The new Invictus TT420 is ready for its world début at Boot Düsseldorf 2023

by Invictus Yacht 7 Dec 06:22 PST

The new model that completes one of Invictus Yacht's most successful ranges is called TT420, and it is preparing to make its world début at the upcoming Boot 2023 in Düsseldorf (January 21-29).

The elegance in Christian Grande style is combined with unusual solutions for this segment of boats, such as a tender garage.

The taut, essential lines of this new 42-footer are distinctive of Invictus hulls, combining style and attention to performance. The profile of Invictus TT420, incorporating the stylistic features of its older sister TT460 (winner of the Design Innovation Award in 2020), is characterised by the elegant features of the windshield, which blend seamlessly into the carbon hardtop and further streamline the powerful mass of this model. The integral glass windshield with wipers, in particular, represents an unusual solution on this size of boat and protects during navigation. At the same time, a front opening system ensures an effective air circulation when at anchor.

The deck, characterised along its entire length by a comfortable perimeter walkway protected by high bulwarks, has a large bow sundeck that can be converted into a chaise longue, transforming it into a romantic and enchanting corner - ideal for comfortably enjoying the cruise or sipping a quiet aperitif. Amidships, thanks to the folding tables, the spacious dinette can be converted into a large space for relaxation, sheltered by the hard top. At the same height, the sides can be equipped, optionally, with two collapsible side terraces, thus increasing the living space on board, but, above all, offering a perception of openness towards the outside that is best appreciated during lunch and when relaxing: a solution that breaks down the ideal barrier dividing the boat from the surrounding environment.

The aft swim platform is teak-covered, as is the whole deck. The shipyard offers the option of equipping it with a hydraulic handling device to facilitate boarding and managing the tender (this, and a garage large enough to accommodate a 2.10-metre tender, are features rarely found on this category of boats). The Invictus TT420 features a sterndrive engine with two 440 horsepower Volvo Penta D6 engines.

Internally, Christian Grande has opted for an open space solution. Upon entering, the spacious living area is in full display, with U-shaped rotating sofas, which can surprisingly transform into a comfortable double bed. Aft is a cabin with separate beds. The generous bulwarks have made it possible to obtain remarkable internal heights, which have been used for a large bathroom with separate shower.

The first unit of the new TT420, presented in Düsseldorf, will be in the shipyard's identifying colour, "Personal White". But this new TT420, like its older sister TT460, will later be available in the new special colour, "Vogue White", which represents the ability of the Invictus brand to always deliver a unique interpretation of even a "simple" colour such as white. In the coming months, the Italian shipyard will reveal new details of this exclusive colour.

