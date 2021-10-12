Please select your home edition
Riva Anniversario, the exclusive limited edition created to celebrate Aquarama and Aquariva myths

by Riva Yacht 20 Oct 07:35 PDT

It's an Aquariva, it's an Aquarama, it's history transformed into future and beauty: Riva Anniversario is an incredible combination of details and inspiration drawn from both these boats.

Only the yard with 180 years of history - the first of Riva's anniversaries in 2022 - could come up with the idea of this jewel of an open powerboat, made in a strictly limited edition, which pays tribute with class and a passion for the brand's history to the two iconic boats that this year celebrate their 60th - Aquarama - and 20th - Aquariva - anniversaries.

A lucky few were able to admire her on the weekend of June 11, exhibited on a floating platform moored in front of another Riva stronghold, the Gritti Palace Hotel, which as one of its many unrivalled attractions has its own Aquariva Super, the "Doge", for guests to use as a taxi. At the Cannes Yachting Festival, on the other hand, the open powerboat that is already a legend was displayed on a raised platform at the entrance, to the curiosity and delight of all the many visitors.

Riva Anniversario is a unique 33-foot open powerboat with magnetic appeal, paying tribute to the history and legend of the yard that has been making exciting contributions to yachting, design and fine living for 180 years now. And like all true objects of desire, only 18 units will be produced and they have already become collector's items, dreamt of and longed for by everyone who loves Riva and boating as an art form.

Riva Anniversario, the exclusive limited edition - photo © Riva Yacht
Riva Anniversario, the exclusive limited edition - photo © Riva Yacht

The sleekly elegant lines of the Anniversario are designed as always by Mauro Micheli and Sergio Beretta, founders of Officina Italiana Design, working in partnership with the Strategic Product Committee led by Mr. Piero Ferrari and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department.

The exterior styling is inspired by the Aquariva's classic silhouette, featuring clean lines, balanced volumes and a series of stylistic details that tap into the Aquarama's refined style. Two legends in a new boat that is already an icon: it could only happen with Riva. But don't be misled by this tribute to past masterpieces because her design expresses Anniversario's distinctive and innovative personality, featuring an exclusive and magnificently modern configuration seen not least in the choice of more saturated and fuller colours for the surfaces, highlighting their character. An innovative Metallic Brown, created exclusively for Anniversario, highlights the dazzling beauty of the boat as a whole and is juxtaposed with gloss varnished mahogany. The colour scheme includes masterful contrasts between steel, used for various details and trim, and classic Riva aquamarine alternating with optical white on all the leather upholstery, amplifying its charm.

Riva Anniversario, the exclusive limited edition - photo © Riva Yacht
Riva Anniversario, the exclusive limited edition - photo © Riva Yacht

Riva Anniversario exerts its power of seduction even before you go aboard, with a stern platform concealed and sheltered by the streamlined design of the hull sides. The boat's profile is also enhanced by the aquamarine waterline, which leads into the white antifouling and pays tribute to the Aquarama, as does the name of the model written in same lettering style as the famous wooden boats of the 1960s. Also echoing the style of the Aquarama, the gorgeously designed protective steel bow cap is joined by the lateral search lights with their classic steel bracket. Adding another touch of style and modernity to the silhouette are side handrails graced with a steel base clad in a refined mahogany fascia.

The entire aft section on board is occupied by the engine compartment hidden below the classic sun pad, which is upholstered with innovative outdoor leather in alternating aquamarine and white colours.

Riva Anniversario, the exclusive limited edition - photo © Riva Yacht
Riva Anniversario, the exclusive limited edition - photo © Riva Yacht

The same leather is used to upholster both the cockpit and the below-deck area. This special type of leather is perfectly waterproof, withstands marine conditions and can be used at sea, ensuring an unrivalled sensation of softness and wellbeing. Designed for functionality and comfort, the cockpit has a new design featuring a large U-shaped sofa and a central table seating up to eight people. But that's not all: the table has an up-down mechanism so that the space can easily be transformed into one big sunbathing area. Another innovative feature is the design of the mahogany cabinetry, which is integrated into the lower part of the sofa and includes storage and lifestyle accessories. The entire area can be sheltered by the distinctive bimini top.

The bow area is run through with unmistakable details in perfect Riva style. Turning to the helm station, the dashboard includes two 12-inch digital displays and integrated navigation instruments. Aquarama-inspired vintage features abound, like the Vienna straw storage pocket with steel trim behind the driver's seat.

Riva Anniversario, the exclusive limited edition - photo © Riva Yacht
Riva Anniversario, the exclusive limited edition - photo © Riva Yacht

The foredeck is clad entirely in polished mahogany planking. Continuing the tradition of hand craftsmanship, all the wooden parts of Anniversario are protected by the Sarnico-based yard's famous twenty-four coats of varnish. Two deck portholes inspired by the Aquarama, one on either side, bring natural light down below deck. The centrally positioned steel casing adds a sumptuously elegant accent to the deck, as well as housing the navigation lights.

Below deck, the ambiance features leather upholstery with an aquamarine and white colour scheme that matches the ceiling. Riva Anniversario is fitted with an electronically controlled two-speed gearbox that unleashes all the power of the two YANMAR 8 LV engines, each rated 370 hp. This engine configuration delivers a top speed of 40.5 knots and provides a range of 155 miles at the cruising speed of 36 knots.

Riva Anniversario, the exclusive limited edition - photo © Riva Yacht
Riva Anniversario, the exclusive limited edition - photo © Riva Yacht

The launch of Riva Anniversario also represents an opportunity for Ferretti Group to leave a mark by contributing to a noble cause. Of the 18 unique units of Riva Anniversario being made, one will be immediately donated to the charity initiative "7 Fund for UNICEF", created by UNICEF and David Beckham to support children around the world with better healthcare, education and protection. One of the most recent projects undertaken by 7 Fund is to raise funds for the most vulnerable and disadvantaged kids and teens in El Salvador. To support this excellent initiative, Ferretti Group has decided to donate a limited-edition Riva Anniversario to the cause, which will be auctioned off and the entire proceeds donated to help protect children in El Salvador. The silent auction www.ferrettigroupforunicef.com will be open for five months, concluding in Miami next February 16.

Riva Anniversario, the exclusive limited edition - photo © Riva Yacht
Riva Anniversario, the exclusive limited edition - photo © Riva Yacht

