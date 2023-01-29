Princess Yachts return to Dusseldorf Boat Show 2023 with a seven yacht line-up

by Princess Yachts 17 Nov 02:11 PST

Princess Yachts, the UK's leading luxury yacht manufacturer, are excited to be back at the Dusseldorf Boat Show 2023 exhibiting a seven-yacht line-up with four premieres including the World Premiere of the Princess S72, the Show debut of the X80 and F65 and the European Premiere of the new Y85. Also included in the line-up will be the V40, F45, and sporty S62.

After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Princess are thrilled to once again welcome customers and visitors back to the stand to experience this year's stunning display, including the launch of the S72.

The all-new Princess S72 becomes the latest addition to Princess Yachts' renowned S Class family. Designed by the Princess Design Studio in collaboration with naval architects Olesinski and Italian design house Pininfarina, the S72's sweeping profile features sleek styling lines and beautiful full-length hull windows.

Equipped with twin MAN V12 engines at 1650 or 1800 horsepower and a resininfused deep-V hull, the S72 delivers dynamic performance and smooth handling at speeds of up to 36 knots.

The very essence of the S Class is powerful, exhilarating and precise - yet timelessly elegant and sophisticated, blending iconic design, exceptional engineering and unrivalled craftsmanship to create an unforgettable, emotional experience. Each element of the S72 interior is designed with meticulous attention to detail with clean lines, neutral tones, natural materials and luxurious but simple finishes in perfect harmony.

The exceptional line up of seven yachts will be on display in Halle 6 stand B21.

Yachts on Display:

X80

The X80 follows the flagship X95's open-living approach, defined by large distinctive spaces which flow into one another to offer the most versatile and accommodating experience, while keeping all Princess Yachts' familiar characteristics of quality in craftmanship and materials, placing design and style at the forefront.

As seen on the X95, the X80 boldly rewrites the rules of yacht design by incorporating the concept of a 'super flybridge' featuring practical outdoor space, and versatile interior space.

The X80's capabilities for adventure provides the opportunity to explore cruising grounds further afield with the option of a long range 8,800 litre tank. Offering a true Princess experience, comfortable, quiet cruising is achieved with a sound-insulated engine room and optimised engine mounts to reduce vibration.

The X80 offers further exciting performance, fitted with state-of-the art twin MAN V12 engines.

Y85

The Princess Design Studio and Olesinski worked closely with Pininfarina to combine a unique sculptural elegance and simplicity of form that gives the new Y85 breath-taking looks while remaining unmistakably Princess.

The Y85 design team focused as much on interior layout and use as on exterior elegance and detail. The flybridge unashamedly focuses on al-fresco living and relaxing. A large dining area sits opposite a fully-equipped wet bar, barbecue and fridge, further complemented by a large aft sunpad and forward-facing seating either side of the helm position where guests can take shade underneath the dynamic architectural form of the optional louvred hardtop.

F45

Also on display will be the F45 flybridge yacht, which achieved the award for 'Best Flybridge under 60ft" at the Motorboat and Yachting Awards 2022. The entry model to the acclaimed F Class flybridge range, the F45 includes many technical innovations that ensure this compact yacht feels as spacious above deck as it does below.

Together with its elegant full-length hull windows, beautifully resolved surfacing, and unique design details, this modern yet elegant yacht meets the demands for flexible and practical living, lending itself perfectly to socialising and entertaining with spaciously appointed interior and exterior spaces.

S62

Like its larger siblings, the S62 is built upon Princess's renowned V-shaped hull and coupled with the latest MAN V8 1200 engines, meaning outstanding seakeeping and speeds of up to 38 knots.

Designed from the outset for a sporting lifestyle, an electro-hydraulic bathing platform creates a convenient launch system for a 3.3m tender, a jet ski, or simply a secluded base from which to swim.

The S62 is designed for entertaining alfresco with an aft galley and open-plan dining area. Below deck, six guests are comfortably accommodated across an en-suite full-beam owner's stateroom and two further guest cabins with the option of an additional crew cabin aft.

V40

The V40's ultra-responsive handling and thrilling acceleration is something to behold, especially when the sunroof is open, creating over 5 square metres of open space, it's a true open boating experience. Progressive lines have been created with new port light window glazing running almost the entire length of the hull flooding the saloon and cabins with light. Interior highlights include a pewter grey and off-white palette that is both modern and elegant depicts the new unmistakable V Class look with draped contrast styling utilised on upholstery throughout.

