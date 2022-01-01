Please select your home edition
Ahead of its time: Wally unveils details of wallywhy100 yacht

by Wally Yachts 16 Dec 02:11 PST
wallywhy100 at anchor © Wally Yachts

The forward-thinking Monaco-based brand, Wally, has revealed the first details of the new model wallywhy100, a bold and unique product that successfully integrates into the wallywhy range.

The exterior design and naval architecture of the wallywhy100 was created by the experienced Wally-Ferretti Group Engineering team, with Studio A. Vallicelli & C. responsible for the interior design. As a crossover product, the yacht fulfils the need for a more voluminous cruiser in the sub-70ft range, combining all of the qualities of a 60-70 foot coupé boat with the benefits of the wallywhy volume.

wallywhy100 running - photo © Wally Yachts
wallywhy100 running - photo © Wally Yachts

Stefano de Vivo, Wally's Managing Director explains the inspiration behind the model: "The wallywhy100 was born from a gap in the market. Whilst beautiful and sleek, traditional coupés do not offer the comfort and livability that today's owners expect from their boats. In the same way, larger and more voluminous boats generally don't offer speed or usage flexibility. This leaves owners with a tough choice: do they want to compromise on comfort or performance?"

He continues: "Through the wallywhy line, we have solved this problem by harnessing all of the product and market knowledge we have accumulated over the years. Like its predecessors wallywhy200 and wallywhy150, the wallywhy100 will be a game changer in many different markets due to its compelling value proposition and infinite usage cases for a wide demographic. 20 years from now, the industry will look at the wallywhy100 as a yacht that dared to be different."

wallywhy100 beach area - photo © Wally Yachts
wallywhy100 beach area - photo © Wally Yachts

Luca Bassani, Wally's Founder and Chief Designer, highlights some of the new boat's distinctive design features. "The yacht's appearance is 100% derived from its function. It stands out from other market offerings, due to its strengthening of the relationship between functionality and performance. The closed cockpit is pushed far forward to provide space for inside/outside living which gives the wallywhy100 an eye-catching, sleek, but still aggressive, look. This is further emphasized by a large and inviting beach area which is close to the water, and a tall and imposing slightly reversed bow which guarantees a dry and safe ride in all weather conditions."

He explains further: "Thanks to its innovative design, the wallywhy100 is a 'jack of all trades'. It is a spectacular day or weekend boat for those who want to use it as a support vessel for their larger yacht, but at the same time, its ample cabins, generous crew quarter and relaxation areas, as well as garage and toy storage capacity make it the perfect vacation home away from land. The wallywhy100 is a boat for owners who understand their own needs and aren't afraid to break the mould."

wallywhy100 lounge - photo © Wally Yachts
wallywhy100 lounge - photo © Wally Yachts

Much like the larger wallywhy150 and wallywhy200 models, the wallywhy100 establishes a strong connection between the outside and inside. In contrast to many vessels of this size that divide the layout into different levels to create the illusion of more space, the Wally team doubled down on a one-level, stern-to-bow approach. This results in a hybrid area on the main deck level which can either be enjoyed closed or fully open to enable relaxed al-fresco dining.

Other standout features on board include the enormous 14sqm beach area, which is home to a large hydraulic platform for launching and retrieving tenders and toys up to 3.6m in length. A hydraulic passarelle/swim ladder ensures easy access both to and from the dock as well as from the water. Naturally, the Wally beach area is completed by its enormous folding wings that not only increase the space by almost 50% but also deliver unobstructed 180-degree views.

wallywhy100 lounge - photo © Wally Yachts
wallywhy100 lounge - photo © Wally Yachts

The full-beam master cabin is located aft. The cabin's ensuite is made from electrically regulated glass, meaning it can be either fully transparent to enlarge the room or opaque when in use - another first for a sub-70ft yacht. In addition, the wide array of closet and storage also make this cabin unique in its class, with the side windows offering uninterrupted views of the outside.

The theme continues throughout the other two guest cabins, with a total of six people accommodated on board. A VIP stateroom on the port side and a twin on the starboard side both have dedicated en-suites and large windows, enabling the rooms to be flooded by natural light.

wallywhy100 owner cabin - photo © Wally Yachts
wallywhy100 owner cabin - photo © Wally Yachts

The crew are also well looked after on board the wallywhy100. As a feature seldom seen in this size range, dedicated crew access is provided both from the main deck and from the lower deck, without having to cross into guest spaces.

Notably too, taking its cue from the wallypower world, the forward deck of the wallywhy100 features a dedicated, multi-use lounge that can be transformed into an aperitivo area with an elevated table in the middle or into a sunlounge by lowering the table to seating height. This transformable area creates all-purpose living space for guests both at anchor and on the move.

In terms of propulsion, Wally has opted for a reliable and proven twin D13 Volvo IPS configuration with cruising speeds of 24 knots and top speeds of more than 27 knots in the upgraded IPS1350 specs.

Thanks to her joystick system and an array of high-end Volvo Penta technologies, the wallywhy100 offers an easy and smooth navigating experience, making her ideal for owners who prefer to operate the yacht themselves.

