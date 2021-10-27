Please select your home edition
Edition
Coast Guard Foundation LEADERBOARD 1

EXPV: Radical but logical

by Feadship 28 Oct 07:40 PDT
EXPV - Running shot © Feadship

Developed for clients who wanted to explore the world and enjoy their own privacy while entertaining guests in luxurious comfort along the way, the 87-metre EXPV concept by Harrison Eidsgaard in collaboration with Feadship takes a completely fresh and unconventional approach to what large yachts, especially explorers, should look like.

Watch Peder Eidsgaard, founder and partner of Harrison Eidsgaard and Jan-Bart Verkuyl, Feadship Director / CEO Royal Van Lent Shipyard talk about the 87-metre EXPV concept by Harrison Eidsgaard in collaboration with Feadship.

Separated yet connected

In a radical departure from the norm, the owner and guest quarters are completely separate, hence the distinctive 'split' superstructure with the owner's private space in the forward section and the guest area aft.

The two deckhouses are served by separate staircases and elevators but they are also connected, of course; in this case by a floating Glass Bridge and the Ocean Lounge, effectively an expansive beach club on the lower deck amidships with folding platforms on both sides, an indoor swimming pool and a large skylight in the deckhead above.

"The whole concept is based on the premise that the owners have their own residence and there is a separate guest house for friends and visitors," says Peder Eidsgaard, co founder of Harrison Eidsgaard. "The idea is that the owners can spend weeks on board in full privacy, but also interact with their guests in the Ocean Lounge in the middle of the boat."

EXPV - Running shot - photo © Feadship
EXPV - Running shot - photo © Feadship

Heart of glass

Anyone standing by the flagpole in the stern of the yacht can see through the Glass Bridge, between the Bridge's split helm console and all the way to the bow. The hydraulic side platforms in the Ocean Lounge are not at water level but slightly higher, which means they can be deployed in quite rough conditions without wave slapping or risk of flooding. Sliding glass doors also mean the flush deck platforms can remain open at night or in cooler climes.

As befits any explorer yacht, the large tenders are stowed on the open deck above the Ocean Lounge under the Glass Bridge. In fact, there is space for two 13.5-metre tenders with no height restrictions. More tenders and toys can be carried in a side-opening garage under the foredeck.

"We've collaborated with Harrison Eidsgaard on various projects and they always throw a few challenges into the mix," says Jan-Bart Verkuyl, Feadship director and CEO Royal Van Lent shipyard. "The Glass Bridge was one such challenge and we worked closely with the De Voogt engineers to see how we could make that work. Suspended in mid-air, it's a completely new idea and quite a feat of engineering."

EXPV - Top view running shot - photo © Feadship
EXPV - Top view running shot - photo © Feadship

Arrival by air

Right at the bow on bridge deck level is a cosy nook that can be used for both sunbathing and dining. The Owner's Office is located behind the wheelhouse, with a full-beam and very private Master Suite on the deck below. At the very top is the owner's observation lounge with full-height windows and a private terrace overlooking the foredeck. The heli deck above the observation lounge is fully certified and has direct access to the owner's apartment

"The clients like to use their helicopter almost as a tender for commuting to and from the yacht on day trips," says Verkuyl. "It hugely extends the area they can visit and is used frequently, but because it's on the forward deckhouse there is minimal disturbance for the guest activities in the stern."

EXPV - Observation lounge FWD - photo © Feadship
EXPV - Observation lounge FWD - photo © Feadship

Alternatively, when arriving by tender at the transom platform, a corridor leads all the way to the Ocean Lounge, so the first glimpse guests have of the interior when they come aboard is an arresting view of the swimming pool.

Inspiration for the guest accommodation came from a feature of cruise ships whereby the most desirable staterooms are always facing outboard and also aft. In a completely new solution on a superyacht, there are six guest suites arranged around the stern on two deck levels and all have beds facing out to sea with private terraces. The staterooms can also be combined into very specious VIP suites depending on the number of guests on board.

EXPV - Fore deck - photo © Feadship
EXPV - Fore deck - photo © Feadship

The unusual superstructure arrangement means that the guest deckhouse is effectively a self-contained unit with easy access to the transom platform for swimming, accommodation on the main and upper decks, and its own dedicated lounge and bar linked to the owner's area by the Glass Bridge.

Another spectacular feature is the substantial mast atop the aft deckhouse. Integrated into the structure is a crow's nest, a two-person pod that can travel past the radar domes to the masthead high above the deck.

EXPV - Observation lounge aft - photo © Feadship
EXPV - Observation lounge aft - photo © Feadship

Starting afresh

"When we started this project, we took all the features you find on superyachts and threw them up in the air," explains Eidsgaard. "The pieces landed where you might not expect to find them, but where they might make more sense. The two deckhouses are unique and no other superyacht has them, but the profile with its reverse bow, bold use of glass and dynamic curves is very purposeful."

Apart from the Glass Bridge, the groundbreaking concept placed other engineering demands on Feadship's technical team. Having the tender deck amidships with the open-plan Ocean Lounge immediately below, where the engine room would normally be, required careful analysis to ensure structural strength. It also meant a single-level engine room. However, diesel-electric propulsion is ideally suited to this kind of arrangement. Generators and pods also mean less noise and vibration, and the possibility of integrating renewable fuels in the future.

"This is a yacht designed for experienced owners who like to spend long periods on board with guests who might join them for a week, a month or even more, so privacy was an essential consideration," says Eidsgaard. "In that context, it might seem like an extreme design because it looks very different, but if you examine the individual elements, they all make perfect sense."

EXPV Aft - photo © Feadship
EXPV Aft - photo © Feadship

Technical specifications:

  • Length overall: 87.00 m 285'5"
  • Beam overall: 13.60 m 44'7"
  • Draught (loaded): 3.90 m 12'10"
  • Naval architect: Feadship De Voogt Naval Architects
  • Exterior styling: Harrison Eidsgaard
  • Interior design: Harrison Eidsgaard
  • Fuel capacity: 250,000 litres / 66,043 US gallons
  • Fresh water capacity: 35,000 litres / 9,246 US gallons
  • Design speed: 15.5 knots
  • Cruising speed: 14.5 knots
  • Range: 6,000 nm
  • Owner and guests: 10 max.
  • Crew: 28 max.

EXPV - Ocean lounge - photo © Feadship
EXPV - Ocean lounge - photo © Feadship
EXPV - Running shot - photo © Feadship
EXPV - Running shot - photo © Feadship
EXPV concept top view - photo © Feadship
EXPV concept top view - photo © Feadship
EXPV - Glass corridor - photo © Feadship
EXPV - Glass corridor - photo © Feadship
EXPV - Ocean lounge - photo © Feadship
EXPV - Ocean lounge - photo © Feadship
EXPV - Observation deck heli - photo © Feadship
EXPV - Observation deck heli - photo © Feadship
EXPV concept FWD view - photo © Feadship
EXPV concept FWD view - photo © Feadship
EXPV concept Aft view - photo © Feadship
EXPV concept Aft view - photo © Feadship

Related Articles

Feadship reveals new Concept Design - Slice
Feadship unveiled its eleventh revolutionary concept yacht. For over a decade, the world-class yachtbuilder's design and innovation teams have been designing fully engineered concepts to inspire future owners. Posted on 28 Sep Feadship serves up a concept that is a cut above
2022 Monaco Yacht Show will host the debut of Feadship's latest concept yacht Reflecting both the opinions of current superyacht owners and brilliant new design ideas from Studio De Voogt, 85-metre Slice reimagines ways to bring natural light to a yacht's interior, integrating the interior and exterior in bold new ways. Posted on 25 Sep Feadship Stories - New episode: Serena
The latest instalment of Feadship Stories has docked The latest instalment of Feadship Stories has docked on all our channels! Take a look at the feminine perspective this time, inspired by Virginia Woolf's astute observation that every woman needs a room of one's own. Posted on 6 Aug The beauty and the balance
Speed meets space on new Feadship Callisto Historians reflecting on the superyacht industry of the 2020s may well cite the 42.50- metre Callisto as a textbook example of what is meant by the term 'pure custom creation'. Posted on 9 Apr Amsterdam juiced up by new 71-metre Feadship
The undocking of Juice from the giant Feadship construction hall This weekend saw the undocking of the 71-metre Juice from the giant Feadship construction hall in the Dutch capital. Posted on 17 Jan Busy winter season for Feadship Refit & Services
A true homecoming for eight Feadships as they return to the yards of their launch In a huge milestone for the Refit & Services programme that Feadship officially began offering in 2018, at least ten yachts are arriving in the Netherlands for a winter season of refurbishments, upgrades and renovations at the four Feadship yards. Posted on 27 Oct 2021 Gearing up to explore the world Feadship style
Shinkai leaves the hall A pure custom Feadship has made the first journey of what will be a lifetime of global exploration... And it will surely be the shortest trip ever as Shinkai was moved from the Feadship yard in Aalsmeer to the outside dock Posted on 5 Oct 2021 Feadship concept design Pure
A bold vision yet to see the light of day Feadship is renowned for its ability to create pure custom superyachts for clients that meet their every desire. Posted on 25 Sep 2021 Love your tenders
A seamless experience from ship to shore. TT Feadship will design and build you one or more bespoke tenders that ensure you and your guests a seamless Feadship experience from ship-to-shore. Posted on 7 Sep 2021 World Superyacht Awards clean sweep for Feadship
Winning all the Neptune trophies for which it was nominated Feadship enjoyed an excellent evening at this year's World Superyacht Awards, making a clean sweep of all the Neptune trophies for which it was nominated. Posted on 17 Nov 2020
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERSea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy