Please select your home edition
Edition
McConaghy 2022 - MC63p & MC75 LEADERBOARD

Your dose of boat inspiration - RAND 30 and Sirena 78

by eyachts 13 Nov 14:05 PST
RAND 30 © eyachts

RAND 30 walkthrough and performance review
with Oscar Kai Rand - RAND co-founder

Joe Fox from Eyachts travelled to the South of France to meet with RAND co-founder Oscar Kai Rand to look over the range of RAND Boats on display at Cannes Yachting Festival.

Oscar took Joe on a tour of this amazing new vessel, pointing out some of the alternative options along the way. Following the walkthrough, they took the boat out for a performance review to see how she handles and look at some of the key statistics.

Sirena 78 walkthrough

The Eyachts team travelled to Cannes Yachting Festival for the premiere of the Sirena 78.

The boat really is something special; as you look through the vessel, you will see not only the attention to detail but also the clever design features and options that make this boat stand out from the others in its class.

Sirena 78 - photo © Jeff Brown
Sirena 78 - photo © Jeff Brown

"The Sirena has an expansive layout building on top of an already well-thought-out blueprint from Sirena Yachts. The full enclosure on the flybridge creates a palatial area with multiple entertaining zones across two levels. The single helm station on the flybridge means that the middle deck can be utilised fully with a dining experience at the very front end of the saloon with uninterrupted views over the bow.

Flowing staircases between decks, and cabin layouts that maximise space, create the feeling that you are on a much larger vessel," says Joe Fox.

"The Sirena 78 was my favourite boat to see during this year's Cannes Yachting Festival, and once we stepped onboard, it certainly exceeded our expectations.

I love the fact this boat will appeal to many different styles of owners with the three flybridge options; open, semi-enclosed and fully enclosed. In addition, the main saloon has a gigantic WOW factor, with the stunning chef's galley conveniently positioned as the centrepiece.

When you combine the years of experience with renowned designer German Frers undertaking the exterior and hull design, Cor de Rover styling the interior, plus the passion of the team at Sirena it was destined to make this modern style trawler a standout success and further cement the Sirena name in the marine industry," added Rowan McMahon.

Related Articles

The new Pardo GT75 is coming
Pardo Yachts have unveiled their latest project Pardo Yachts have unveiled their latest project: the Pardo GT75, set to accompany her younger sister Pardo GT52 in the range. Posted on 7 Nov NEO Coupe has arrived
Not your ordinary yacht Gliding into the Quays Marina the Eyachts team stood in anticipation for the unveiling. There was no time to wait they ripped back the shrink wrap and boarded the bathing platform Posted on 24 Jul 2019 European Pickup - Concept with a fresh twist…
Adriatic and Mediterranean Sea are the ideal locations for a coastal summer holiday. For decades' sail boat companies have been doing European pick-ups. Not only are many of the world's best boats built in Europe but Europe is also home to some of the most picturesque waterways. Posted on 21 Mar 2019 Eyachts bringing a new era in boating to Australia
Greenline NEO debut at the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show Europe's largest boat show in Dusseldorf saw the world premiere of the Greenline NEO which was the talk of the show. Eyachts will be debuting this revolutionary yacht at Sanctuary Cove Boat Show from 23th to 26th May, 2019. Posted on 11 Feb 2019 New Greenline 48 Coupe model!
Offering a unique level of living quality The 48 Coupe is equipped with staggering 2,4 kW of solar panels on the roof in standard. Having almost unlimited amount of power onboard to run all appliances in silence, without using any fossil fuels, is not only much friendlier to the environment. Posted on 12 Dec 2018 New Sealine C390 just launched!
The Sealine C390 allows you to feel the joy of driving The Sealine C390's floor-to-ceiling windows and the large skylight mesmerise the senses with every experience. A design that presents to you all the beauty of the sea – and puts others in its wake. Posted on 11 Dec 2018 Introducing the new Sealine F430
Take your fascination to new heights The F430 is a Sealine through and through – crowned with a captivating flybridge.Reigning over the unmistakably large panoramic windows is a viewing platform that satisfies your every desire. Posted on 11 Sep 2018 The new Fjord 44 Coupé has arrived
Stylish open layout characterising the power yacht brand The Fjord 44 Coupé is being described as extravagant, powerful and seaworthy, she is Fjord transformed. Posted on 31 Aug 2018 Eyachts hosts its largest display at SCIBS 2018
Showcasing Axopar, Greenline, Sealine and Fjord models Showcasing Axopar, Greenline, Sealine and Fjord models, Eyachts will host its largest ever display at SCIBS this year, with nine boats moored across D Arm. Posted on 24 May 2018
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 1McConaghy 2022 - MC63p & MC75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy