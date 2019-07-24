Pardo Yachts GT range is growing: The new Pardo GT75 is coming

Pardo Yachts have unveiled their latest project: the Pardo GT75, set to accompany her younger sister Pardo GT52 in the range. With her nearly 23 meters in length The GT75 is going to enhance the winning features that have already made the GT range unmistakable.

The new flagship of the Pardo Yachts fleet is positioned between the Walkaround and Endurance ranges, where the focus on extremely comfortable interior volumes goes hand in hand with the hull lines typical of a high-performance 75-footer.

The versatile "crossover"

The versatile character of the GT range had already been the protagonist on board the Pardo GT52, where the interior layout is offered in a double version, galley-up and galley-down, transforming the perception of the spaces. With the Pardo GT75, the dimensions increase, as does the flexibility of configuration, offering a multiplicity of combinations, both for interior and exterior spaces, which may adapt to the owner's needs.

The core concept of the range is to offer constant communication between interior and exterior spaces; the continuous dialogue is made possible by the opening sections on the main deck, such as the aft door, the roof in semi-open mode, the sliding doors to both side walkways and the side windows.

High performance and unquestionable personality

The water lines of Pardo GT75, designed by Zuccheri Yachts Design, tell the story of the family feeling of Cantiere del Pardo's brand, which for the interior and exterior design relied on the work of Nauta Design: the hull with an elegant design and great personality, the inverted bow and the constant attention to maximizing the outdoor lounging areas. The engines selection for the new 75-footer is wide, indeed 4 different levels are available, all part of the Volvo Penta IPS range, for which the hull has been optimized: the standard version includes 3 x D13 IPS 900, but the owner can select up to 3 x D13 IPS1350, for a total of 3000hp. The choice of the Volvo Penta IPS propulsion system demonstrates the attention to fuel consumption and cruising comfort that has always been one of the main focuses of the Pardo Yachts range: in addition, the engine room of the GT75 is in fact already set up to receive the Volvo hybrid engine upgrade, a solution that will soon guarantee performance with the lowest possible impact on the marine environment.

The hull of Pardo GT75 is the result of the most modern technologies used in Cantiere del Pardo, the result of the know-how and experience also gained in the sailing world during its 50-year history in the industry. Thanks to a deep-V hull, safety at sea and sailing comfort are guaranteed, while always maintaining special attention to sustainability: the goal is always to create perfect harmony with the environment where our owners will cruise.

Variety of combinations

For the exteriors, large sundecks and lounge areas on the aft and foredeck will be the perfect terraces to enjoy privileged contact with the sea. Enjoy two options; Tender Garage or Beach.

In the Pardo GT75 Tender Garage, the cockpit layout is designed to accommodate a very large sundeck, aft of the C-shaped seating area: this section lifts electrically when needed, revealing a dedicated garage for the tender. This solution fully reflects the typical approach of the superyacht world, where housing the tender on board is a must-have feature.

In the Beach version of Pardo GT75, the entire aft section can be transformed into an extended terrace overlooking the sea. This is enabled by hydraulically controlled side wings to shape the entire area according to owner's wishes. From this exterior open space is possible to directly access the master stateroom thanks to electric sliding glass windows. This is a suite dedicated to the owner, furnished and designed with extreme attention to detail, with privileged views towards priceless panoramas and breathtaking awakenings.

Elegant and functional interior

The luxurious and elegant character of the interior will be the perfect setting for the owner who wants to experience the boat as a villa on the sea: spaces and volumes perfectly designed to optimize each corner of the boat, from the living area to the accommodation spaces.

The design of the interior, as well as the exterior, has once again been entrusted to Nauta Design, masters in knowing how to intertwine the refinement of furnishings with the efficiency of space distribution. The quality of the materials used is enhanced by the brightness of the cabins, which are constantly filled with natural light thanks to the very large windows.

Also for GT75, the elegant interior layout is available in a galley-up or galley-down version, allowing the owner to experience the boat in a more convivial or more private way.

In the galley-up version, the main deck features a super-equipped galley, in front of which a comfortable L-shaped sofa with dining table can accommodate up to 7 guests. The galley-up version also allows a direct dialogue with the outdoor dining area in the cockpit, making the main deck one large space to be enjoyed at all times of the day.

In the galley-down version layout, on the other hand, the main deck hosts a huge living area, equipped with large and comfortable sofas, which, thanks to the roof in semi-open mode, the side windows and the sliding aft door, allows the owner and his guests a continuous contact with the sea. In this version, the well-equipped galley is located below deck amidships, allowing the boat to be enjoyed 365 days a year.

Unparalleled exclusivity

The versatility of the new 75-footer does not stop at the main deck! In fact, the layout of the lower deck offers several solutions for the sleeping area. As already mentioned, in the "Beach" version of Pardo GT75, the master cabin has a privileged and private entrance from the aft platform: the access is through a huge sliding glass door which creates boundless panoramas towards the sea. While in the "Tender Garage" version, the master cabin is accessible, like the rest of lower deck, from the interior staircase. The accommodation space varies according to the owner's needs: the layout of the lower deck is in fact designed to accommodate two, three or four cabins, for a total of 10 berths (including double cabin for the crew). The standard version of the boat is the three-cabin, three-bathroom configuration, where the study of the space distribution has led to the creation of balanced and furnished spaces worthy of larger vessels.

The different configurations designed for this 75-footer clearly frame the targeted customer: an owner who seeks luxurious and exclusive spaces, to enjoy in tranquillity and light-heartedness the time spent on board in direct contact with the sea.

Pardo 75: open soul, maximized livability

The novelties do not end with GT75: in fact, Pardo 75 has already started to come alive at Pardo Yachts, which will represent the T-Top version of the flagship. This is a completely open model, which follows the evolution of the Walkaround range.

