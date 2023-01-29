Please select your home edition
Edition
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - LEADERBOARD

The new Invictus TT420 is ready for its world début at Boot Düsseldorf 2023

by Invictus Yacht 7 Dec 06:22 PST 21-29 January 2023

The new model that completes one of Invictus Yacht's most successful ranges is called TT420, and it is preparing to make its world début at the upcoming Boot 2023 in Düsseldorf (January 21-29).

  • The new TT420 completes one of the Italian shipyard's most successful ranges
  • The elegance in Christian Grande style is combined with unusual solutions for this segment of boats, such as a tender garage.
  • World début at Boot Düsseldorf 2023

The taut, essential lines of this new 42-footer are distinctive of Invictus hulls, combining style and attention to performance. The profile of Invictus TT420, incorporating the stylistic features of its older sister TT460 (winner of the Design Innovation Award in 2020), is characterised by the elegant features of the windshield, which blend seamlessly into the carbon hardtop and further streamline the powerful mass of this model. The integral glass windshield with wipers, in particular, represents an unusual solution on this size of boat and protects during navigation. At the same time, a front opening system ensures an effective air circulation when at anchor.

Invictus TT420 - photo © Invictus Yacht
Invictus TT420 - photo © Invictus Yacht

The deck, characterised along its entire length by a comfortable perimeter walkway protected by high bulwarks, has a large bow sundeck that can be converted into a chaise longue, transforming it into a romantic and enchanting corner - ideal for comfortably enjoying the cruise or sipping a quiet aperitif. Amidships, thanks to the folding tables, the spacious dinette can be converted into a large space for relaxation, sheltered by the hard top. At the same height, the sides can be equipped, optionally, with two collapsible side terraces, thus increasing the living space on board, but, above all, offering a perception of openness towards the outside that is best appreciated during lunch and when relaxing: a solution that breaks down the ideal barrier dividing the boat from the surrounding environment.

Invictus TT420 - photo © Invictus Yacht
Invictus TT420 - photo © Invictus Yacht

The aft swim platform is teak-covered, as is the whole deck. The shipyard offers the option of equipping it with a hydraulic handling device to facilitate boarding and managing the tender (this, and a garage large enough to accommodate a 2.10-metre tender, are features rarely found on this category of boats). The Invictus TT420 features a sterndrive engine with two 440 horsepower Volvo Penta D6 engines.

Internally, Christian Grande has opted for an open space solution. Upon entering, the spacious living area is in full display, with U-shaped rotating sofas, which can surprisingly transform into a comfortable double bed. Aft is a cabin with separate beds. The generous bulwarks have made it possible to obtain remarkable internal heights, which have been used for a large bathroom with separate shower.

Invictus TT420 - photo © Invictus Yacht
Invictus TT420 - photo © Invictus Yacht

The first unit of the new TT420, presented in Düsseldorf, will be in the shipyard's identifying colour, "Personal White". But this new TT420, like its older sister TT460, will later be available in the new special colour, "Vogue White", which represents the ability of the Invictus brand to always deliver a unique interpretation of even a "simple" colour such as white. In the coming months, the Italian shipyard will reveal new details of this exclusive colour.

Invictus TT420 - photo © Invictus Yacht
Invictus TT420 - photo © Invictus Yacht

Specifications:

  • Length overall: 12.3m
  • Maximum beam: 4.15m
  • Maximum height: 4m
  • Person capacity: 14
  • Permitted power:
    • Volvo Penta D4 dpi
    • Volvo Penta D6 dpi
  • Design: Christian Grande

Invictus TT420 - GA - photo © Invictus Yacht
Invictus TT420 - GA - photo © Invictus Yacht

Related Articles

Invictus GT320S all set for world debut
The sporty character of this model is perfectly combined with the great attention to detail Everything is set for the world debut, at the upcoming Cannes Yachting Festival. Invictus GT320S is the fourth outboard model (after GT280S, TT280S and GT370S) of one of the most successful ranges of the shipyard. Posted on 5 Jul First Capoforte SQ240i with electric propulsion
To be presented at Boot Düsseldorf 2023 After the successful debut of the SX200 at the last Cannes Yachting Festival, Capoforte is preparing for another first... in the world of electric propulsion. Posted on 17 May Invictus double US debut at the Miami Boat Show
See the GT280S and TT460 for the very first time at a US boat show Invictus Yacht will return to the Miami International Boat Show (February 16-20). Two models, GT280S and TT460, will make their US debut. Also, the Invictus GT370 will be on display. Posted on 5 Feb Invictus GT320S ready for world debut at Boot 2022
Interior spaces ideal for cruising and sports performance The Invictus Yacht fleet continues to grow as the shipyard is ready to present the brand new GT320S as a World debut at the next Boot in Düsseldorf. Posted on 20 Nov 2021 Invictus TT280S ready to make its world debut
The Italian shipyard's new outboard model is intended for a sporty owner Invictus Yacht continues to grow and is preparing for the upcoming Genoa Boat Show (16-21 September 2021), where the outboard version of one of its most successful models, the Invictus TT280S, will make its World debut. Posted on 28 Aug 2021 Discover the new flagship Invictus TT460
The new Invictus flagship is equipped with two Volvo Penta IPS 650 engines The taut, essential lines are typical of Invictus hulls, in which style and attention to performance are combined: the new TT460 is equipped with two Volvo Penta IPS 650 engines. Posted on 18 Dec 2020 Invictus expands and unveils new TT460 flagship
Ready to be launched this summer Invictus Yacht keeps growing and presents the new TT460. This 14.27 metres yacht will be the Italian shipyard's new flagship and will be launched this summer. Posted on 9 Jul 2020 InvictusYacht announces outboard version of GT370S
This configuration is born from the specific wish to target a new type of customers Invictus Yacht is announcing the new outboard version of one of its most successful models, the GT370S, which follows the GT280S, presented at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2019. Posted on 20 May 2020 Invictus Yacht made its debut at Miami Yacht Show
First runs of Invictus GT370 in USA after 2020 Miami Yacht Show official brand debut Invictus Yacht appeared on the European market in 2016. Since then, their activities have firmly established their image, which has always been a distinguishing trait of the Italian shipyard: great variety of features, considerable attention to detail Posted on 26 Feb 2020 Invictus Yacht makes debut at Miami with GT370
Various units have already been sold in the United States The boats designed by Christian Grande have won Italian and international awards thanks to their Made in Italy aesthetics and traits. In 2019 - without any existing distribution network - the first units were sold in the US. Posted on 25 Feb 2020
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERSea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy