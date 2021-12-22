Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

Sunseeker unveils new imagery of the 88 Yacht

by Sunseeker International 2 Nov 22:51 PDT

Sunseeker unveils stunning new photography and video of its award-winning 88 Yacht.

The 88 Yacht perfectly showcases Sunseeker's design and technological excellence, creating an innovative, class-leading model that has been considered in meticulous detail and exudes a style and elegance that is distinctively Sunseeker.

88 Yacht - photo © Sunseeker International
88 Yacht - photo © Sunseeker International

Powered by twin MTU 10v 2000 (1622PS) engines as standard or twin MTU 12v 2000 (1950 or 2000PS) options, reaching speeds of up to 28 knots. There is accommodation for eight guests and four crew in complete luxury and comfort.

The 88 Yacht features Sunseeker's industry-leading 'Beach Club' accessed by dual sweeping staircases featuring recessed LED lighting. This expansive area transforms the space into a private outdoor sanctuary complete with Sunseeker's award-winning convertible X-TEND™ sunbed that can face forward at cockpit level or once lowered, aft into the Beach Club. Set beneath is an overhead rain shower and plentiful stowage, including dedicated lockers for two SeaBobs. The extended bathing platform is perfect for carrying a Williams 435 SportJet or Seadoo Spark jet ski, with an optional flybridge crane for a jet ski or similar.

88 Yacht - photo © Sunseeker International
88 Yacht - photo © Sunseeker International

Inside, the interior is one of warmth, luxury and incredible social spaces. From the expansive saloon and dining area through to its comprehensively equipped galley, you will be spoilt for choice. Below deck is a four cabin/four en suite arrangement with the master suite positioned amidships for ultimate space and light. The opulent detailing and quality of materials is unparalleled; an interior to take your breath away.

Andrea Frabetti, CEO at Sunseeker International, commented: "The team and I are incredibly proud of the exceptional reception to the 88 Yacht. We've incorporated innovative design, technology and engineering firsts across this model and the interior finish and fabrics are nothing short of breath-taking. This yacht really does have a luxury superyacht feel with the practicalities of a smaller model, and we've really worked hard to make her the very best yacht in her class."

88 Yacht - Principal Characteristics:

  • Length overall - 26.38 m / 86'7"
  • Beam - 6.47 m / 21'3"
  • Total Draft - 2.18 m / 7' 2"
  • Displacement - 77,300 kg / 170,417 lb
  • Fuel capacity - 11,000 litres/2,907 US gal.
  • Fresh water capacity - 1,400 litres/370 US gal.
  • Accommodation - Up to 8 guests & up to 4 crew
  • Engine options - MTU up to 4,000PS
  • Performance - Up to 28 knots
  • Range @ 12 knots - Up to 1,275 nautical miles
  • Drives - Shafts

Related Articles

Two US debuts for Sunseeker at FLIBS
See the stunning 88 Yacht and Manhattan 68 Pacific Sunseeker USA Sales Co. Inc. is delighted to announce its full line-up of luxury motor yachts on display at the upcoming Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, due to take place from 26 - 30 October 2022. Posted on 21 Oct Sunseeker introduces Ocean 156 and Ocean 182
New range added to its growing family of luxury performance motor yachts Unique to these two models is the new naming structure, differentiated by its Gross Tonnage rather than its length, which Sunseeker has historically used to categorise its models. Posted on 16 Sep Two Sunseeker debuts at Cannes Yachting Festival
See the stunning 100 Yacht and the dynamic Predator 65 Sunseeker International, the UK's leading luxury motor yacht manufacturer, has announced its expansive line-up at this year's Cannes Yachting Festival where it will be represented by its European distributor, Sunseeker London Group. Posted on 9 Jul Beautiful in Bronze
Bespoke Sunseeker 65 Sport Yacht arrives in California Sun Country Yachts, Sunseeker's Southern California based dealer, has taken delivery of a Sunseeker 65 Sport Yacht in a highly bespoke bronze. Posted on 25 Jun Sunseeker 100 Yacht revealed
The 100 Yacht will revolutionise the Sunseeker Yacht range The highly anticipated 100 Yacht launched into Poole Harbour, seeing daylight for the very first time. Preparing for her maiden sea trial, the 100 Yacht stands poised at the home of Sunseeker before her delivery into the Mediterranean this summer. Posted on 27 Apr Sunseeker Predator 65 interior imagery revealed
Shining under the Palm Beach sun in stunning new photoshoot The Sunseeker Predator 65 shines under the Palm Beach sun in stunning new photography. Showing off the impressive carbon fibre sunroof in its open and closed position, the spacious and bright Predator 65 interior was brought sharply into focus. Posted on 30 Mar Alter Ego: Predator 65 and 65 Sport Yacht launched
Two very dynamic 65-foot Sunseeker models with defining features yet a shared DNA Sunseeker is pleased to launch Alter Ego. An exciting new campaign presenting the all-new Predator 65 and 65 Sport Yacht in photography and film. Posted on 19 Mar Sunseeker Predator 65 to make global debut
At Palm Beach International Boat Show Sunseeker USA Sales Co. Inc. is delighted to announce the global debut of its Predator 65, as well as the full line-up of luxury motor yachts on display, at the upcoming Palm Beach International Boat Show from 24th- 27th March 2022. Posted on 5 Mar Sunseeker Predator 65 global digital premiere
Offering enhanced performance, comfort, efficiency and manoeuvrability Launched today in a digital premiere on Sunseeker Facebook and YouTube channels, Andrea Frabetti offers an exclusive insight into what makes a Sunseeker Predator truly iconic before revealing the all-new Predator 65 on film for the very first time. Posted on 11 Feb Sunseeker Predator 65 takes centre stage in Miami
Take a closer look at the Miami International Boat Show in February Sunseeker USA Sales Co. Inc. reveals the full line-up of luxury motor yachts on display at the upcoming Miami International Boat Show returning to the One Herald Plaza, Miami, from 16 - 20 February 2022. Posted on 22 Dec 2021
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 2
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy