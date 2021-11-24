Please select your home edition
Edition




The X-Power of Design

by X-Yachts 19 Oct 14:43 PDT

With more than 40 years of experience in high-performance sailing boats, X-Yachts has now introduced a new and extraordinary initiative, based on deep experience accumulated over the years.

The X-Power 33 C is a 33-foot open powerboat for quality conscious boaters with the same well proven X-Yachts ethos. Fast and safe on the water, pride of ownership, innovative development and design. The X-Power 33C is designed and built with one overall strategy - to comply with what is expected by X-Yachts - Ease of Use. The technical equipment gives for an intuitive experience, as you only need to push one button and then you are ready to drive!

X-Power 33 C - photo © X-Yachts
X-Power 33 C - photo © X-Yachts

The Cockpit

The navigation and operation system is operated via two integrated 16" screens from Simrad. With only a few operating items at the control console, the boat is easy to pilot for the driver in charge.

Spacious Comfort

The cockpit of the X-Power 33C is spacious, with three pilot seats and eight sofa seats. The cockpit table is adjustable and can be transformed into a sunbed near the bathing platform.

X-Power 33 C - photo © X-Yachts
X-Power 33 C - photo © X-Yachts

Pantry

Easily accessible aft of the pilot seats, the pantry houses a standard cooker and a 30L drawer fridge with an optional second fridge drawer available.

The Cabin

The cabin has a luxurious double berth, with plenty of natural light. Next to the cabin is a nicely apportioned shower and toilet along with a mirror that doubles as a window when required.

X-Power 33 C - photo © X-Yachts
X-Power 33 C - photo © X-Yachts

The Power

The X-Power 33C has a standard Yanmar 8LV 320 hp diesel - with an option to upgrade to a 370hp. Other options include a bow thruster, extendable patio top, Flexi-teak decks, aircon and any colour to suit your style!

X-Power 33 C - photo © X-Yachts
X-Power 33 C - photo © X-Yachts

Related Articles

The new X4³ MKII
A hybrid of pure performance and ultimate family cruising Replacing the popular X43 the X4³ is the second generation of what has been one of X-Yachts most popular performance/cruisers. Posted on 18 Oct Meet the first X-Yacht with electric propulsion
X49E is a specially adapted version of the existing X49 The car industry is already far into the transition to green, electric power. But the boat industry is finally beginning to catch up. Posted on 30 Jun ARC rudder problem may have been loose grub screw
The rudder stock fell out of the top bearing of a Dutch-owned yacht A loose grub screw was apparently the reason why a Dutch owner of an X4/9 in January experienced difficulties when taking part in the transatlantic race "ARC January". Posted on 22 Feb X4.3 first test sail
The moment was witnessed and toasted in champagne by X-Yachts dealers from around the globe The moment was witnessed and toasted in champagne by X-Yachts dealers from around the globe, well knowing that this new member of the Pure X line will soon become the most popular model of all X-Yachts. Posted on 24 Nov 2021 New era for the X4.3
Going through a serious makeover process One of X-Yachts' most popular models throughout history, the X4.3, is going through a serious makeover process. This boat was the first model in the Pure X Range and was introduced to the world for the first time in 2016. Posted on 7 Jun 2021 Introducing the X-Power 33C
It was a big moment in the company history. Friday, it was time to test drive and to become familiar with the performance of the engine and the functionalities of the electronic equipment. Posted on 23 Dec 2020 X-Yachts crew test sail the X56
The enthusiasm of the test crew was unmistakable Last weekend, the X56 was test sailed for the first time. Last weekend, the X56 was test sailed for the first time. In spite of cold and greyish weather, the enthusiasm of the test crew was unmistakable. Posted on 3 Dec 2020 Discovering new heights with the X-Power 33C
X-Power 33C will be presented for the first time at a launch party in January Between 15 - 17th January X-Yachts are again opening their doors to the public. Compared to our boat show earlier this month, we have brand new boats to present to you in January 2021. Posted on 1 Dec 2020 News from X-Yachts - Launch of the X56
Now a thorough series of sea trials will be conducted Recently late in the afternoon, the X56 was launched for the very first time! It was a tremendously glorious sight to see the new beauty hit the water! Posted on 30 Nov 2020
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy