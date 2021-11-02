Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey

New sleek Zeelander 6 completes the switch to a sensuous new contemporary look

by Zeelander Yachts 22 Oct 04:32 PDT

High-end Dutch yachting brand Zeelander Yachts has launched the sensual new Zeelander 6. The Groot-Ammers based yard hailed the delivery of the first hull as a milestone in the brand's development, embracing a more contemporary aesthetic.

With a new full-wraparound, double-curved windscreen, the helm station offers a perfect 360-degree view uncluttered by mullions. Meanwhile, there has been a noticeable interior design upgrade below decks, as Zeelander Yachts has opted for a more modern, sleek finish that draws on the premium look and feel of natural leather.

Zeelander 6 - photo © Guillaume Plisson
Zeelander 6 - photo © Guillaume Plisson

"This is evolution rather than revolution," explained Zeelander Yachts founder and owner Sietse Koopmans. "Our boats still offer the unmatched comfort and performance for which Zeelander is known across the world. But with the launch of the first Zeelander 6, we are shifting the dial from retro classic towards a more timeless contemporary design. You can still recognise our trademark voluptuous lines, but they have been given a sharper focus."

Zeelander 6 - photo © Guillaume Plisson
Zeelander 6 - photo © Guillaume Plisson

The move comes after consultation with clients, and Zeelander expects that the new styling will strike a chord with European and American admirers alike. Neatly underscoring the philosophy of updating a classic, the new boat has been delivered to the delighted owner with a finish that matches his Ferrari SuperFast 812. Zeelander went to the trouble of sourcing identical paint from the famous Italian car maker to ensure a perfect likeness.

Serenity is one of Zeelander's brand values, and it runs to the core of the new boat. With its predecessor already considered one of the quietest yachts in its class, the new Zeelander 6 takes sound and vibration attenuation to the next level. Years of development work and a few closely-guarded trade secrets mean that all you'll hear under way is the sound of the water rushing past the hull at 40 knots. Noise levels remain below 70dBA even at full throttle, while at anchor the generator is literally whisper quiet.

Zeelander 6 - photo © Guillaume Plisson
Zeelander 6 - photo © Guillaume Plisson

As ever, the restless team at Zeelander Yachts has introduced a host of small upgrades and options to the new Zeelander 6. From the electric shore-power connector to electric sunshades over the aft deck and automatic trim control - the process of innovation is constant.

"With the launch of the Zeelander 6, all of our boats have been restyled and rebranded," says Koopmans. "We have three models now, the Zeelander 5, 6 and 7, and soon we are going to unveil a new model in a similar style."

Zeelander 6 - photo © Guillaume Plisson
Zeelander 6 - photo © Guillaume Plisson

Related Articles

Customisation and details of the new Zeelander 5
Considered the quietest vessel in its class After the global unveiling in Cannes in September, Zeelander Yachts presented the new Zeelander 5 project at the largest yacht show in the US - the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2021. Posted on 2 Nov 2021 Zeelander reveals first details of Zeelander 5
New model on its way, to be launched in early 2022 Dutch yachting masters Zeelander have revealed the first image of a brand-new project set for launch in early 2022. Posted on 13 May 2021 Zeelander Yachts develop bespoke design features
For its semi-custom range of yachts From a state-of-the-art boatyard at Groot-Ammers, the experts at Zeelander have developed tailored solutions for its semi-custom range of yachts which include privacy glass and a hydraulic pasarelle. Posted on 18 Feb 2021 New Zeelander Z72 yacht launched
Many new exciting features make this very different Zeelander Yachts' fleet is growing. The renowned Dutch shipyard has just launched a new unit of the flagship Z72 line. The yacht has many new exciting features compared to the hull number one delivered last year. Posted on 26 Nov 2020 Zeelander Yachts deliver new Z55
First ever Zeelander with interior by Sinot Yacht Architecture and Design Effortless style, timeless design and high-end solutions are key features embodied in every boat built by Zeelander Yachts. The new unit of the Z55 model with the marine classic Flag Blue colored hull from the Dutch shipyard is no exception. Posted on 30 Jul 2020 Zeelander Yachts confirms strong Q1 2020 sales
A 30% increase in sales over the same period in 2019 Zeelander Yachts has announced its sales figures for Q1 of 2020 and, despite the current uncertainty in the world's economy, the established Dutch yard has revealed a 30% increase in sales over the same period in 2019. Posted on 23 Apr 2020 Zeelander Yachts launches in North America
Excited to announce the launch of headquarters in Fort Lauderdale Zeelander Yachts is excited to announce the launch of Zeelander North America. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida - yachting capital of the USA - Zeelander North America will expand the brand's ability to understand and fulfill the unique needs Posted on 24 Jan 2020 Iconic Zeelander Z72 debut at 2019 FLIBS
Shipyard flagship at the 2019 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Zeelander Yachts unveiled the Zeelander Z72 yacht at the Ft. Lauderdale International Boat Show 2019. She is the striking flagship of the Zeelander fleet, all of which will be on display at Ft. Lauderdale. Posted on 2 Nov 2019 Zeelander to present 3 models at FLIBS 2019
The show will see debut of the all new Z72, a design model that holds fast to the line's ideals Zeelander Yachts will exhibit its full line at the Ft. Lauderdale International Boat Show (October 30 - November 3, 2019 - the exact berths to be announced later), gathering the entire model range in the U.S. Posted on 9 Oct 2019 Zeelander shows off its largest yacht to date
The groundbreaking 72-foot yacht is the shipyard's flagship The Zeelander Z72 is largest yacht to date of Zeelander Yachts, a leading Dutch shipyard that creates high-end motor yachts with an elegant New York commuter-style profile and excellent performance. Posted on 31 Jul 2019
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERSea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy