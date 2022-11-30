StellarPM introduces StellarONE Series

by StellarPM 16 Nov 23:59 PST

StellarPM has introduced a 33m raised pilothouse StellarONE108 to its growing range of new construction offerings.

Styled as a raised pilothouse model the 108 is offered as a long-range, full displacement steel/aluminium construction, or a semi-displacement aluminium version offering max speeds of 22-23 kts with a range of approaching 2500 nm.

With a large volume interior offering a five stateroom layout with a crew compliment of five, the StellarONE108 has a full-beam main deck master stateroom with lower deck accommodation comprising two equal-sized queen staterooms, a VIP suite with king-size bed and a twin stateroom.

The StellarONE series will consist of three models with full displacement and semi-displacement 118 and 130 models currently being designed and in development for customers.

The first StellarONE108 Steel has been ordered by a North American customer for delivery in early-Summer 2024. It is expected a sistership for the same customer will be confirmed shortly for the same delivery timeframe.

Hull Construction is according to Lloyd's Register +100A1 SSC, Yacht, Mono, G6 and will shortly commence at the StellarPM yard in Hai Phong, Vietnam with a modular interior under construction at the StellarPM factory in Zhuhai, PRC.

Chris Holmes, Principal and Founder of StellarPM comments "This is an amazing superyacht project that will really wake-up the market. What sub-$10m yacht of this size gives Lloyd's certified all-metal construction, Northern European superyacht quality engineering and finish, teak decks all-round, Tier III CAT C32 engines, an on-deck master with its own foldout balcony, a beach club and tender garage and so much more.

"The StellarONE series' equipment, engineering, build, and quality levels are set to be a gamechanger for the market and we will deliver to our customer a truly superb fully customized vessel."

The StellarONE108 features an owner-customised interior from Unzile Acar Interiors with Ginton Naval Architects responsible for all naval architecture.

StellarONE108 (Steel version) Brief Specification:

Construction: Steel hull Aluminium Superstructure

LOA: 33m (108ft 3")

Beam: 8.06m (26ft 5")

Max Draft: 2.08m (6ft 10")

Fuel: 36000 litres (9500 US gal)

Water: 7500 lts (1950 US gal)

Base Engines: 2x Caterpillar C32 B-rated 750hp @ 1800rpm - IMO Tier III

Max Speed: 14 kts

Cruise Speed: 12 kts

Range: 3400 nm

Accommodation (standard): 5 staterooms + 3 crew cabins

For more information visit www.stellarpm.com