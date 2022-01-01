Centouno Navi begins on-spec construction of high-performance dayboat Vespro

Vespro © Centouno Navi Vespro © Centouno Navi

by Centouno Navi 18 Oct 07:53 PDT

Following on from its 28m FORZA and 39m ETEREA projects, Made-in-Italy brand CENTOUNO NAVI, founded by designer and entrepeneur Manuela Lucchesi and Naval Architect Marco Arnaboldi, has introduced an entry-level model.

56 knots top speed and 50 knots cruising speed

Fuel-efficient waterjet propulsion

Lightweight composite sandwich construction

International debut in autumn 2023

A 16.5m overall with a 4.6m beam, the VESPRO is a fast dayboat or weekender whose name translates into 'dusk' or 'twilight' in English.

"The VESPRO may be smaller than her cousins, but she has the same lightweight construction using carbon and fibreglass in a hybrid sandwich with vinylster resin and PVC foam core for optimal mechanical characteristics," says naval engineer Marco Arnaboldi. The design and engineering of the VESPRO is the result of the combined experience of the brand founders, who have lived by the sea and on boats all their lives.

Fitted with twin MAN 8V 1200hp engines coupled to MJP 350X waterjets, the VESPRO will have a redline speed 56 knots and a cruising speed of 50 knots. At top speed it has a range of 350nm.

The exterior styling of the VESPRO is in the classic Open style but with a cool and contemporary edge. The sides and rear of the deckhouse are unglazed and the windscreen can retract into the coach roof for a full en plein air experience.

The engine room air intakes are cleverly integrated into the sweeping aft pillars supporting the hardtop.

The layout is simple yet functional and flexible. The aft cockpit comprises a large walkaround sunpad and the fold-down panels in the bulwarks serve to increase the size of the aft deck and swim platform.

The long foredeck is easily accessed by walkways on both sides and is almost entirely filled by another sunpad.

Under the hardtop is an L-shaped divan with accompanying dining table, facing sofa, bar unit and, naturally, the helm station.

The accommodation below deck provides for a comfortable ensuite V-berth in the bow and a spacious lounge space with galley. There is also the option of another guest cabin behind the stairs leading below deck.

"Centouno Navi is all about respect for the sea and the VESPRO reflects that," says Manuela Lucchesi. "Because the hull form and waterjet propulsion are so efficient, the yacht actually burns less fuel and emits fewer emissions at higher speeds. So... fast is green!"

The VESPRO in expected to make her international debut in summer 2023.