newbuild sail and motorboats, and is the most efficient VETUS E-DRIVE system.

Developed as a standard in-board diesel engine replacement option, the VETUS E-LINE motor suits a range of boats, depending on the required speed and range, covering sail, power, and narrow boats of about 11 metres and above, and is designed to fit the existing propulsion foundation and propeller shaft installation.

Compatible with the CANNS500 Digital Battery Monitoring Shunt and CANV2N CANverter series, the new VETUS CANNME7 multifunction display provides this rich and long-awaited intel. When combined with the CANNS500, the shunt takes the damping effect of the big battery out of the mix so that the CANNME7 multifunction display can provide a much more accurate idea of the remaining battery percentage charge and therefore usable range. If the boater pushes the throttle too hard, the range will immediately drop accordingly.

It is these new monitoring abilities that Arthur Roeling, Director R&D and Service at VETUS, believes will make the real difference in terms of more widespread electrification: "Making some of the intelligent monitoring that electric car drivers have available to electric boaters is a key enabler in the more widespread adoption of electric boats - an aim we wholeheartedly support at VETUS. It has been very heartening to see, in our testing, how skippers modify their throttle behaviour when in possession of real-time range information."

Thanks to VETUS, electric boaters can now benefit from increased peace of mind, not only when it comes to correctly powering and equipping the boat in the first place, but also when it comes to spending time on the water.

