New sleek Zeelander 6 completes the switch to a sensuous new contemporary look

by Zeelander Yachts 22 Oct 04:32 PDT

High-end Dutch yachting brand Zeelander Yachts has launched the sensual new Zeelander 6. The Groot-Ammers based yard hailed the delivery of the first hull as a milestone in the brand's development, embracing a more contemporary aesthetic.

With a new full-wraparound, double-curved windscreen, the helm station offers a perfect 360-degree view uncluttered by mullions. Meanwhile, there has been a noticeable interior design upgrade below decks, as Zeelander Yachts has opted for a more modern, sleek finish that draws on the premium look and feel of natural leather.

"This is evolution rather than revolution," explained Zeelander Yachts founder and owner Sietse Koopmans. "Our boats still offer the unmatched comfort and performance for which Zeelander is known across the world. But with the launch of the first Zeelander 6, we are shifting the dial from retro classic towards a more timeless contemporary design. You can still recognise our trademark voluptuous lines, but they have been given a sharper focus."

The move comes after consultation with clients, and Zeelander expects that the new styling will strike a chord with European and American admirers alike. Neatly underscoring the philosophy of updating a classic, the new boat has been delivered to the delighted owner with a finish that matches his Ferrari SuperFast 812. Zeelander went to the trouble of sourcing identical paint from the famous Italian car maker to ensure a perfect likeness.

Serenity is one of Zeelander's brand values, and it runs to the core of the new boat. With its predecessor already considered one of the quietest yachts in its class, the new Zeelander 6 takes sound and vibration attenuation to the next level. Years of development work and a few closely-guarded trade secrets mean that all you'll hear under way is the sound of the water rushing past the hull at 40 knots. Noise levels remain below 70dBA even at full throttle, while at anchor the generator is literally whisper quiet.

As ever, the restless team at Zeelander Yachts has introduced a host of small upgrades and options to the new Zeelander 6. From the electric shore-power connector to electric sunshades over the aft deck and automatic trim control - the process of innovation is constant.

"With the launch of the Zeelander 6, all of our boats have been restyled and rebranded," says Koopmans. "We have three models now, the Zeelander 5, 6 and 7, and soon we are going to unveil a new model in a similar style."