Ensign News, Info & Top Picks

Continuing on with our 'Cruising in Company' column, Craig and Donna, the lovely owners of a new Nautitech 40 Open called 'La Luna', have shared their journey so far of picking up their new boat and cruising to Lagos, Portugal.

Read on about their exciting story

If you are interested in saving time and money on your new boat with a European delivery, get in touch with us!

Share your favourite cruising spots with us on our socials