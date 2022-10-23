60th Melbourne Boat Show starts Thursday

Please select your home edition
by Boating Industry Association of Victoria 17 Oct 20:24 PDT 20-23 October 2022
The 60th Melbourne Boat Show is just three days away. The action starts at 3pm on Thursday 20 October.

It has been three years without a boat show and there's a great appetite for boats and boating lifestyle, and a huge crowd is building. The much anticipated event is at the Melbourne City Marina and all along Newquay Promenade, Docklands from 20-23 October.

The times are 3-7pm on Thursday, 10am-7pm on the Friday and Saturday, and 10am-4pm on Sunday.

Already over 14,000 tickets have been pre-booked. A figure that exceeds all pre-bookings for previous boat shows!

There are over 70 fantastic Exhibitors, and their Brand list is amazing.

ET Andrew Ettingshausen heads up the stage talent, as well as Lee Rayner, Salt Guide, Paul Carter and many more

Acclaimed performers Haybax and Tanya George headline the musical entertainment, whilst visitors can enjoy fresh seafood with Lobster & Co and Incredible Calamari.

There's Seaweed Sally, Tall Pirates and much more in terms of kids activities, and the executive and celebrity chef Adam D'Sylva will be the on stage cooking up some amazing Victorian seafood delights. And for the historians and enthusiasts there is the Tall Ship Enterprise, Melbourne Maritime Heritage Network, and more.

Dunbier and Better Boating Victoria will be delivering the Welcome to Boating Hub. A first-time activity to provide valuable education, entertainment and safety sessions to new people coming into boating. There will also be a BIA hosted Marine Jobs hub for those looking to immerse themselves into one of the many career options across boat building, marine mechanic, marina management, and hundreds of other options.

Tickets for the show are free and one lucky visitor that scans their ticket in at the show will draw for a Boat Show Voucher valued from $500 to $200,000. And maybe will take home that dream boat.

BIAV CEO Steve Walker commenting "The boating community is voting with their feet and record pre-event ticket bookings have been made. We've got a great event planned and we can't wait to get things under way on Thursday." He added, "The list of exhibitors and brands is amazing, and the industry is right behind this event. We are extremely grateful to them, as well as to the Victorian Government and City of Melbourne."

The Minister for Boating and Fishing in the Victorian Government, Sonya Kilkenny, will officially open the event at 3pm on Thursday 20 October. This will be on the main MitchMarket Stage, where she will be joined by Perry Wandin delivering the Welcome to Country, as well as BBV Director Katherine Grech, City of Melbourne Councilors Jamal Hakim, and BIAV President Eleni Savva. They will arrive by boat to the main marina at 2.50pm and make their way to the stage area for the Welcome to Country and other formalities.

