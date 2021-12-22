Sunseeker unveils new imagery of the 88 Yacht

by Sunseeker International 2 Nov 22:51 PDT

Sunseeker unveils stunning new photography and video of its award-winning 88 Yacht.

The 88 Yacht perfectly showcases Sunseeker's design and technological excellence, creating an innovative, class-leading model that has been considered in meticulous detail and exudes a style and elegance that is distinctively Sunseeker.

Powered by twin MTU 10v 2000 (1622PS) engines as standard or twin MTU 12v 2000 (1950 or 2000PS) options, reaching speeds of up to 28 knots. There is accommodation for eight guests and four crew in complete luxury and comfort.

The 88 Yacht features Sunseeker's industry-leading 'Beach Club' accessed by dual sweeping staircases featuring recessed LED lighting. This expansive area transforms the space into a private outdoor sanctuary complete with Sunseeker's award-winning convertible X-TEND™ sunbed that can face forward at cockpit level or once lowered, aft into the Beach Club. Set beneath is an overhead rain shower and plentiful stowage, including dedicated lockers for two SeaBobs. The extended bathing platform is perfect for carrying a Williams 435 SportJet or Seadoo Spark jet ski, with an optional flybridge crane for a jet ski or similar.

Inside, the interior is one of warmth, luxury and incredible social spaces. From the expansive saloon and dining area through to its comprehensively equipped galley, you will be spoilt for choice. Below deck is a four cabin/four en suite arrangement with the master suite positioned amidships for ultimate space and light. The opulent detailing and quality of materials is unparalleled; an interior to take your breath away.

Andrea Frabetti, CEO at Sunseeker International, commented: "The team and I are incredibly proud of the exceptional reception to the 88 Yacht. We've incorporated innovative design, technology and engineering firsts across this model and the interior finish and fabrics are nothing short of breath-taking. This yacht really does have a luxury superyacht feel with the practicalities of a smaller model, and we've really worked hard to make her the very best yacht in her class."

88 Yacht - Principal Characteristics: