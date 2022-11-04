Asia Powerboat Championships and Asia Powerboat Female Championships Singapore 2022 - Overall

by Asia Powerboat Championship 12 Nov 19:41 PST

The Asia Powerboat Association held its second event of 2022 at the NSRCC Sea Sports Centre, Changi Singapore from the 4th - 6th November. The event saw the first ever all female powerboat racing event and a new team format in the main championship. There was adrenaline fuelled racing across the weekend with the APA's custom T750 race boats flying round the tight inshore course at speeds of up to 90 kph.

The first ever female championship was won by Kailing Loh a Singaporean local trained by the APA in Thailand. She was fellow Singaporeans Alice Tham & Jolyn Cheong who came in joint second and Janice Oo who took third position. Racing in the main championship was as close as ever with Singaporean local Clement Tham taking the championship points closely followed by Thailand's AE Supachai and the mixed team of Janice Oo and Leslie Yap from Singapore.

The championship saw 14 racers from 4 countries compete in the water off Changi, there were no accidents and plenty of thrilling racing the crowds in the shoreline for the crowds gathered on the shoreline. We also saw 5 racers trained by the APA take podium positions in only their first or second championship event. This demonstrates the goal and purpose of the APA as they hope to replicate their successes in Singapore at their next events in Malaysia and Thailand.