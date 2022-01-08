First interior renderings of Bilgin 163-II revealed

Bilgin 163-II © Bilgin Yachts Bilgin 163-II © Bilgin Yachts

by Bilgin Yachts 4 Dec 02:14 PST

Istanbul-based superyacht manufacturer, Bilgin Yachts, is delighted to release the official interior renderings of Bilgin 163-II, designed by Hot Lab.

Bilgin's Istanbul facility is having busy, yet proud days as the work on the new builds, two units of Bilgin 163 series, is on schedule and progressing well. With exterior design and naval architecture by Unique Yacht Design and interior by Hot Lab, the second unit of the 50-meter Bilgin 163 project is coming with timeless, stylish and comfortable living areas.

With appreciation to the shipyard's latest successes in the superyacht industry, Bilgin Yachts' CEO Ismail Sengün says, "We foresee a further enhancement in the distinctive signature of Bilgin Yachts. The new 163 series is one of our most ambitious projects and a perfect example of what we can offer to our clients." With a six-cabin layout, Bilgin 163 has a great harmony in the living areas thanks to her natural colors, large windows and high-gloss materials. With a 21-meter long sundeck and 12-meter long bridge-deck aft, she also offers the largest exterior spaces among her contemporaries.

Berkay Yilmaz, the Commercial Director of Bilgin Yachts describes the interior of Bilgin 163-II as modern, luxurious and elegant. He says, "The yacht has very generous head heights throughout the living areas, large windows and low bulwark lines that increase the visibility in the main living room." He underlines the fact that the yacht has an abundant natural light which is a great source of warmth, comfort and health. He continues his words as follows: "A Fullheight round glass wall separates the lobby from the main living room. Hot Lab team has added special features such as a floating staircase, skylight at sundeck floor and an amazing chandelier in the main lobby."

The new renderings also prove that Bilgin 163-II is a result of the meticulous work of her designers. Enrico Lumini, Partner and Head of Design in Hot Lab shares his thoughts by saying; "Bilgin 163, also known as NB-81 is a modern, contemporary, elegant vessel with a perfect combination of smooth and edgy surfaces which make it masculine yet welcoming yacht."

In this model, the designers wanted to rediscover the luxury of pure craftsmanship, the attention to small details without relinquishing the use of precious materials. According to Lumini, the yacht is "modern, rich, yet warm" in feeling. The interior mood board is based on few natural colours which include the entire range of sand- cream, light grey and off-white elements. To provide a much more refined look and a soft sense of balance, the Hot Lab team uses modern materials such as 3D massive woods, metal-mesh laminated glasses, chromed stainless steel elements, rich carpets and fabrics directly coming from the rich Italian textile heritage. In Lumini's words, this combination creates relaxing interiors in which every guest will really perceive the dedication and professionalism which the project was first of all designed with and then the skill which it was built with.

The interior lines of the model are well-defined and completed with the effective exterior living areas. Once again, Emrecan Özgün of Unique Yacht Design brings a Bilgin model forward with his meticulous work. He states that especially the exterior areas of this model will be larger than the yacht's predecessors. "This also gives a sportive look to Bilgin 163" says Özgün.

Equipped with twin 1,450 CAT engines, the new Bilgin 163 is going to have a top speed of around 17 knots with low cost.

Under construction at Bilgin's Istanbul facility are two units of 50-meter Bilgin 163 series, the first of which is due in July 2023 and the second in April 2024.

Brief Specifications: