Spotlight on the 24m VisionF 80, the aggressive yet elegant all-aluminium catamaran

by VisionF 22 Oct 04:11 PDT

VisionF Yachts in Turkey was set up by Coskun Bayraktar in 2019, but despite the shipyard's relative youth it is a brand that is going places in the power catamaran world.

The all-aluminium VisionF 80 BLCK, the third hull in its Firstline range, was on display at both the Cannes Yachting Festival and Monaco Yacht Show.

Black on black

One of the most noticeable aspects of the VisionF 80 BLCK are the exterior lines that lend the yacht an aggressive yet elegant attitude, especially when combined with the matte black paintwork in the Black Edition. On a composite boat this would make the exterior surfaces uncomfortably hot, but excess heat is easily dissipated by the aluminium hull into the water.

One of the principle advantages of catamarans, especially for family cruising, is the huge amount of main deck space both inside and out. At a fraction under 24 metres in length with a maximum beam of 9.9 meters and a shallow draft of 0.80 metres, the VisionF Black Edition boasts a generous cockpit area with dining space for 8 guests, a comfy lounger in one shaded corner and a cradle for a Sea Bob in the other, but clients are completely free to choose their own layout.

A screen between the two support pillars aft provides extra privacy when moored Mediterranean style stern-to in the marina. Wide, teak-clad steps lead down to the stern platform, which can be hydraulically lowered for easy access to the water and raised for storing the tender.

Contemporary chic

Inside the 54-sqm main salon the first impression of having space to spare with chic, contemporary furnishings and light wood veneers. Dove grey Alcantara paneling and orange accents add a touch of elegance. There is further dining for up to 12 guests inside and the large windows offer 360-degree panoramic views. Of course, there are various layouts to choose from and owners can choose their own interior style.

The decor is crisp and modern with a mix of custom-made furniture pieces and others by top designer brands. Chairs and railings are upholstered in soft leather and the main dining table has a surface of glossy Black Forest marble. All the weather-proofed exterior fabrics are by Sunbrella.

Below deck aft in the portside hull is a very large, light-filled galley with features fireproof and scratch-proof countertops, refrigerator, freezer, oven, microwave, dishwasher and washing machine by top brands (the galley can also be located on main deck). There are two luxurious ensuite guest cabins further forward and a crew cabin in the bow.

The starboard side hull, on the other hand, houses a large master stateroom and a twin-single guest cabin with another crew cabin in the bow. All the cabins are carefully crafted in high-quality materials and there is plenty of storage room. Again, clients are free to choose from different layout options. All the cabins benefit from large windows in the hull and skylights in the sidedecks above.

Life al fresco

Wide side decks lead to the open foredeck, another favourite lounging spot with a cosy lounge sunken into the deck set up for sunbathing but that could also have a dining table, which can also be accessed directly from the main salon via a shell door integrated into windscreen beside the helm station.

The flush deck provides plenty of room for storing a Williams jet tender and a Jet Ski, which can be launched and retrieved using a dedicated crane. When the toys are in the water the foredeck is freed up for sun loungers.

Not forgetting the fly bridge, which can be reached from the aft deck. This is a fantastic party space and the Black Edition has a bespoke Void sound system, but also for quietly sunbathing or sitting and enjoying the sea views from the comfy sunpads and seating upholstered in weather-resistant fabrics. According to the option list, the sun cushions on top of the coach roof in front of the helm position can be replaced with solar panels.

In addition to the internal and external helm station, there is also a wing station with IPS joystick control in a compartment hidden away in the superstructure in the cockpit with good views fore and aft.

VisionF 80 Black Edition is powered by twin Volvo Penta IPS 1050 engines for a top speed of 18 knots. At an economical speed 12 knots the efficient catamaran configuration consumes just 30 litres of fuel per hour.

Brief specifications