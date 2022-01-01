Ensign News, Info & Top Picks

We also specialise in European delivery. Why not pick up your yacht in Europe and cruise the Mediterranean for a season or two before bringing it home to Australia? It’s a great way to get a fantastic deal on your new yacht.
The award-winning Vida ticks all boxes as the perfect family sports cruiser. A versatile open-plan cockpit with multiple sunbeds and a hydraulic swim platform makes it perfect for enjoying the sun!
The 9.7 is an elegant and sleek daysailer, hand-built in France with a superb fit and finish. Ideal for racing with your local yacht club or spending the night on board in comfort.
Continuing on with our 'Cruising in Company' column, Craig and Donna, the lovely owners of a new Nautitech 40 Open called 'La Luna', have shared their journey so far of picking up their new boat and cruising to Lagos, Portugal.
A crew member of our experienced team, Raman Flawn has shared his tips on preparing for a marine survey.
Find a qualified and trusted surveyor you are comfortable with.
Specify for a full survey including mechanical for peace of mind.
Have the seller (or rep) present to authorise various survey activities.
Get the hull inspected and cleaned first for a better sea trial (with permission).
Ensure haul-out operator is aware of the vessel drivetrain type for lifting.
Join us for our first 'Ensign Summer Sundowners' and a personal viewing of the beautiful new Tofinou 9.7 at The Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club in Pittwater. Further details will be emailed to those registered.
Australian designed by the renowned Scott Blee from SABDES Yacht design the Bering 70 is the debut model for Bering's Yachtship series
The deal of the Summer! Get up to €10,000 (~AU$16,000) worth of options included on a new Nautitech 44 Open model deliverable until December 2023. Get in contact for more info.
