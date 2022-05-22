Please select your home edition
Award winning Lomac GranTurismo 12.5

by Flagstaff Marine 16 Dec 21:33 PST

At the recent Paris Boat Show, the winners of the 2022 ‘Pneumatique dell’année’ award were announced. The new Lomac GranTurismo 12.5 won due to its outstanding handling and performance, combined with elegant, muscular lines.

GranTurismo is Lomac’s top-of-the-range line, and delivers the perfect combination of design, comfort and performance. These boats target customers who are looking for sporty performance, but aren’t prepared to sacrifice comfort, liveability and safety, or settle for anything less than an aggressive, streamlined design.

GranTurismo 12.5 Cruiser - photo © Lomac
GranTurismo 12.5 Cruiser - photo © Lomac

Construction quality, hull optimisation from specific CFD studies, lamination by vacuum infusion with vinyl ester resin, and attention to detail are further strengths of these maxi RIBs. They are also in great demand as luxury tenders, and offer a huge choice of materials and customisation options to match in with the mothership.

The award was accepted by Lomac’s Sales Manager for France, Pierre Carpentier, who heads the network of dealers in the country, one of the Milan-based yard's main markets.

GranTurismo 12.5 Cruiser - photo © Lomac
GranTurismo 12.5 Cruiser - photo © Lomac

Flagstaff Marine is the Australian importer and NSW/QLD Dealer for Lomac. Please see Mansfield Marine in Western Australia, and Rubber Ducky Doctor in South Australia.

Flagstaff Marine’s Graham Raspass said, “It was great to see the Lomac GranTurismo 12.5 win RIB of the year. I had the opportunity to hop on board and go for a sea trial in Cannes earlier this year, and she is a very impressive boat. It comes as no surprise to us that they have won this award.”

GranTurismo 12.5 Cruiser - photo © Lomac
GranTurismo 12.5 Cruiser - photo © Lomac

“Lomac have always been a standout in terms of quality of build, design flair, sea keeping capabilities, and innovation. The GranTurismo 12.5 is another great example of these qualities.”

GranTurismo 12.5 Cruiser - photo © Lomac
GranTurismo 12.5 Cruiser - photo © Lomac

GranTurismo 12.5 Cruiser - photo © Lomac
GranTurismo 12.5 Cruiser - photo © Lomac

GranTurismo 12.5 Cruiser - photo © Lomac
GranTurismo 12.5 Cruiser - photo © Lomac

