New 37.8m Moonen Martinique successfully launched

by Moonen Yachts 22 Dec 02:23 PST

The Moonen Yachts team has celebrated the christening and launch of COCOON, a 37.8m Moonen Martinique (124 ft). On a crisp Dutch winter morning at the shipyard in Den Bosch, COCOON's owners joined the build team and the crew to see their new creation into the water. Following her upcoming sea trials, the highly anticipated yacht will be delivered in early 2023.

"The yacht is above my expectations!" the owner reacted after inspecting his newly christened yacht COCOON.

The christening of COCOON was the opportunity for the owners to inspect the yacht just before completion and delivery. With construction progressing precisely according to plan, the result clearly made an impact as the owner remarked, "The yacht is above my expectations!"

COCOON began life as YN201, the fourth hull built on the award-winning Moonen Martinique semi-custom platform. However, following her sale in early 2022, the owners specified some major changes. The 1.5m extension to the swim platform brought her total length to 37.8m. In addition to specifying the remarkable anthracite exterior paint scheme, the owners introduced the design team at Andreas Martin-Löf Arkitekter to create the custom Scandinavian interiors. The yacht will also feature a fully integrated hydraulic Z-lift swim platform at the owners' request and an extended sun deck with a total of 65m" (700 sq ft).

"COCOON has been a special project for all of us at Moonen Yachts," says Commercial Director Victor Caminada. "It's so rewarding for us as yacht builders to welcome the owners here and witness their enthusiasm for their yacht. In their reaction, we could see that everyone involved in the project has got her absolutely spot on. In fact, she's even better than the owners imagined. Achieving that level of quality while sticking exactly to schedule is a great testament to everybody involved in the project."

YN201 has an exterior design by Dutch designer René van der Velden and naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design. A2B Marine Projects is heading up the owner team with Christian Poorte as the owner representative.

The Moonen team is now completing COCOON's final outfitting at the Drimmelen marina, from where she will soon depart for sea trials on the North Sea. The yacht is the first of two Moonen Martinique yachts currently in build. Accommodating a total of 12 guests and seven crew, the superyacht features a full beam owner stateroom, large guest cabins and spacious crew quarters.

For further information visit www.moonen.com.

Never miss a Moonen moment! Follow @moonenyachts