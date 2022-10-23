Want to see and test drive Axopar boats?

Please select your home edition
by eyachts 20 Oct 04:46 PDT 20-23 October 2022
The prototype marries the ultra-efficient and versatile Axopar 25 with the eco-friendliness of an electric outboard propulsion © Axopar Boats

Melbourne Boat Show

  • When: 20-23 October, 2022
  • Times: Thur 3pm-7pm, Fri & Sat 10am-7pm, Sun 10am-4pm
  • Where: Melbourne Docklands

Melbourne has already learned to love the world's fastest-growing boat brand, Axopar. This is your chance to see the range of award-winning day boats.

This week we will be premiering the new Axopar 25, never been seen before in Australia located at stall 8. Also on display is the Axopar 37 Cross Cabin, a favourite for Melbourne which will be located on c arm in the marina.

Axopar 25 - The Australian Premiere (stall 8)

The Axopar 25 strictly adheres to its proven award-winning legacy and DNA. For anyone looking for something more than just a straightforward day-boat - Axopar's foray into the thriving world of cuddy cruisers, and another leap forward in terms of value for money; now offering more space, more overall comfort and more all-round capability.

The ultra-cool looking Axopar 25 has a raised 'cuddy cabin' sleeping accommodation, where the cabin defines the character of this remarkable new boat. A full-width cushioned sundeck is positioned atop the cabin roof, with a sloping backrest that follows the rake of the front screen.

Axopar 37 - photo © eyachts
Axopar 37 - photo © eyachts

Axopar 37 - The revolutionary range (Marina C Arm)

Experience the latest generation Axopar and see what the world is talking about. The fastest-growing company in this part of the marine industry and the new 37 is the queen of the fleet. The Axopar 37 delivers on her promise for speed, comfort, and adventure afloat. Only once you have experienced the ride, the clever use of space and high performance driving on the water will you really understand why Axopar has become so compelling.

Learn more and register now here

Axopar Open Day Sydney (Axopar Test Drive Day)

  • When: Saturday 5th November, 2022
  • Times: 10 am - 4 pm
  • Where: Fergusons Marine, The Spit, Sydney

Take an intimate look and test drive the award-winning Axopar range. Eyachts will have the entire range from 22-37 on display including; Axopar 22 T-Top, 25 Cross Top, 28 T-Top, 28 Cabin and 37 Sun Top.

Axopar 22 T-Top - photo © eyachts
Axopar 22 T-Top - photo © eyachts

Axopar 22 - The triple award winner

For the first time Aussies will be able to see the new Axopar 22 range.

Europe's fastest-growing boat company have come up with a 22-footer that offers all the benefits of Axopar, in a sleek, trailerable vessel.

Superior to many boats out there, the cool-looking Axopar 22 will be a true driver's boat. Sticking with Axopar's DNA, the twin stepped hull and cutting bow offer first-in-class handling, seaworthiness, offshore capability and safety, combined with the efficiency and comfort that its bigger 28ft and 37ft siblings are renowned for.

Axopar 28 - photo © eyachts
Axopar 28 - photo © eyachts

Axopar 28 - The multi-award winning range

In 2021 Axopar made some essential new upgrades to the multi-award winning Axopar 28 range. You'll find some of the key features from the 37 revolution embedded in this new 28 and this is your first opportunity to see it. The Axopar 28 will be even better equipped for any adventure with a new swim platform, optional roof racks for kayaks or bikes, and improved helm console with new Simrad Navigation.

Versatile and easy to handle, the 28 has plenty of room thanks to its spacious configuration for sunbathing, water-sports, fishing, socializing or just cruising the coast. You won't want to miss this best-selling model.

Learn more and register here

