Australian Wooden Boat Festival 2023 sneak peak

Australian Wooden Boat Festival 2023 © AWBF Australian Wooden Boat Festival 2023 © AWBF

by Australian Wooden Boat Festival 11 Nov 15:57 PST

Be sure to get a copy of the Mercury Newspaper to score your very own copy of the 48 page Program for the Australian Wooden Boat Festival 2023.

Missed out? Never fear, all the details, features and images are on our website now. Head to What's On page to see all the program activities for the 2023 Festival. We couldn't possibly fit everything in 48 pages!

Want a ticket to a Special Event?

Browse all of the glorious special summer events hosted by AWBF

Want to go sailing on a Tall Ship?

View all of the wonderful on water options here

Want to work alongside some of Australia's best craftspeople?

See the Blundstone Noisy Boatyard Workshops here

View the festival program for 2023