The X-Power of Design

by X-Yachts 19 Oct 14:43 PDT

With more than 40 years of experience in high-performance sailing boats, X-Yachts has now introduced a new and extraordinary initiative, based on deep experience accumulated over the years.

The X-Power 33 C is a 33-foot open powerboat for quality conscious boaters with the same well proven X-Yachts ethos. Fast and safe on the water, pride of ownership, innovative development and design. The X-Power 33C is designed and built with one overall strategy - to comply with what is expected by X-Yachts - Ease of Use. The technical equipment gives for an intuitive experience, as you only need to push one button and then you are ready to drive!

The Cockpit

The navigation and operation system is operated via two integrated 16" screens from Simrad. With only a few operating items at the control console, the boat is easy to pilot for the driver in charge.

Spacious Comfort

The cockpit of the X-Power 33C is spacious, with three pilot seats and eight sofa seats. The cockpit table is adjustable and can be transformed into a sunbed near the bathing platform.

Pantry

Easily accessible aft of the pilot seats, the pantry houses a standard cooker and a 30L drawer fridge with an optional second fridge drawer available.

The Cabin

The cabin has a luxurious double berth, with plenty of natural light. Next to the cabin is a nicely apportioned shower and toilet along with a mirror that doubles as a window when required.

The Power

The X-Power 33C has a standard Yanmar 8LV 320 hp diesel - with an option to upgrade to a 370hp. Other options include a bow thruster, extendable patio top, Flexi-teak decks, aircon and any colour to suit your style!