Please select your home edition
Edition
Coast Guard Foundation LEADERBOARD 1

Australian Wooden Boat Festival 2023 sneak peak

by Australian Wooden Boat Festival 11 Nov 15:57 PST 10-13 February 2023
Australian Wooden Boat Festival 2023 © AWBF

Be sure to get a copy of the Mercury Newspaper to score your very own copy of the 48 page Program for the Australian Wooden Boat Festival 2023.

Missed out? Never fear, all the details, features and images are on our website now. Head to What's On page to see all the program activities for the 2023 Festival. We couldn't possibly fit everything in 48 pages!

Want a ticket to a Special Event?
Browse all of the glorious special summer events hosted by AWBF

Want to go sailing on a Tall Ship?
View all of the wonderful on water options here

Want to work alongside some of Australia's best craftspeople?
See the Blundstone Noisy Boatyard Workshops here

View the festival program for 2023

Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERMcConaghy 2022 - MC63p & MC75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy