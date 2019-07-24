Your dose of boat inspiration - RAND 30 and Sirena 78

RAND 30 © eyachts RAND 30 © eyachts

by eyachts 13 Nov 14:05 PST

RAND 30 walkthrough and performance review

with Oscar Kai Rand - RAND co-founder

Joe Fox from Eyachts travelled to the South of France to meet with RAND co-founder Oscar Kai Rand to look over the range of RAND Boats on display at Cannes Yachting Festival.

Oscar took Joe on a tour of this amazing new vessel, pointing out some of the alternative options along the way. Following the walkthrough, they took the boat out for a performance review to see how she handles and look at some of the key statistics.

Sirena 78 walkthrough

The Eyachts team travelled to Cannes Yachting Festival for the premiere of the Sirena 78.

The boat really is something special; as you look through the vessel, you will see not only the attention to detail but also the clever design features and options that make this boat stand out from the others in its class.

"The Sirena has an expansive layout building on top of an already well-thought-out blueprint from Sirena Yachts. The full enclosure on the flybridge creates a palatial area with multiple entertaining zones across two levels. The single helm station on the flybridge means that the middle deck can be utilised fully with a dining experience at the very front end of the saloon with uninterrupted views over the bow.

Flowing staircases between decks, and cabin layouts that maximise space, create the feeling that you are on a much larger vessel," says Joe Fox.

"The Sirena 78 was my favourite boat to see during this year's Cannes Yachting Festival, and once we stepped onboard, it certainly exceeded our expectations.

I love the fact this boat will appeal to many different styles of owners with the three flybridge options; open, semi-enclosed and fully enclosed. In addition, the main saloon has a gigantic WOW factor, with the stunning chef's galley conveniently positioned as the centrepiece.

When you combine the years of experience with renowned designer German Frers undertaking the exterior and hull design, Cor de Rover styling the interior, plus the passion of the team at Sirena it was destined to make this modern style trawler a standout success and further cement the Sirena name in the marine industry," added Rowan McMahon.