Hull Number Two from Conrad's C144S line ready for the next build phase

C144S Hull Number Two © Conrad Shipyard C144S Hull Number Two © Conrad Shipyard

by Conrad Shipyard 6 Nov 02:27 PST

After the spectacular launch of hull number one named ACE, the second superyacht from the C144S line, which is currently in build at Conrad Shipyard in Poland, moves further towards its 2023 completion date.

The second hull in Conrad's semi-custom line C144S of 44.5-meter superyachts has been moved to the outfitting hall for the next stage of production. Right before entering the hall, the vessel met her sister ship ACE, which was recently launched at Conrad shipyard. After being under construction for 2 years, ACE hit the water in October 2022, becoming the largest motor yacht built in the shipyard's history, but also in Poland.

The vessel features an impressive and elegant silhouette that ultimately shapes the intriguing musculature of the yacht. Reymond Langton and Diana Yacht Design are responsible for the naval architecture as well as the exterior design. Interior design is created by M2Atelier. The craft's construction will be entirely carried out at the Conrad facility up to delivery of the yacht.

"Our yachts are created with unparalleled craftsmanship and reliability. It is an honor and privilege to be chosen by the owner to build this one-of-a-kind superyacht. C144S02 will be another masterpiece in terms of creativity, innovation, and expertise.": - Mikolaj Król, Conrad Shipyard Chairman & CEO.

Commissioned by a French owner, the vessel's launch is scheduled for the summer of 2023. Hull number 3 of the C144S line is already available for sale.