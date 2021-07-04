Introducing the latest 5000S control system

5000S control system © Quantum Marine Stabilizers 5000S control system © Quantum Marine Stabilizers

by Quantum Stabilzers 4 Nov 06:47 PDT

Why are the controls so important? Quantum's proprietary control technology is essentially the brains of the entire stabilizer system. The new 5000S control system is the smartest one yet!

It uses a plug in/add on modular platform that effectively supports old, current and future control systems, configurations and algorithms. It is also capable of executing under way only, retractable and zero speed™ functionality. The 5000S features optional, secured remote access, recording capabilities that can store performance data, then download it later and a customizable glass bridge interface. A "quantum" leap in control technology!

Learn more here...